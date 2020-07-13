225 Apartments for rent in Mitchellville, MD with parking

Summers are particularly special in Prince George's County, where Mitchellville is located. Every July sees the return of the beloved Lake Arbor Jazz Fest, featuring performances by musicians, dancers, artists and athletes. A charitable event, the festival helps support local residents with tuition assistance and other benefits.

If you're the type who can't settle for one culture, one landscape or one lifestyle, then Mitchellville, MD is the place for you. Situated comfortably between D.C. and Baltimore, close to Philly, Atlantic City and Chesapeake Bay, it's hard to argue that any person would find fault with its location. Whether you dig small town quiet, which exemplifies Mitchellville, or big city events, which exemplifies all the areas nearby, you're pretty much in the center of the action or non-action, whatever you prefer. Feeling antsy one day and in need of intellectual stimulation? Check out the dozens of museums near the heart of the capital. Hungry for a bar crawl with the boys? Philly's scene has your back. Are you desperate for a quiet picnic with bushy trees and only the sound of the breeze to accompany you? Try Allen Pond Park a few minutes from central Mitchellville. The point is, you can have your small-town cake and eat adventure too, all here in lovely M-Ville, so what are you waiting for? See more