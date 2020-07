Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage walk in closets microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities garage

RARELY AVAILABLE ~ 4 Bedroom / 3.5 Bath backing to trees WITH one car garage. This BEAUTIFUL home has a walk-out basement, which is where a 1 Bedroom with walk-in closet / 1 Bath is located. Basement also has a kitchenette area. Large Rooms through-out the house. Meticulously cared for home. Must see this home to appreciate. Get your agent or call to set-up an appointment.