9308 Willow Creek Dr

Amenities
Deposit:$300
Rent:$1,472 -to $2,624
Community Amenities
Online Payments Available
Swimming Pool with Sundeck
Outdoor Kitchen
24-hour Strength and Cardio Center
Playground
Resident Activities
Business Center
Clubhouse Wi-Fi Coffee Caf
Pet Friendly
Phone Charging Station
Government, Military and Teacher Discounts
Reserved Parking Available
Flexible Lease Terms
On-site Recycling
Complimentary Car Wash Area
Package Concierge Services
Pre-qualified Renters Insurance
Online Resident Services and Bill Pay
24-Hour Emergency Maintenance
National Relocation Program
Community Rewards and Resident Review Program
Easy Access to D.C. and Baltimore
Walking Distance to Lakeforest Mall
Minutes to Shady Grove Metro
Steps From Lakeforest Transit Station
Apartment Amenities
Fully Equipped Kitchen
Updated Appliance Package
Large Basin Sinks with Disposal
Kitchen Pantry
Open Kitchen with Breakfast Bar
Spacious Floor Plans
Multi-speed Ceiling Fans
Ceramic Flooring
Hardwood-style Flooring
Plush Carpet
Chair Railing in Dining Room
Wood Burning Fireplaces
Large Picture Windows
Sunroom
Skylights
Brushed Nickel Lighting
Overized Closets
Coat Closet
Linen Closets
Screen Doors
French Doors
Two-Inch Blinds
Spacious Outdoor Storage
Full-size Washer and Dryers Included
Private Patio or Balcony
Loft-style Apartment Homes Available