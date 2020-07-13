Apartment List
225 Apartments for rent in Mitchellville, MD with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Mitchellville apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or withi...

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
10634 HEATHER GLEN WAY
10634 Heather Glen Way, Mitchellville, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,995
1936 sqft
Beautiful Town-Home in Bowie!! Open floor plan with 13 foot ceilings, stainless steel appliances. granite counters, washer/dryer, crown molding, sitting room in master bedroom, beautiful deck, hardwood floors, 2 car garage.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
919 Lake Shore Dr
919 Lake Shore Drive, Lake Arbor, MD
4 Bedrooms
$2,495
To rent fully upgraded 3 level 4BR town home in Lake Arbor area. 3 full and 1 half baths. Hardwood flooring throughout main and upper level and fully tiled beautiful flooring in the basement. Upgraded Kitchen cabinets, countertop, and backsplash.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
10512 Lake Arbor Way - Lake Arbor 10512
10512 Lake Arbor Way, Lake Arbor, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,335
1930 sqft
10512 Lake Arbor Way - Lake Arbor 10512 Available 08/17/20 Large Single Family Home! Bowie, MD - Large single family home in Lake Arbor community. Community features golf, a pool, tot lots, shopping and more.

Last updated July 12 at 07:03am
1 Unit Available
103 Azalea Ct
103 Azalea Court, Kettering, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1208 sqft
Two level condo town home in the Largo, upper marlboro, kettering neighborhood. The house is close to shopping, PGCC, middle and elementary school. It is metro accessible to District of Columbia.

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
9815 BERRYWOOD COURT
9815 Berrywood Court, Prince George's County, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1454 sqft
APPOINTMENT ONLY. AVAILABLE FOR IMMEDIATE MOVE-IN. Minimum Credit Score 700. Good Rental & Credit History, no bankruptcy no collections. Minimum income $80,000. DRIVEWAY, HOUSE AND CARPET PROFESSIONALLY CLEANED.

Last updated August 22 at 06:19am
1 Unit Available
2811 BERRYWOOD LANE
2811 Berrywood Lane, Prince George's County, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
1414 sqft
Modern townhome features 3-bdrm, 2full & 2-1/2 ba, 1-car garage. Has nice large master suite with soaking tub. Tile and hardwood floors gorgeous Deck and patio for entertaining or just relaxing.

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
5407 COMMERCE ROW
5407 Commerce Row, Fairwood, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,575
2100 sqft
Gorgeous immaculate newly updated townhouse ready for move in. Newly Painted (inside and out) and Newly updated kitchen, baths, laundry room, hardwood floors throughout the house. Brand new stainless steel appliances.
Last updated July 13 at 12:50am
$
30 Units Available
Verona at Landover Hills
4085 Warner Ave, Landover Hills, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,187
692 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,307
899 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,683
1075 sqft
Boasting an easy commute to D.C., this apartment community's amenities include a pool, a dog park and a gym. The pet-friendly one- to three-bedroom apartment homes are close to I-495 and the Baltimore-Washington Parkway.
Last updated July 13 at 12:50am
71 Units Available
The Villages at Morgan Metro
8251 Ridgefield Blvd, Landover, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,880
990 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,810
1276 sqft
4 Bedrooms
$2,525
1416 sqft
Home can be as relaxing as a walk in the park at The Villages at Morgan Metro. Spectacular and spacious garden and townhomes sit nestled in the lush beauty of more than 180 acres of greenery, trails and outdoor living.
Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
14 Units Available
Tapestry Largo Station
9300 Lottsford Rd, Largo, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,690
830 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,021
1235 sqft
Luxurious, pet-friendly units with in-unit laundry and patio/balcony offer proximity to the Metro. Enjoy the yoga studio, fitness center, lush courtyards, and community hub. Minutes from Redskin Stadium. Plenty of shopping nearby.
Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
17 Units Available
Heather Ridge Apartment Homes
16021 English Oaks Ave, Bowie, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,570
786 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,980
957 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,175
1107 sqft
Located in a tranquil community just minutes from Annapolis and Baltimore. On-site 24-hour fitness center, indoor basketball court and racquetball court. Apartments feature modern, updated kitchens and bathrooms. Near Route 50 and 301.
Last updated July 12 at 10:29pm
11 Units Available
The Ivy Club
1127 Ivy Club Ln, Landover, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,673
714 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,817
871 sqft
Ivy Club recently renovated to offer exclusive look and feel, including stainless steel appliances and huge walk-in closets. Complimentary gym membership at Prince George's Sports and Learning Complex included.
Last updated July 13 at 12:34am
20 Units Available
The Bowen
14909 Health Center Dr, Bowie, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,779
851 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,244
1183 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,799
1410 sqft
Spacious apartments with bamboo-style flooring, vaulted 9-foot ceilings, and spa-inspired bathrooms with deep soaking tubs. Units equipped with intrusion alarm systems and smart systems to control lights and thermostat remotely.
Last updated July 13 at 12:26am
28 Units Available
The Remy Apartments
7730 Harkins Rd, Lanham, MD
Studio
$1,418
538 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,624
709 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,052
1066 sqft
Luxury community offers restaurants, celebration room, indoor fireplaces and pool with cabanas. Units include washer/dryer, open floor plans and electronic door lock systems. Great location in Harkins district, near Orange Line Metro and MARC train.
Last updated July 13 at 12:32am
11 Units Available
Glen Oaks
7509 Mandan Rd, Greenbelt, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,623
920 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,848
1125 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,090
1371 sqft
Giant one- through three-bedroom apartments with in-unit laundry and spacious walk-in closets. Conveniently located minutes away from restaurants, shopping, the Beltway and Roosevelt High School. Next door to Greenbriar Country Club.
Last updated July 13 at 12:40am
9 Units Available
Carmody Hills-Pepper Mill Village
Pleasant House
6904 Seat Pleasant Dr, Peppermill Village, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,375
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,455
894 sqft
Spring into action and move into one of our one or two bedroom apartment homes and save on UTILITIES!!! That's right --- all you pay is rent and the utilities are included.
Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
$
24 Units Available
Century Summerfield @ Morgan Metro
8100 Gibbs Way, Landover, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,418
766 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,744
1154 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Pet-friendly 1-3 bedroom units with jaw-dropping details like 9-foot ceilings, granite counters, fireplaces, impressive patio vistas and built-in bookshelves. Enjoy clubhouse with gym, pool and internet cafe. Grill on site.
Last updated July 13 at 12:14am
9 Units Available
The Hanover Apartments
7232 Hanover Pkwy, Greenbelt, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,450
653 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
926 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious apartments with unique floor plans, bright living areas, fully equipped kitchens and generous storage space. Community features a swimming pool, dog park and fitness center. Some units have been renovated.
Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
$
5 Units Available
Cheverly
Cheverly Station Apartments
6501 Landover Rd, Cheverly, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,346
894 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The perfect apartment is waiting for you! At Cheverly Station you will enjoy a great location only minutes from Rte. 50, Baltimore-Washington Parkway and I-495 allowing you to get anywhere in the Washington metro area quickly.
Last updated July 12 at 10:29pm
10 Units Available
Camden Largo Town Center
9701 Summit Cir, Lake Arbor, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,571
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,840
1100 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,277
1277 sqft
1-3 bedroom apartments located close to some of D.C.'s biggest attractions. All units come with water, cable and internet. In-unit laundry, fireplace, dishwasher and giant walk-in closets.
Last updated July 13 at 12:05am
8 Units Available
Hilltop Apartments
5306 85th Ave, New Carrollton, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,516
904 sqft
Sleek, modern interiors. In-unit laundry and walk-in closets, plus e-payments for convenience. Pet-friendly amenities, a playground and a pool. A nearby metro station gets residents to downtown DC in minutes.
Last updated July 10 at 08:36pm
19 Units Available
Heritage Square Apartments
7845 Riverdale Road, New Carrollton, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,309
685 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,488
875 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,798
1093 sqft
A charming community with smaller buildings. Located near the Beltway and Route 50. On-site amenities include a pool with a sundeck, play area, basketball court, and daycare facility. Updates throughout.
Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
3 Units Available
Charlestowne North
8150 Lakecrest Dr, Greenbelt, MD
Studio
$1,335
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,870
875 sqft
Studios, one- and two-bedroom apartments minutes away from the Greenbelt Metro stop. UMD shuttle stop just outside. Gym, swimming pool and tennis court perfect for active lifestyles.
Last updated July 13 at 12:32am
10 Units Available
East Riverdale
New Carrollton Woods
6285 Fernwood Ter, East Riverdale, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,325
2 Bedrooms
$1,485
3 Bedrooms
$1,780
Great location for commuters close to I-495, I-295, and Route 50. Community has stunning landscaping. Units feature lots of closet space, complete appliances packages, and energy saving windows.
City Guide for Mitchellville, MD

Summers are particularly special in Prince George's County, where Mitchellville is located. Every July sees the return of the beloved Lake Arbor Jazz Fest, featuring performances by musicians, dancers, artists and athletes. A charitable event, the festival helps support local residents with tuition assistance and other benefits.

If you're the type who can't settle for one culture, one landscape or one lifestyle, then Mitchellville, MD is the place for you. Situated comfortably between D.C. and Baltimore, close to Philly, Atlantic City and Chesapeake Bay, it's hard to argue that any person would find fault with its location. Whether you dig small town quiet, which exemplifies Mitchellville, or big city events, which exemplifies all the areas nearby, you're pretty much in the center of the action or non-action, whatever you prefer. Feeling antsy one day and in need of intellectual stimulation? Check out the dozens of museums near the heart of the capital. Hungry for a bar crawl with the boys? Philly's scene has your back. Are you desperate for a quiet picnic with bushy trees and only the sound of the breeze to accompany you? Try Allen Pond Park a few minutes from central Mitchellville. The point is, you can have your small-town cake and eat adventure too, all here in lovely M-Ville, so what are you waiting for? See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Mitchellville, MD

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Mitchellville apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

