All apartments in Montgomery Village
Find more places like 10001 Battleridge Pl.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Montgomery Village, MD
/
10001 Battleridge Pl
Last updated November 21 2019 at 12:04 PM

10001 Battleridge Pl

10001 Battleridge Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Montgomery Village
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments under $1,600
See all

Location

10001 Battleridge Place, Montgomery Village, MD 20886

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dogs allowed
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Gorgeous 5 bed/ 3.5 bath townhome in beautiful Montgomery Village! Come inside to a finished lower level with access to your backyard!! The main level has a huge living room and dining room combo with hardwood floors and plenty of natural light. The eat-in kitchen has granite countertops, plenty of counter/cabinet space, a huge refrigerator along with stainless steel appliances and an additional pantry for added storage. Upstairs exposes all of the 5 big bedrooms with three full bathrooms. The master includes one of the full baths as well as direct access to the spacious outdoor deck! This home is a must see with spacious rooms, ample storage, and bright natural light with updated features!

Dogs considered on a case by case basis with additional deposit.

Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.

Call or text Rachel at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 240.319.8938 or email rvigil@baymgmtgroup.com

https://www.baymgmtgroup.com/property-management-montgomery-county/

(RLNE5070087)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10001 Battleridge Pl have any available units?
10001 Battleridge Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Montgomery Village, MD.
What amenities does 10001 Battleridge Pl have?
Some of 10001 Battleridge Pl's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10001 Battleridge Pl currently offering any rent specials?
10001 Battleridge Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10001 Battleridge Pl pet-friendly?
Yes, 10001 Battleridge Pl is pet friendly.
Does 10001 Battleridge Pl offer parking?
No, 10001 Battleridge Pl does not offer parking.
Does 10001 Battleridge Pl have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10001 Battleridge Pl does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10001 Battleridge Pl have a pool?
No, 10001 Battleridge Pl does not have a pool.
Does 10001 Battleridge Pl have accessible units?
No, 10001 Battleridge Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 10001 Battleridge Pl have units with dishwashers?
No, 10001 Battleridge Pl does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10001 Battleridge Pl have units with air conditioning?
No, 10001 Battleridge Pl does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Verandahs Apartments
9308 Willow Creek Dr
Montgomery Village, MD 20886

Similar Pages

Montgomery Village 1 BedroomsMontgomery Village 2 Bedrooms
Montgomery Village 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsMontgomery Village Dog Friendly Apartments
Montgomery Village Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VAColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDFrederick, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MD
Ellicott City, MDCentreville, VAFairfax, VALaurel, MDAshburn, VAWheaton, MDVienna, VAEast Riverdale, MDClarksburg, MDNorth Potomac, MDFair Lakes, VAFairland, MD
Chevy Chase, MDBladensburg, MDBallenger Creek, MDCapitol Heights, MDSeabrook, MDTakoma Park, MDBurtonsville, MDMount Rainier, MDSavage, MDRiverdale Park, MDGlenmont, MDBroadlands, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

Washington Adventist UniversityHood College
Howard Community CollegeMarymount University
American University