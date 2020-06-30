All apartments in Montgomery Village
Last updated January 22 2020 at 4:06 PM

10029 DELLCASTLE RD

10029 Dellcastle Road · No Longer Available
Location

10029 Dellcastle Road, Montgomery Village, MD 20886

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
garage
tennis court
This home has it all! First-time rental is currently occupied by METICULOUS owners!..Eat-in GOURMET KITCHEN has a generous ISLAND, GRANITE counters, CHERRYWOOD cabinets, STAINLESS STEEL appliances, and beautiful Brazilian HARDWOOD floors...Enjoy the views of the almost 1/4 acre backyard from the newly renovated SUNROOM. Sunroom has ALL NEW WINDOWS and luxury vinyl floors...This house has a wonderful flow! Gather around the WOOD-BURNING FIREPLACE in the living room and host holiday dinners in the FORMAL DINING room...Upstairs are 4 SPACIOUS BEDROOMS. Enter the master suite through French doors. Getting dressed will be a breeze in the HUGE WALK-IN CLOSET. The hallway bathroom has GRANITE tops and UPDATED VANITY...The FULLY FINISHED BASEMENT has newer CORK FLOORS that are soft and warm under your feet. Overnight guests won't want to leave after seeing the LUXURIOUS DOUBLE-SIZED RAIN SHOWER in the basement!..Outside there is plenty of room to run around on the FENCED .22 ACRE yard. The DECK will become your favorite picnic spot in the summer...Protect your cars from the snow in the TWO-CAR GARAGE. Or make the garage your WORKSHOP instead, you still have space for 4 CARS on the long DRIVEWAY, plus street parking...Enjoy all the playgrounds, pools, tennis courts and convenience of Montgomery Village!..Main level carpet new in Nov 2019, Upstairs carpet new March 2019...Sorry, no pets. Move in 01/20/19....Minimum credit score of 600Verifiable source(s) annual income of 35 times the tenants monthly rent...Ask Listing Agent for more information.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10029 DELLCASTLE RD have any available units?
10029 DELLCASTLE RD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Montgomery Village, MD.
What amenities does 10029 DELLCASTLE RD have?
Some of 10029 DELLCASTLE RD's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10029 DELLCASTLE RD currently offering any rent specials?
10029 DELLCASTLE RD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10029 DELLCASTLE RD pet-friendly?
No, 10029 DELLCASTLE RD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Montgomery Village.
Does 10029 DELLCASTLE RD offer parking?
Yes, 10029 DELLCASTLE RD offers parking.
Does 10029 DELLCASTLE RD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10029 DELLCASTLE RD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10029 DELLCASTLE RD have a pool?
Yes, 10029 DELLCASTLE RD has a pool.
Does 10029 DELLCASTLE RD have accessible units?
No, 10029 DELLCASTLE RD does not have accessible units.
Does 10029 DELLCASTLE RD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10029 DELLCASTLE RD has units with dishwashers.
Does 10029 DELLCASTLE RD have units with air conditioning?
No, 10029 DELLCASTLE RD does not have units with air conditioning.

