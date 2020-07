Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher parking recently renovated microwave refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

This beautifully renovated 2 bedroom 1.5 bathroom end unit town home in Montgomery Village is sure to be the place you can call home! With an open floor plan in the main level, great for entertaining! Plenty of storage space inside and in the outside shed. Bright jack and jill bathroom on the second floor attached to master bedroom. This house is located just minutes away from I-270 and the ICC- 200. Come by, take a look and fall in love! Welcome Home!