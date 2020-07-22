Apartment List
Last updated July 22 2020 at 10:43 PM

19 Studio Apartments for rent in Montgomery Village, MD

Studio apartments could offer the best of Montgomery Village living at a less expensive price tag than larger units. Look for the best buildings near entertainment, dini... Read Guide >
1 of 26

1 of 26

Last updated July 22 at 06:42 PM
$
23 Units Available
Spectrum Paramount
230 Spectrum Ave, Gaithersburg, MD
Studio
$1,399
590 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Spectrum Paramount in Gaithersburg. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 22 at 06:41 PM
$
27 Units Available
Spectrum Majestic
116 Paramount Park Drive, Gaithersburg, MD
Studio
$1,459
676 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Spectrum Majestic in Gaithersburg. View photos, descriptions and more!
Results within 5 miles of Montgomery Village
Verified

1 of 80

Last updated July 22 at 09:33 PM
38 Units Available
Cadence at Crown
113 Ellington Blvd, Gaithersburg, MD
Studio
$1,461
596 sqft
Now Open for tours and leasing. Experience the ultimate in services and amenities at Cadence at Crown apartments in Gaithersburg, MD. Adjacent to the shopping, dining and nightlife of Downtown Crown including Harris Teeter, Starbucks and LA Fitness.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated July 22 at 10:32 PM
24 Units Available
Camden Shady Grove
9709 Key West Ave, Rockville, MD
Studio
$1,503
567 sqft
Floor plans from studio to three-bedrooms plus loft, fully equipped with lots of community and apartment amenities. Down street from Downtown Crown and a few miles from Downtown Rockville. Dog park and grooming area.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated July 22 at 10:32 PM
29 Units Available
Camden Washingtonian
10201 Washingtonian Blvd, Gaithersburg, MD
Studio
$1,499
569 sqft
These open-concept homes feature custom cabinetry, stainless steel appliances, tankless water heaters, and full size washers and dryers. On-site fitness center, bocce court, saltwater pool, and virtual fitness trainer.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 22 at 10:43 PM
$
20 Units Available
Axis at Shady Grove
9305 Corporate Blvd, Rockville, MD
Studio
$1,505
491 sqft
Open floor plans that combine dining, kitchen and living areas. Granite countertops. Gorgeous common areas with an outdoor pool, movie projector, fitness center and conference rooms for private meetings.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 22 at 12:12 PM
42 Units Available
Avalon at Traville
14240 Alta Oaks Dr, North Potomac, MD
Studio
$3,010
1629 sqft
Tucked into a beautiful, natural setting, but still near everything that North Potomac has to offer. Enjoy modern amenities and security features, as well as a community lounge, billiards room, pool, playground courts and business center.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 22 at 09:33 PM
$
93 Units Available
Central Rockville
Mallory Square
15251 Siesta Key Way, Rockville, MD
Studio
$1,459
547 sqft
Apartments with upgraded amenities like granite counters, hardwood floors and in-unit laundry located in building with 9,000 square feet of courtyard and community space that includes pool, playground, fire pits and pet spa station.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
$
20 Units Available
The Daley at Shady Grove Apartments
8010 Gramercy Blvd, Rockville, MD
Studio
$1,499
517 sqft
Spacious layouts with generous kitchens, wood plank flooring and large windows. Stainless steel appliances and Moen fixtures. Conveniently located near public transit, coffee shops, retail, restaurants and more. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 22 at 10:32 PM
$
27 Units Available
Siesta Key
15250 Siesta Key Way, Rockville, MD
Studio
$1,529
578 sqft
The Residences at Siesta Key is conveniently located in the heart of the Shade Grove Life Sciences Center in Montgomery County, Maryland and within a 7-minute walk to the Rockville Metro Station.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
38 Units Available
West Rockville
Gables Upper Rock
70 Upper Rock Cir, Rockville, MD
Studio
$1,547
633 sqft
Wonderful rec room with pool table, foosball, flat screen TV and bar. Units have open, modern floor plans with laundry facilities. Outdoor pool, gardens and sitting areas for relaxing in comfortable weather.

1 of 35

Last updated July 22 at 09:15 PM
1 Unit Available
324 MAIN ST #2ND FL
324 Main St, Gaithersburg, MD
Studio
$1,650
Gloriously sunny 2nd floor space(Net Sq Ft.: 960 sq. ft.) of end, corner unit on Main St in the Kentlands. VISIBILITY! Great place for your sign! End unit with extra windows. Lots of parking spaces.

1 of 11

Last updated July 22 at 09:15 PM
1 Unit Available
309 MAIN ST #1
309 Main St, Gaithersburg, MD
Studio
$2,995
Economics 101...Situated in the desirable Kentlands behind the gazebo & green space. This first floor retail/professional space ready for your business. Previously used for spa services, space can easily host a variety of business concept.
Results within 10 miles of Montgomery Village
Verified

1 of 44

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
$
22 Units Available
Aurora at North Bethesda Center
5401 McGrath Blvd, North Bethesda, MD
Studio
$1,520
547 sqft
Modern high-rise apartment at its finest. Beautiful views. Units feature wheelchair accessibility and are pet-friendly. Centrally located to downtown shopping and dining. Provides 24-hour security.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
$
22 Units Available
Wentworth House Apartments
5411 McGrath Blvd, North Bethesda, MD
Studio
$1,580
576 sqft
Great location for commuters, close to the White Flint Metro stop. Community amenities include pool, yoga, concierge and bike storage. Units feature air conditioning, walk-in closets, granite counters and hardwood floors.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
$
4 Units Available
Miramont
6040 California Cir, North Bethesda, MD
Studio
$1,425
525 sqft
If you're uncompromising about service, quality and convenience, The Apartments at Miramont are for you. Stylish California design and features abound at this elegant community.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
30 Units Available
NoBe Market Apartments
11351 Woodglen Dr, North Bethesda, MD
Studio
$1,611
590 sqft
Conveniently located in North Bethesda, just 7 minute metro ride to downtown Bethesda. Units feature granite counters, stainless steel appliances, and patio or balcony. Tenants can take advantage of courtyard, pool, and gym.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
$
78 Units Available
AXIOM
22461 Cabin Branch Avenue, Clarksburg, MD
Studio
$1,600
672 sqft
Introducing Axiom, a new family-oriented apartment community in Clarksburg, MD.

1 of 1

Last updated July 22 at 09:16 PM
1 Unit Available
11 TAVESHIRE COURT
11 Taveshire Court, Potomac, MD
Studio
$3,300
1795 sqft
END UNIT Garage brick townhouse with lots of light, 3BR/3full + 1 half BA. Deck plus Lower Level fenced courtyard with walk-out patio and slate covered area. Lower level also has full bath.
City Guide for Montgomery Village, MD

Montgomery Village is a thriving community of more than 40,000 people despite being only 47 years old.

Located at the heart of Montgomery County, MD, this growing metropolis has a lot to offer newcomers. Growing employment opportunities and community centers make this newborn town ideal. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for studio apartments in Montgomery Village, MD

Studio apartments could offer the best of Montgomery Village living at a less expensive price tag than larger units. Look for the best buildings near entertainment, dining, and public transportation or highway access.

Ask about the square footage of studio apartments in Montgomery Village during your tour. Even a little extra space in another building can offer more room for storage or an additional chair. Consider the layout and what you can accomplish before you sign. You should have enough room for your bed, a small sitting area, and a dining table. You can always get creative and loft your bed to save on space underneath or install a fold-down table or desk that tucks away.

