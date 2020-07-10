/
/
/
apartments with washer dryer
Last updated July 10 2020 at 10:48 PM
166 Apartments for rent in National Harbor, MD with washer-dryer
1 of 28
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
155 POTOMAC PASSAGE
155 Potomac Passage, National Harbor, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,850
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious 1 bedroom 1 bath in the fully amenitized One National Harbor Condominium. It is the flagship building of National Harbor.
1 of 32
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
139 WATERFRONT STREET
139 Waterfront Street, National Harbor, MD
2 Bedrooms
$4,300
1832 sqft
Phenomenal 2 bedroom 2 bath plus study end unit residence with private balcony in the Exclusive Waterfront Street Condominium. The study can be used as a 3rd bedroom as well. Private elevator access directly into the residence.
1 of 26
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
145 RIVERHAVEN DRIVE
145 Riverhaven Dr, National Harbor, MD
1 Bedroom
$2,050
604 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Gorgeous LUXURY condominium, never lived in at The Haven! National Harbor premier condominion destination.
1 of 35
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
708 TOPMAST DRIVE
708 Topmast Drive, National Harbor, MD
3 Bedrooms
$3,900
2508 sqft
Don't miss out on this rare opportunity to rent a beautiful, spacious, 3 bed/4.5 bath, high-end luxury townhouse home that is walking distance to many shops, restaurants and indoor/outdoor events.
1 of 30
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
508 OVERLOOK PARK DRIVE
508 Overlook Park Drive, National Harbor, MD
3 Bedrooms
$4,200
2508 sqft
LOCATION! LOCATION! VIEWS! VIEWS! This a must see beautiful town house located at the sought out National Harbor.
1 of 53
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
500 RAMPART WAY
500 Rampart Way, National Harbor, MD
3 Bedrooms
$5,700
2960 sqft
***Fully Furnished Only*** with Spectacular views of National Harbor, Wilson Bridge, Old Town Alexandria, MGM Casino & Resort, Washington Monument...
Results within 1 mile of National Harbor
Verified
1 of 54
Last updated July 10 at 06:10pm
2 Units Available
Oxon Hill-Glassmanor
Portabello Apartments
6441 Livingston Rd, Oxon Hill, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,224
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,420
890 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Portabello Apartments is a residential community in Oxon Hill, MD, with convenient access to Washington, DC and Northern Virginia. It offers residents the option of 12 different apartment floor plans or a three-bedroom, 2.5-bathroom townhome.
1 of 10
Last updated July 10 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
8702 Military Post Court
8702 Military Post Court, Fort Washington, MD
4 Bedrooms
$3,400
4020 sqft
Beautiful Single Family Home arranged at the end of a peaceful cul-de-sac. The interior is undoubtedly spacious with a very high ceiling and a 2 story living room with grand windows.
Results within 5 miles of National Harbor
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 10 at 10:30pm
$
16 Units Available
Navy Yard
Foundry Lofts
301 Tingey St SE, Washington, DC
1 Bedroom
$2,115
762 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,175
1282 sqft
Overlooking Nat's Stadium, the lofts are anything but ordinary - a canon in the lobby is testament to this. Exposed brick walls, massive windows and wood floors. In trendy The Yards neighborhood near the Riverwalk Trail.
Verified
1 of 38
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
$
143 Units Available
Aurora Highlands
Crystal House
1900 S Eads St, Arlington, VA
Studio
$1,395
582 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,545
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,140
1187 sqft
NEWLY RENOVATED Studio, One-, Two- and Three- Bedroom apartment homes. COMPLETELY NEW. COMPLETELY YOU.
Verified
1 of 49
Last updated July 10 at 09:33pm
$
42 Units Available
Crystal City Shops
Concord Crystal City
2600 Crystal Dr, Arlington, VA
Studio
$2,154
549 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,886
844 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,451
1175 sqft
Recently renovated luxury units feature granite countertops, fireplace, stainless steel appliances. Tenants have access to pool, sauna, media room and clubhouse. 24-hour gym with yoga studio. 24-hour concierge.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 10 at 09:33pm
27 Units Available
Groveton
The Beacon of Groveton
6870 Richmond Hwy, Groveton, VA
Studio
$1,499
540 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,595
707 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
1089 sqft
Studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments located in the beating heart of Alexandria, VA. Granite countertops and hardwood floors give a luxurious feel. Courtyard, pool and dog park. Pets welcome.
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated July 10 at 09:33pm
$
31 Units Available
Del Ray
The Porter Del Ray
625 E Monroe Ave, Alexandria, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,876
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,660
1159 sqft
Brand-new, pet-friendly, green community near downtown DC. Luxury-style apartments, stainless steel appliances, washer and dryer and walk-in closets. On-site 24-hour gym, Internet cafe, business center, clubhouse, BBQ/grill and pool.
Verified
1 of 45
Last updated July 10 at 09:33pm
41 Units Available
Potomac Yard - Potomac Greens
The Frasier
615 Swann Ave, Alexandria, VA
Studio
$1,625
507 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,797
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,415
1121 sqft
Unique and brand-new apartment community located just south of Washington, D.C. for easy commuting. Units feature stainless steel appliances, in-unit laundry and walk-in closets, with an on-site internet cafe and pool.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 10 at 09:33pm
$
19 Units Available
Potomac Yard - Potomac Greens
Notch 8
2900 Main Line Boulevard, Alexandria, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,777
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,953
986 sqft
Life at Notch 8 doesnt stop when you come home it picks up. Situated in the center of Potomac Yard and just moments away from Old Town Alexandria, Crystal City and D.C., Notch 8 offers the perfect combination of livelihood and luxury.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
25 Units Available
Crystal City Shops
220 Twentieth Street
220 20th St S, Arlington, VA
Studio
$1,805
698 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,275
869 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,931
1310 sqft
Eco-friendly meets luxury. LEED Silver design with granite counters, hardwood floors, walk-in closets and so much more. There is a pool, private parking and a 24-hour concierge. Bus stop outside your door.
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
27 Units Available
Braddock Road Metro
The Asher
620 N Fayette St, Alexandria, VA
Studio
$1,633
550 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,721
759 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,240
1041 sqft
Uber trendy apartment homes within walking distance to the Potomac River. Community has underground parking, bike racks, and electric car charging stations. Spacious apartments with gourmet kitchens and energy efficient private laundry.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
$
112 Units Available
Crystal City Shops
Crystal Towers
1600 S Eads St, Arlington, VA
Studio
$1,480
672 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,703
955 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,280
1370 sqft
What more could you want from a home than resort-style amenities and luxury apartment features? Relax in your new apartment with hardwood floors and designer finishes or enjoy modern community spaces and a pool.
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
59 Units Available
Crystal City Shops
The Buchanan
320 23rd St S, Arlington, VA
Studio
$1,582
365 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,447
802 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,978
1410 sqft
Conveniently situated just off Jefferson Davis Highway and close to the Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport. Warm, elegant apartments with luxurious amenities. Pet-friendly and featuring a lovely pool and 24-hour gym.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated July 10 at 10:47pm
$
19 Units Available
Crystal City Shops
Water Park Towers
1501 Crystal Dr, Arlington, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,788
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,260
1089 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,390
1455 sqft
Prime location in Arlington, VA with convenient walking access to Crystal City Metro and Crystal City Shops. Newly renovated apartments with granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Lots of light.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated July 10 at 06:08pm
46 Units Available
Eaton Square at Arlington Ridge
801 Four Mile Rd, Alexandria, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,392
626 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,639
830 sqft
Near Crystal City shopping and conveniently located close to Reagan National Airport. Pet-friendly apartments offer a pool, internet cafe and a coffee bar. Recent renovated units include hardwood floors and granite counters.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 10 at 09:33pm
$
42 Units Available
Huntington
Riverside Apartments
5860 Cameron Run Ter, Alexandria, VA
Studio
$1,146
502 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,372
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,727
1130 sqft
Gorgeous brand new and remodeled homes with quartz countertops and luxury flooring. Stunning Riverside views that will make your home along the Potomac your oasis. Close to the Huntington Metro and Old Town Alexandria.
Verified
1 of 57
Last updated July 10 at 09:33pm
25 Units Available
Huntington
The Parker
2550 Huntington Ave, Alexandria, VA
Studio
$1,897
545 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,784
796 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,358
1147 sqft
If you're looking for apartments that are not more of the 'same old, same old' and offer unique amenities in each unit, look no further than The Parker!
Verified
1 of 33
Last updated July 10 at 09:33pm
$
19 Units Available
Old Town North
The Kingsley
500 Madison St, Alexandria, VA
Studio
$1,701
561 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,076
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,832
1121 sqft
Pet-friendly, green community with 24-hour gym, clubhouse, BBQ grills, pool tables and yoga. Stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, hardwood floors. Near Alexandria community gardens and farmers' markets. Harris Teeter on-site.
Similar Pages
National Harbor 1 BedroomsNational Harbor 2 BedroomsNational Harbor 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsNational Harbor 3 BedroomsNational Harbor Apartments with Balcony
National Harbor Apartments with GarageNational Harbor Apartments with GymNational Harbor Apartments with Hardwood FloorsNational Harbor Apartments with ParkingNational Harbor Apartments with Pool
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDBethesda, MDNorth Bethesda, MDFairfax, VAWaldorf, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA
Bowie, MDCollege Park, MDFalls Church, VAMcLean, VASuitland, MDChillum, MDBrentwood, MDGlenarden, MDFriendship Heights Village, MDHayfield, VARose Hill, VABurke, VA