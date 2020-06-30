10029 DELLCASTLE RD

Amenities

This home has it all! First-time rental is currently occupied by METICULOUS owners!..Eat-in GOURMET KITCHEN has a generous ISLAND, GRANITE counters, CHERRYWOOD cabinets, STAINLESS STEEL appliances, and beautiful Brazilian HARDWOOD floors...Enjoy the views of the almost 1/4 acre backyard from the newly renovated SUNROOM. Sunroom has ALL NEW WINDOWS and luxury vinyl floors...This house has a wonderful flow! Gather around the WOOD-BURNING FIREPLACE in the living room and host holiday dinners in the FORMAL DINING room...Upstairs are 4 SPACIOUS BEDROOMS. Enter the master suite through French doors. Getting dressed will be a breeze in the HUGE WALK-IN CLOSET. The hallway bathroom has GRANITE tops and UPDATED VANITY...The FULLY FINISHED BASEMENT has newer CORK FLOORS that are soft and warm under your feet. Overnight guests won't want to leave after seeing the LUXURIOUS DOUBLE-SIZED RAIN SHOWER in the basement!..Outside there is plenty of room to run around on the FENCED .22 ACRE yard. The DECK will become your favorite picnic spot in the summer...Protect your cars from the snow in the TWO-CAR GARAGE. Or make the garage your WORKSHOP instead, you still have space for 4 CARS on the long DRIVEWAY, plus street parking...Enjoy all the playgrounds, pools, tennis courts and convenience of Montgomery Village!..Main level carpet new in Nov 2019, Upstairs carpet new March 2019...Sorry, no pets. Move in 01/20/19....Minimum credit score of 600Verifiable source(s) annual income of 35 times the tenants monthly rent...Ask Listing Agent for more information.