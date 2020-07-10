/
/
/
apartments with washer dryer
Last updated July 10 2020 at 10:50 PM
432 Apartments for rent in Mays Chapel, MD with washer-dryer
1 of 9
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
Mays Chapel
15 BATTERSEA BRIDGE COURT
15 Battersea Bridge Court, Mays Chapel, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1914 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 15 BATTERSEA BRIDGE COURT in Mays Chapel. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 12
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
Mays Chapel
1 LOUGH MASK CT #302
1 Lough, Mays Chapel, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
REDUCED 2BR 2BA CONDO IN DESIRABLE MAYS CHAPEL.,FRESHLY PAINTED, NEW CARPET,NEW WINDOWS, UPDATED APPLIANCES,VERY PRIVATE BALCONY OVERLOOKING WOODED AREA ....A MUST SEE1
1 of 34
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
Mays Chapel
10 DONAGH CT
10 Donagh Court, Mays Chapel, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
Immaculate 3 Bedroom 2/2 bath townhome with recent kitchen , wood floors, recent master bath remodel, fireplace in newly painted lower level family room with walk out to deck, bonus lower level room with closet and new flooring, newly renovated
1 of 38
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
Mays Chapel
12236 ROUNDWOOD RD #710
12236 Roundwood Rd, Mays Chapel, MD
2 Bedrooms
$2,099
LUXURY 7TH FLOOR CONDO IN SECURE,ELEVATOR BUILDING WITH OPEN FLOOR PLAN! SPECTACULAR VIEW, LOADED WITH UPGRADES: HARDWOOD FLOORS, CROWN MOLDING, MARBLE GAS FIREPLACE, GOURMET KITCHEN HAS GRANITE COUNTERS , CHERRY CABINETS, & STAINLESS STEEL
1 of 18
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
641 BUDLEIGH CIRCLE
641 Budleigh Circle, Mays Chapel, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
2072 sqft
A beautiful, light-filled, spacious townhouse in the heart of Mays Chapel in the Chappelgate community with a one-car garage, available for possession right away! This beautiful 3 Bedrooms 4 Bathroom property will allow your family to enjoy the
1 of 19
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
Mays Chapel
3 GURTEEN CT #101
3 Gurteen Court, Mays Chapel, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
GREAT FIRST FLOOR CONDO! ENTER THROUGH THE BUILDING OR YOUR OWN PRIVATE ENTRANCE WITH WALKWAY TO THE PATIO & SLIDING GLASS DOORS. VERY WELL MAINTAINED - IMPROVEMENTS INCLUDE NEWER WASHER, HOT WATER HEATER, REFRIGERATOR, DISHWASHER, FURNACE & AC.
1 of 13
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
Mays Chapel
2 STAPLETON COURT
2 Stapleton Court, Mays Chapel, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1290 sqft
THIS LOVELY AND SPACIOUS 2 BEDROOM, 2 BATH, 3RD FLOOR CONDO FEATURES W/W CARPETING, CATHEDRAL CEILINGS, PRIVATE BALCONY, WASHER, DRYER, & SEPARATE VANITIES IN THE MASTER BEDROOM. MUST USE LB APPLICATION & LEASE. APPLICATION IS IN DOCUMENTS.
1 of 16
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
Mays Chapel
7 WALTON WAY
7 Walton Way, Mays Chapel, MD
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1700 sqft
Immaculate town homes at great location with excellent schools. Close to stores, restaurants medical centers, bus service and all major travel routes.
1 of 21
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
Mays Chapel
8548 LONDON BRIDGE WAY
8548 London Bridge Way, Mays Chapel, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
Rent this bright & sunny 3 bedroom, 3/1 bath townhome in much-sought-after Wellington Valley. Large Living Room w/wood burning fireplace flows to large Dining Room both w/crown molding & chair rail.
1 of 19
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
Mays Chapel
805 PARKRIDGE LANE
805 Parkridge Lane, Mays Chapel, MD
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$3,200
2388 sqft
Live with ease & convenience in this beautiful end of group Lutherville townhome. Bright & open floor plan w/ 3 bed, 3.5 bath plus bonus room on 1st floor.
1 of 23
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
Mays Chapel
2225 CHAPEL VALLEY LN
2225 Chapel Valley Lane, Mays Chapel, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
Exceptionally well-maintained. Bright and spacious home with hardwood floors on main level. Recently updated eat-in kitchen has great storage space. Two full bathrooms on upper level have recent renovations.
Results within 1 mile of Mays Chapel
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
12 Units Available
Charlesgate Apartments
8436 Charles Valley Ct, Towson, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,415
995 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,509
1244 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Large units with open living spaces accented by brick exteriors and private balconies. Each apartment offers in-unit laundry. Pool located in outdoor community area. Dine and shop across the street at the Shops at Kenilworth.
Results within 5 miles of Mays Chapel
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated July 10 at 10:31pm
$
144 Units Available
Ruxton
Elan Towson
1274 East Joppa Road, Towson, MD
Studio
$1,390
528 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,485
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,030
1300 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information!
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
$
11 Units Available
The Apartments at Saddle Brooke
307 Foxfire Pl, Cockeysville, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,088
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,226
935 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,559
1125 sqft
Close to Hunt Valley Towne Centre and Hunt Valley Light Rail Station. 1-3 bedroom apartments in landscaped complex with a community center, dog park, fitness center, playground and swimming pool.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
23 Units Available
Kenilworth at Charles
1149 Donington Cir, Towson, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,240
785 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1015 sqft
A variety of studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments located near North Charles Street and Kenilworth Drive. Amenities include 24-hour maintenance, central air, a dishwasher, wall-to-wall carpeting, walk-in closets and more.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
22 Units Available
Donnybrook Apartments
7914 Knollwood Rd, Towson, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,068
688 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,264
791 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Convenient to Towson University and downtown areas; close to Baltimore. Welcoming community for pet owners. Cable-ready, carpeted apartments with 24-hour maintenance service. Close to public transportation.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
22 Units Available
Lutherville - Timonium
Padonia Village Apartments
88 E Padonia Rd, Timonium, MD
Studio
$1,140
518 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,235
894 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,370
1110 sqft
Apartments in this complex range from studio to three-bedroom units, featuring air-conditioning, private patio or balcony, and carpeting. Community amenities include on-site laundry, clubhouse, playground, pool and tennis court. Pet-friendly, with 24-hour maintenance available.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 10 at 06:49pm
7 Units Available
Cheswolde
Fallstaff Manor
3014-K Romaric Ct, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,249
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,249
900 sqft
Pet-friendly community has swimming pool and on-site laundry. Units have air conditioning and well-appointed kitchens complete with dishwasher. Tenants enjoy internet access and 24-hour maintenance services.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 10 at 06:44pm
5 Units Available
Cheswolde
209 at Pickwick Apartments
3014 Fallstaff Rd, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,261
1154 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,916
1508 sqft
Cats welcome in these one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments between Valley Stream and Fallstaff neighborhoods. Near RP Station - White Marsh public transit. Galley-style kitchens, in-unit laundry, patio/balcony. Enjoy pool, playground and parking.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 10 at 06:43pm
$
35 Units Available
Twin Ridge Apartments
1901 Snow Meadow Ln, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,170
914 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,374
1159 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,725
1694 sqft
Twin Ridge apartments in Baltimore feature spacious yet affordable 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartment homes with amenities such as over-sized living rooms and closets, private patios or balconies, an Olympic-sized swimming pool and a 24/7 fitness center.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 10 at 10:31pm
3 Units Available
The Quarters at Towson Town Center
960 Southerly Rd, Towson, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,469
797 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,865
1266 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Pet-friendly apartment community near Goucher College. One- to three-bedroom residences feature all appliances, granite countertops, walk-in closets, and air conditioning. Community amenities include clubhouse, media room, gym, business center, pool, bike storage, and much more.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 10 at 10:30pm
8 Units Available
Elkridge Estates
6025 Roland Ave, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,831
1055 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Recently renovated units feature stainless steel appliances, walk-in closets and patios/balconies. Residents have access to pool, gym and clubhouse and can enjoy putting green, shuffleboard and bocce court. Dog and cat friendly.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
16 Units Available
Bonnie Ridge Apartments
6617 Bonnie Ridge Rd, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,071
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,222
1094 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,722
1318 sqft
Pet-friendly 1, 2 and 3-bedroom apartments with air conditioning, dishwasher and in-unit laundry facilities. Guest suite available. Newly-renovated apartments include separate office or den space.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 10 at 10:31pm
15 Units Available
Hunt Club
2 Garston Ct, Cockeysville, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,180
763 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,359
1083 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,501
1195 sqft
This apartment community is just blocks from the local elementary school, parks and a golf course. One- to three-bedroom homes have air conditioning and in-unit laundry, along with extra storage. Community pool, sauna and gym.
Similar Pages
Mays Chapel 2 BedroomsMays Chapel 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsMays Chapel 3 BedroomsMays Chapel Apartments with Balcony
Mays Chapel Apartments with GarageMays Chapel Apartments with Hardwood FloorsMays Chapel Apartments with ParkingMays Chapel Apartments with Pool