Negotiable lease amount! 1900 square feet of commercial space for lease. The space is easily dividable into two units with smaller office areas as well as general use space. The space is drywalled with some paneling. The flooring consists of carpet (some new) and linoleum. There are 2 1/2 baths and several kitchen areas in this space. Heat and AC consist of combination of central air and oil forced air, along with electric baseboard and wall units. The walls can be moved to fit your need. Zoning is C-2. Lease is to be multi year with renewal options. Rent is negotiable. The space is 1900 square feet. Tenant to pay $39 per quarter for water and sewer. Lease as is.