Last updated February 19 2020 at 9:45 AM

9308 Willow Creek Dr

9308 Willow Creek Drive · No Longer Available
Location

9308 Willow Creek Drive, Montgomery Village, MD 20886

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
car wash area
clubhouse
coffee bar
concierge
internet cafe
parking
playground
pool
24hr maintenance
e-payments
internet access
online portal
Deposit:$300
Rent:$1,472 -to $2,624

Community Amenities

Online Payments Available

Swimming Pool with Sundeck
Outdoor Kitchen
24-hour Strength and Cardio Center
Playground
Resident Activities
Business Center
Clubhouse Wi-Fi Coffee Caf
Pet Friendly
Phone Charging Station
Government, Military and Teacher Discounts
Reserved Parking Available
Flexible Lease Terms

On-site Recycling
Complimentary Car Wash Area
Package Concierge Services
Pre-qualified Renters Insurance
Online Resident Services and Bill Pay
24-Hour Emergency Maintenance
National Relocation Program
Community Rewards and Resident Review Program
Easy Access to D.C. and Baltimore
Walking Distance to Lakeforest Mall
Minutes to Shady Grove Metro
Steps From Lakeforest Transit Station

Apartment Amenities

Fully Equipped Kitchen
Updated Appliance Package
Large Basin Sinks with Disposal
Kitchen Pantry
Open Kitchen with Breakfast Bar
Spacious Floor Plans
Multi-speed Ceiling Fans
Ceramic Flooring
Hardwood-style Flooring
Plush Carpet
Chair Railing in Dining Room
Wood Burning Fireplaces
Large Picture Windows

Sunroom
Skylights
Brushed Nickel Lighting
Overized Closets
Coat Closet
Linen Closets
Screen Doors
French Doors
Two-Inch Blinds
Spacious Outdoor Storage
Full-size Washer and Dryers Included
Private Patio or Balcony
Loft-style Apartment Homes Available

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9308 Willow Creek Dr have any available units?
9308 Willow Creek Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Montgomery Village, MD.
What amenities does 9308 Willow Creek Dr have?
Some of 9308 Willow Creek Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9308 Willow Creek Dr currently offering any rent specials?
9308 Willow Creek Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9308 Willow Creek Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 9308 Willow Creek Dr is pet friendly.
Does 9308 Willow Creek Dr offer parking?
Yes, 9308 Willow Creek Dr offers parking.
Does 9308 Willow Creek Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9308 Willow Creek Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9308 Willow Creek Dr have a pool?
Yes, 9308 Willow Creek Dr has a pool.
Does 9308 Willow Creek Dr have accessible units?
No, 9308 Willow Creek Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 9308 Willow Creek Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 9308 Willow Creek Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9308 Willow Creek Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 9308 Willow Creek Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
