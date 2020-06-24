9308 Willow Creek Dr

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal pet friendly 24hr maintenance

Deposit:$300

Rent:$1,472 -to $2,624



Community Amenities



Online Payments Available



Swimming Pool with Sundeck

Outdoor Kitchen

24-hour Strength and Cardio Center

Playground

Resident Activities

Business Center

Clubhouse Wi-Fi Coffee Caf

Pet Friendly

Phone Charging Station

Government, Military and Teacher Discounts

Reserved Parking Available

Flexible Lease Terms



On-site Recycling

Complimentary Car Wash Area

Package Concierge Services

Pre-qualified Renters Insurance

Online Resident Services and Bill Pay

24-Hour Emergency Maintenance

National Relocation Program

Community Rewards and Resident Review Program

Easy Access to D.C. and Baltimore

Walking Distance to Lakeforest Mall

Minutes to Shady Grove Metro

Steps From Lakeforest Transit Station



Apartment Amenities



Fully Equipped Kitchen

Updated Appliance Package

Large Basin Sinks with Disposal

Kitchen Pantry

Open Kitchen with Breakfast Bar

Spacious Floor Plans

Multi-speed Ceiling Fans

Ceramic Flooring

Hardwood-style Flooring

Plush Carpet

Chair Railing in Dining Room

Wood Burning Fireplaces

Large Picture Windows



Sunroom

Skylights

Brushed Nickel Lighting

Overized Closets

Coat Closet

Linen Closets

Screen Doors

French Doors

Two-Inch Blinds

Spacious Outdoor Storage

Full-size Washer and Dryers Included

Private Patio or Balcony

Loft-style Apartment Homes Available