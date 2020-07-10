/
apartments with washer dryer
221 Apartments for rent in North Laurel, MD with washer-dryer
Last updated July 10 at 09:33pm
8 Units Available
North Laurel
The Enclave at Emerson Apartments and Townhomes
8450 Upper Sky Way, North Laurel, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,739
895 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,095
1165 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located right by the I-95 and yards from Gorman Road, these spacious and modern homes feature hardwood floors, carpet, fully appointed kitchens and in-unit laundry. Resident services include tennis, volleyball and a pool.
Last updated July 10 at 02:00am
Contact for Availability
North Laurel
8485 CHARMED DAYS
8485 Charmed Days, North Laurel, MD
3 Bedrooms
Ask
2010+ SQFT Spacious garage townhouse in Emerson Community ,9 ft. ceiling, Hardwood floor in entry foyer. LR.& DR combo, country kitchen w/family room, breakfast bar & morning room on the main floor.
Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
North Laurel
9055 Manorwood Rd
9055 Manorwood Road, North Laurel, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,395
Gorgeous 3 BD/ 3.5 BA Single Family Home in Laurel! Main level has a spacious living room and dining room with laminate flooring and a fireplace.
Results within 1 mile of North Laurel
Last updated July 10 at 06:48pm
11 Units Available
Savage - Guilford
River Front Apartments
8954 River Island Dr #102, Savage, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,134
940 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
1010 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
River Front Apartments is a refreshing complex that sits on beautifully landscaped grounds.
Last updated July 10 at 06:38pm
21 Units Available
Maryland City
Tall Oaks
3515 Leslie Way, Laurel, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,223
837 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,472
1076 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,679
1198 sqft
Boasting granite kitchen counters and spacious floor plans, Tall Oaks offers easy access to the I-95, perfect for those wanting to commute to the Baltimore and Washington, D.C. areas. Onsite cafe and internet access.
Last updated July 10 at 06:31pm
19 Units Available
Kings Contrivance
Alister Columbia
8909 Early April Way, Columbia, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,527
792 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,606
939 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury features abound: recently renovated with quartz counters, unique wood flooring, elegant lighting and cozy fireplaces. Minutes from I-95 and exclusive resident access to 24-hour gym, refreshing pool, clubhouse and car wash.
Last updated July 10 at 01:03pm
17 Units Available
Avalon Laurel
6900 Andersons Way, Laurel, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,630
855 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,060
1127 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,325
1404 sqft
The Avalon at Laurel is the creme de la creme of Laurel living. Brand new apartments with luxurious kitchens are just the beginning of your journey home!
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
1 Unit Available
Patuxent Place
531 Main St, Laurel, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,390
795 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Patuxent Place is located in one of the most historic districts in Maryland, making it the perfect choice for those who love the classic charm.
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
North Laurel
7998 MARTOWN ROAD
7998 Martown Road, Scaggsville, MD
5 Bedrooms
$3,750
3356 sqft
Brand new hardwood floors and fresh paint throughout this updated colonial in Laurel with over 3000 sq ft of finished space. 4 formal bedrooms upstairs plus flex room which could be used as an office or 5th bedroom on main level.
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
15030 WHEATLAND PLACE
15030 Wheatland Place, Laurel, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1376 sqft
Charming Town home FOR RENT located in convenient Laurel community. This 3 bedroom, 3.5 Bath townhouse is within walking distance to Laurel Town Center. Nearby public transportation. Master Bedroom w/Full bathroom .
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
Kings Contrivance
7619 WEATHER WORN WAY
7619 Weather Worn Way, Columbia, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1146 sqft
Rarely available Patio Unit in The Pines in Kings Contrivance. Fresh and clean. Plenty of light. Immediate move in with excellent credit and references. Washer & Dryer Stackable. Wood burning fireplace. Patio, Storage Room.
Last updated April 10 at 02:17am
1 Unit Available
Kings Contrivance
9507 GRAY MOUSE WAY
9507 Gray Mouse Way, Columbia, MD
5 Bedrooms
$2,650
Large 5 bedroom 2.5 bath home fresh paint and new carpet, main level family room w/FP, finished lower level clubroom and den, walkout to rear treed lot, Deck off kitchen, 2nd floor laundry, lots of storage, 2 car garage.
Last updated April 15 at 09:23am
1 Unit Available
8605 CROOKED TREE LANE
8605 Crooked Tree Lane, Maryland City, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,595
2202 sqft
Excellent 3 level town home with 3 bedrooms,3 Full Bath,1 half bath & 2-car garage,2450 sq feet of living space. Kitchen includes granite counters,maple cabinetry & stainless steel appliances.Hardwood floors on entire main living level.
Last updated April 16 at 10:49am
1 Unit Available
15009 COURTLAND PLACE
15009 Courtland Place, Laurel, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
1676 sqft
Renovated 2000 SFT 3-level 3BR, 2F, 2HB town house behind Laurel Town Center. Gleaming Hardwood floors on the main level, ceramic in Kitchen. New Kitchen w/white cabinets, granite counter top, Black SS appliances. Separate Dining.
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
505 GORMAN AVENUE
505 Gorman Avenue, Laurel, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,275
500 sqft
First floor apartment with bedroom located in the heart of Laurel. Renovated kitchen, updated bathroom. Brand new washer & dryer to be installed in the apartment. Close to shopping, restaurants, MARC train and busline.
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Kings Contrivance
8813 Stonebrook Ln
8813 Stonebrook Lane, Columbia, MD
1 Bedroom
$750
Bedroom for Rent (Not Entire House) - Property Id: 115972 ...1 bedroom (for one occupant only, not negotiable) is for rent in a Kings Contrivance townhouse...
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
Kings Contrivance
9465 SINGLE BIRD LANE
9465 Single Bird Lane, Columbia, MD
4 Bedrooms
$2,900
2619 sqft
Gorgeous and completely remodeled 4BR 3 FULL spa-like baths. Open floor plan, eat-in Kitchen with granite, stainless, and sprawling center Island with eating space for many to be the hub of entertaining for sure. Abundant natural light.
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
3112 River Bend Ct. APT H203
3112 River Bend Court, Maryland City, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1299 sqft
3112 River Bend Ct.
Results within 5 miles of North Laurel
Last updated July 10 at 10:30pm
10 Units Available
Evergreens at Laurel
11737 S Laurel Dr, Laurel, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,474
739 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,958
867 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,877
1134 sqft
Located in the heart of Laurel, MD, the units available at the Evergreens are affordable, chock full of amenities, pet-friendly and come equipped with an award-winning management team.
Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
26 Units Available
Concord Park at Russett
7903 Orion Cir, Laurel, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,611
909 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,721
1320 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,243
1631 sqft
Apartments in this elevator-access building boast chef-inspired kitchens, plank flooring and walk-in closets. In Laurel's Russett neighborhood between Washington, D.C., and Baltimore, with easy access to I-95 and I-295.
Last updated July 10 at 10:31pm
36 Units Available
The Elms at Shannon's Glen
7811 Shannon's Glen, Jessup, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,673
920 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,622
1351 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,924
1509 sqft
Modern apartments at Shannon's Glen with sleek kitchens, new cabinetry and counters, and spacious living area. Balconies for entertaining. Bright and updated bathrooms. In-unit laundry for convenience. Easy access to 1-95 and the Baltimore-Washington Parkway.
Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
5 Units Available
Hickory Ridge
Clarys Crossing
11311 Little Patuxent Pkwy, Columbia, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,226
817 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,366
1100 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,161
1486 sqft
Close to The Mall in Columbia. Open-concept floor plans featuring private patios. Wood-burning fireplace, walk-in closets and black appliances in every apartment. On-site Wi-Fi lounge, coffee bar, fitness center and outdoor swimming pool.
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
37 Units Available
Wilde Lake
TENm.flats
10101 Twin Rivers Rd, Columbia, MD
Studio
$1,697
582 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,684
774 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,190
1130 sqft
Modern apartments located right in the heart of Downtown Columbia close to shops and dining. Choose from a variety of floor plans and enjoy the large swimming pool and business cyber center.
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
10 Units Available
Hickory Ridge
Bell Columbia
12020 Little Patuxent Pkwy, Columbia, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,675
876 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,765
1129 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Just seven miles west of I-95. Newly renovated luxury units have energy efficient appliance packages, storage space, walk-in closets, and fireplace. Property offers a clubhouse, courtyard, 24-hour gym, and pool. Pet friendly.
