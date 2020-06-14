/
1 bedroom apartments
198 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Olney, MD
Tamarron Apartments
18101 Marksman Circle Apt. 104, Olney, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,632
825 sqft
Units feature gourmet kitchens, in-unit laundry, walk-in closets and patios/balconies. Tenants have access to pool, tennis court, playground, media room and clubhouse. Just minutes away from live theater, shopping and Montgomery General Hospital.
3750 CLARA DOWNEY
3750 Clara Downey Avenue, Olney, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,650
891 sqft
This is a 1 bedroom 1.5 bath walk-out level condo in a secured building. You will love the open feel, beautiful kitchen with granite counter-tops and large living room. Washer and dryer in unit.
17540 QUEEN ELIZABETH DRIVE
17540 Queen Elizabeth Drive, Olney, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,600
3098 sqft
A must see mother in law suite for rent furnished. THIS RENTAL IS NOT THE FULL HOUSE. 1 level @1000 sq ft of living space.
Results within 1 mile of Olney
Rossmoor
3278 Gleneagles Dr 63-1A GLENEAGLES DRIVE
3278 Gleneagles Drive, Leisure World, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,550
1014 sqft
Beautiful One Bedroom Essex Model on ground level. Large 1014 Square Feet of living space. Unit has been painted with new neutral carpet recently installed. You will find several large closets for all of your storage needs.
Rossmoor
15101 GLADE DR #10-2F
15101 Glade Drive, Leisure World, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,600
Age of 55 and older Requirement at Leisure World Adult living community for this rental . Updated Move in Ready One Bedroom 1.
2921 N LEISURE WORLD BOULEVARD
2921 North Leisure World Boulevard, Aspen Hill, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,550
803 sqft
Great 3rd fllor 1bedrrom and den or 2 bedroom All new paint and carpet, new vinyl in foyer and kitchen. Condo fee includes cable and in internet. Located this age restricted community.
Rossmoor
15050 HASLEMERE COURT
15050 Haslemere Court, Aspen Hill, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,450
666 sqft
Rarely available 1-bedroom condo in age 55+ community.
20015 GEORGIA AVENUE
20015 Georgia Avenue, Montgomery County, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,550
2000 sqft
Charming secluded carriage house on a small farm. Just under 800 sq feet, this home is the perfect serene, secluded getaway. The home features one bedroom, one bathroom, separate dining room and family room.
Results within 5 miles of Olney
Saybrooke Apartments
100 Old MacDonald Rd, Gaithersburg, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,397
832 sqft
Pet-friendly 1-3 bedroom apartments near Shady Grove Metro Station with easy access to I-270 and InterCounty Connector MD Route 200. Fireplace, patio, outside storage, vaulted ceilings and in-unit laundry.
Aurora at North Bethesda Center
5401 McGrath Blvd, North Bethesda, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,715
838 sqft
Modern high-rise apartment at its finest. Beautiful views. Units feature wheelchair accessibility and are pet-friendly. Centrally located to downtown shopping and dining. Provides 24-hour security.
Wentworth House Apartments
5411 McGrath Blvd, North Bethesda, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,763
831 sqft
Great location for commuters, close to the White Flint Metro stop. Community amenities include pool, yoga, concierge and bike storage. Units feature air conditioning, walk-in closets, granite counters and hardwood floors.
Central Rockville
Congressional Towers
261 Congressional Ln, Rockville, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,535
790 sqft
Located between Rockville Pike, The Capital Beltway and I-270, plus only three blocks from Twinbrook Metro. All utilities included, free parking, extra storage and membership to Rollins Congressional Club's water park, gym and banquet facility.
East Rockville
Galvan
1750 Rockville Pike, Rockville, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,580
744 sqft
Fitness center, rec room and lobby have artistic decorations. Units have open floor plans and large closets. In-unit laundry, patios and balconies offer privacy within an enjoyable community.
The Terano
5720 Fishers Ln, Rockville, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,545
702 sqft
Rated as Somewhat Walkable with Good Transit by WalkScore. Community lounge areas, pool, shuffleboard and dog park. High-end features including in-unit laundry, hardwood floors, granite counters and fireplace.
The Alaire
1101 Higgins Pl, Rockville, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,615
813 sqft
Just steps from the Twinbrook Metro stop. Units offer laundry, dishwasher and granite counters. Community offers access to BBQ grill, car-charging stations, concierge, pool, shuffleboard and gym.
East Rockville
Westchester Rockville Station
100 1st St, Rockville, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,692
851 sqft
Near Rockville Metro and minutes from I-270, I-95 and I-495. One- and two-bedroom apartments and lofts boast high ceilings, walk-in closets, stainless steel appliances and in-unit laundry. Access fitness center, picnic pavilion and billiards room.
Central Rockville
Stories at Congressional Plaza
1620 E Jefferson St, Rockville, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,736
797 sqft
Beautiful private and communal spaces. Recreation room with pool table, fireplace and comfortable seating. An in-house gym with state-of-the-art fitness equipment. Professional artwork turns the building into a personal museum.
King Farm
Huntington at King Farm
801 Elmcroft Blvd, Rockville, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,661
794 sqft
Welcome home! Relish in your new fireplace, hardwood floors, and stainless steel appliances when you're not enjoying pool, sauna, hot tub, media room or the convenience of living next to King Farm Stream Valley Park.
Wheaton-Glenmont
AVA Wheaton
2425 Blueridge Ave, Wheaton, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,630
641 sqft
Tailored apartments with hard-surface plank flooring. DIY kits to customize your home. Wi-Fi available in common areas. Hang out in the resident game room when you're not busy. Near I-495, I-95 and I-270.
The Monterey Apartments
5901 Montrose Rd, North Bethesda, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,435
770 sqft
Centrally-located with easy access to Montrose Shopping Center, Trader Joe's, Whole Foods Market, and more. Tenants can take advantage of fire pit, gym, pool, yoga, and internet cafe. Units feature granite counters and in-unit laundry.
Wheaton-Glenmont
Landmark Glenmont Station
2301 Glenallan Ave, Glenmont, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,311
801 sqft
Mid-rise living outside the beltway and near the Red Line's Glenmont Metro. Close to the Westfield Wheaton Mall as well as many options for dining and shopping. Generous floor plans and in-unit laundry.
Bainbridge Shady Grove Metro
15955 Frederick Rd, Rockville, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,574
784 sqft
Relax in the outdoor pool or stay warm near the patio fire pit. Large, open floor plans with personal balconies. Conveniently located by Shady Grove Metro Station to make commutes effortless.
East Rockville
The Forest Apartments
2012 Baltimore Rd, Rockville, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,645
910 sqft
An outdoor pool and well-equipped gym make it easy to stay healthy. Various floor plans with private patios and balconies. In-unit laundry. Quiet forest setting.
Glenmont Forest
2386 Glenmont Cir, Silver Spring, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,224
628 sqft
At Glenmont Forest Apartments, our natural stone and timber entry is a fitting gateway to what awaits you beyond. No apartment community enjoys a more naturally appealing setting.
