10001 Battleridge Pl

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dogs allowed recently renovated stainless steel

Gorgeous 5 bed/ 3.5 bath townhome in beautiful Montgomery Village! Come inside to a finished lower level with access to your backyard!! The main level has a huge living room and dining room combo with hardwood floors and plenty of natural light. The eat-in kitchen has granite countertops, plenty of counter/cabinet space, a huge refrigerator along with stainless steel appliances and an additional pantry for added storage. Upstairs exposes all of the 5 big bedrooms with three full bathrooms. The master includes one of the full baths as well as direct access to the spacious outdoor deck! This home is a must see with spacious rooms, ample storage, and bright natural light with updated features!



Dogs considered on a case by case basis with additional deposit.



Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.



Call or text Rachel at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 240.319.8938 or email rvigil@baymgmtgroup.com



https://www.baymgmtgroup.com/property-management-montgomery-county/



(RLNE5070087)