Last updated July 11 2020 at 3:51 AM

42 Apartments for rent in Parkville, MD with move-in specials

Move-in specials offer an enticing incentive to Parkville apartment renters looking to save. However, it's important to ask about any stipulations to the move-in specials. A free...
1 of 1

1 of 1

Last updated July 11 at 03:38am
$
2 Units Available
Loch Bend
8703 Loch Bend Dr, Parkville, MD
1 Bedroom
$864
400 sqft
Welcome home! You can relax knowing your new apartment is conveniently located only five minutes to I-695, Towson or Parkville. Cozy one-bedroom floor plans with excellent cross ventilation.
1 of 45

1 of 45

Last updated July 11 at 03:38am
$
14 Units Available
Cromwell Valley
15 Treeway Ct, Towson, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,198
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,357
1100 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,958
1500 sqft
Spacious, modern apartments with den options available. This pet-friendly community offers great community amenities like a swimming pool and tennis court. Oversized rooms and closets make living comfortable.
1 of 11

1 of 11

Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
$
143 Units Available
Ruxton
Elan Towson
1274 East Joppa Road, Towson, MD
Studio
$1,390
528 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,485
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,030
1300 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information!
1 of 22

1 of 22

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
6 Units Available
Southland Hills
Versailles Apartment
111 Versailles Cir, Towson, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,610
982 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1232 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Enjoy climate-controlled apartment space and recently refurbished kitchens in this desirable residency close to some of the regions best schools and medical centers. Community features include 24-hour maintenance, lobby service, clubhouse and pool.
1 of 57

1 of 57

Last updated July 10 at 10:38am
$
98 Units Available
The Colony at Towson
1 Bonrock Ct, Towson, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,000
736 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
887 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,570
1182 sqft
Spacious residences with in-unit laundry nook. Air conditioning, ceiling fans, carpet and hardwood flooring throughout, patio or balcony and garbage disposal. Pool, 24-hour gym, clubhouse, coffee bar and dog park.
1 of 40

1 of 40

Last updated July 11 at 03:37am
$
22 Units Available
The Winthrop
913 Southerly Rd, Towson, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,679
766 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,838
1105 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Green apartment community near Goucher College. Apartments feature flowing layouts with designer bathrooms and sleek kitchens. Multiple communal amenities, including a culinary lounge, game room, music practice studio, and health and fitness center.
1 of 66

1 of 66

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
307 Units Available
Avenue Grand
8085 Sandpiper Circle, White Marsh, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,625
841 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,945
1075 sqft
Smart, Stylish & Exclusively Grand. We are proud to welcome you to Avenue Grand; the first and only truly walkable apartment community to entertainment and nightlife in White Marsh, Maryland.
1 of 22

1 of 22

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
11 Units Available
New North Roland Park - Poplar Hill
The Falls at Roland Park Apartments
1190 W Northern Pkwy, Baltimore, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,493
1274 sqft
Located close to downtown Baltimore with easy access to shopping, dining and entertainment. Units have eat-in kitchens, open floor plans and walk-in closets. Community has a pool, fitness center and clubhouse.
1 of 21

1 of 21

Last updated July 11 at 03:38am
$
5 Units Available
Spring Hill Apartments And Townhomes
11 Springtowne Cir, Perry Hall, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,088
633 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,297
963 sqft
Nice complex in Baltimore offering tennis court and swimming pool. Apartments feature large living and dining spaces, as well as in-unit laundry. Accessible to I-95 and I-695. Close to malls and restaurants, including Mission BBQ.
1 of 27

1 of 27

Last updated July 11 at 03:38am
$
8 Units Available
The Palisades of Towson
212 Washington Ave, Towson, MD
Studio
$1,439
401 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,784
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,217
1201 sqft
Upscale high-rise living in the middle of Towson. Units feature bamboo flooring, sound-resistant construction, kitchen islands and stainless steel appliances. Just minutes from Towson University and Trader Joe's.
1 of 31

1 of 31

Last updated July 10 at 01:03pm
$
104 Units Available
Avalon Towson
2 East Joppa Road, Towson, MD
Studio
$1,385
499 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,660
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,115
1080 sqft
Avalon Towson, located among the highly anticipated shops and restaurants of Circle East, features studio, 1, 2, and 3 bedroom apartments. These pet-friendly apartments feature stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops, and washer and dryer.
1 of 16

1 of 16

Last updated July 10 at 01:00pm
30 Units Available
Woodbrook Village
Rodgers Forge
6809 Bellona Ave, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,159
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,383
874 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,077
1064 sqft
Less than two miles from Greater Baltimore Medical Center and Towson University. Pet-friendly community has a dog park and playground. Recently upgraded units have beautiful granite countertops and hardwood floors.
1 of 25

1 of 25

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
3 Units Available
Dunfield Apartments & Townhomes
55 Insley Way, White Marsh, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,179
630 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Great location near the Baltimore Beltway, Towson University, IDEA, and the U.S. Army National Guard Base. Interior features include plush carpeting, upgraded window coverings, and well-equipped kitchens.
1 of 13

1 of 13

Last updated July 11 at 03:38am
$
3 Units Available
Cub Hill Apartments
11 Spring Towne Cir, Perry Hall, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,030
612 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,084
815 sqft
Community offers swimming access, fitness access, and maintenance-free lifestyle. Apartments have sunny eat-in kitchen, ample storage, and many closets. Located off Highway 1 and close to Perry Hall High School.
1 of 74

1 of 74

Last updated July 11 at 03:38am
$
1 Unit Available
Ivy Hall At Kenilworth
101 Kenilworth Park Dr, Towson, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,745
1140 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Excellent adult living community for 55+ residents. Apartments offer all the modern comforts, including in-unit laundry, newly-renovated interiors, private balconies and central air. Pool in complex. Trader Joe's across the street provides convenient grocery shopping.
1 of 8

1 of 8

Last updated July 11 at 03:38am
$
1 Unit Available
Medfield
Roland Ridge
4412 Laplata Ave, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
$995
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Looking for the convenience of the city but tired of the hustle? Roland Ridge Apartment Homes is Baltimore City’s best kept secret, being just minutes from downtown and only a half-mile from the Light Rail’s Coldspring Station, as well as I-83.
1 of 72

1 of 72

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
24 Units Available
The Gunther
1211 S Conkling St, Baltimore, MD
Studio
$1,656
612 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,815
863 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,234
1265 sqft
Building was once the home of Gunther Beer; located one mile from I-95 and I-895. Units have plush carpeting and granite countertops, with stainless steel appliances in the kitchen. Pet-friendly.
1 of 23

1 of 23

Last updated July 11 at 03:37am
$
59 Units Available
Little Italy
Spinnaker Bay at Harbor East
707 President St, Baltimore, MD
Studio
$1,591
524 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,505
792 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,179
1166 sqft
This new property provides views of the Inner Harbor and is near The Gallery Mall. Various amenities include doorman, valet, clubhouse, hot tub, coffee bar and much more. Units have hardwood flooring and in-unit laundry.
1 of 63

1 of 63

Last updated July 11 at 03:37am
$
61 Units Available
Upper Fells Point
Liberty Harbor East
1301 Aliceanna St, Baltimore, MD
Studio
$1,520
538 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,392
801 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,352
1277 sqft
Find the right apartment for you in the heart of Harbor East, where soul meets style and a neighborhood of cultural discovery awaits. Liberty embodies the best of Baltimore, its vibrant personality, industrious history, and pioneering spirit.
1 of 23

1 of 23

Last updated July 11 at 03:37am
$
22 Units Available
Ridgely's Delight
Zenith
511 West Pratt Street, Baltimore, MD
Studio
$1,189
595 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,422
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,009
1366 sqft
Enjoy these recently renovated living spaces, boasting built-in fireplaces, hardwood floors, in-unit laundry and granite surfaces. A plethora of amenities await, including 24-hour concierge service, guest parking, media room and community garden. Near to I-395.
1 of 22

1 of 22

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
43 Units Available
Downtown Baltimore
The Apartments at Charles Plaza
222 N Charles St, Baltimore, MD
Studio
$1,019
548 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,302
748 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,431
1099 sqft
Convenient Charles Street location. Amenities include a 24-hour fitness center and resort-style swimming pool. Units are furnished with modern appliances including washer and dryer. Pet-friendly.
1 of 20

1 of 20

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
10 Units Available
The Apartments at Saddle Brooke
307 Foxfire Pl, Cockeysville, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,153
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,226
935 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,559
1125 sqft
Close to Hunt Valley Towne Centre and Hunt Valley Light Rail Station. 1-3 bedroom apartments in landscaped complex with a community center, dog park, fitness center, playground and swimming pool.
1 of 43

1 of 43

Last updated July 11 at 03:38am
$
22 Units Available
Fells Point
The Crescent at Fells Point
951 Fell St, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,720
997 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,395
1359 sqft
Easy access to I-95 and the charming restaurants of Fells Point. Units feature full-size washer and dryer, luxurious bathrooms with framed mirrors and granite countertops. Community has gym, private movie theater and pool.
1 of 14

1 of 14

Last updated July 11 at 03:38am
$
11 Units Available
Downtown Baltimore
The Atrium
118 N Howard St, Baltimore, MD
Studio
$1,211
504 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,370
646 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,674
965 sqft
Downtown Baltimore location with fantastic views. Upscale living in the Bromo Tower Arts & Entertainment District. Walk-in closets, on-site gym and fully furnished units. Community garden and coffee bar.
City Guide for Parkville, MD

The 33rd largest city in the state, Parkville, Maryland, is just a ride away from Baltimore, Hunt Valley, and Towson.

Parkville is medium-sized town in Baltimore County.  Spanning 4.2 square miles, it's home to roughly around 30,900 people.

Having trouble with Craigslist Parkville? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with move-in special in Parkville, MD

Move-in specials offer an enticing incentive to Parkville apartment renters looking to save. However, it’s important to ask about any stipulations to the move-in specials. A free month’s rent may only apply to specific apartment floors or basic amenities instead of the apartment you really want.

Other move-in specials might include a lowered or no security deposit option. Keep in mind the lack of security deposit means you are responsible for damage when moving out.

No application fees are also popular move-in specials, which will immediately put more money back in your pocket.

Parkville apartments are more likely to offer move-in specials during an off-season like winter when fewer people are moving. You may be able to negotiate your own special like free parking for a year in the paid garage.

