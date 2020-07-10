Apartment List
/
MD
/
mays chapel
/
apartments with washer dryer
Last updated July 10 2020 at 10:50 PM

432 Apartments for rent in Mays Chapel, MD with washer-dryer

1 of 9

Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
Mays Chapel
15 BATTERSEA BRIDGE COURT
15 Battersea Bridge Court, Mays Chapel, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1914 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 15 BATTERSEA BRIDGE COURT in Mays Chapel. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 12

Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
Mays Chapel
1 LOUGH MASK CT #302
1 Lough, Mays Chapel, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
REDUCED 2BR 2BA CONDO IN DESIRABLE MAYS CHAPEL.,FRESHLY PAINTED, NEW CARPET,NEW WINDOWS, UPDATED APPLIANCES,VERY PRIVATE BALCONY OVERLOOKING WOODED AREA ....A MUST SEE1

1 of 34

Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
Mays Chapel
10 DONAGH CT
10 Donagh Court, Mays Chapel, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
Immaculate 3 Bedroom 2/2 bath townhome with recent kitchen , wood floors, recent master bath remodel, fireplace in newly painted lower level family room with walk out to deck, bonus lower level room with closet and new flooring, newly renovated

1 of 38

Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
Mays Chapel
12236 ROUNDWOOD RD #710
12236 Roundwood Rd, Mays Chapel, MD
2 Bedrooms
$2,099
LUXURY 7TH FLOOR CONDO IN SECURE,ELEVATOR BUILDING WITH OPEN FLOOR PLAN! SPECTACULAR VIEW, LOADED WITH UPGRADES: HARDWOOD FLOORS, CROWN MOLDING, MARBLE GAS FIREPLACE, GOURMET KITCHEN HAS GRANITE COUNTERS , CHERRY CABINETS, & STAINLESS STEEL

1 of 18

Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
641 BUDLEIGH CIRCLE
641 Budleigh Circle, Mays Chapel, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
2072 sqft
A beautiful, light-filled, spacious townhouse in the heart of Mays Chapel in the Chappelgate community with a one-car garage, available for possession right away! This beautiful 3 Bedrooms 4 Bathroom property will allow your family to enjoy the

1 of 19

Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
Mays Chapel
3 GURTEEN CT #101
3 Gurteen Court, Mays Chapel, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
GREAT FIRST FLOOR CONDO! ENTER THROUGH THE BUILDING OR YOUR OWN PRIVATE ENTRANCE WITH WALKWAY TO THE PATIO & SLIDING GLASS DOORS. VERY WELL MAINTAINED - IMPROVEMENTS INCLUDE NEWER WASHER, HOT WATER HEATER, REFRIGERATOR, DISHWASHER, FURNACE & AC.

1 of 13

Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
Mays Chapel
2 STAPLETON COURT
2 Stapleton Court, Mays Chapel, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1290 sqft
THIS LOVELY AND SPACIOUS 2 BEDROOM, 2 BATH, 3RD FLOOR CONDO FEATURES W/W CARPETING, CATHEDRAL CEILINGS, PRIVATE BALCONY, WASHER, DRYER, & SEPARATE VANITIES IN THE MASTER BEDROOM. MUST USE LB APPLICATION & LEASE. APPLICATION IS IN DOCUMENTS.

1 of 16

Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
Mays Chapel
7 WALTON WAY
7 Walton Way, Mays Chapel, MD
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1700 sqft
Immaculate town homes at great location with excellent schools. Close to stores, restaurants medical centers, bus service and all major travel routes.

1 of 21

Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
Mays Chapel
8548 LONDON BRIDGE WAY
8548 London Bridge Way, Mays Chapel, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
Rent this bright & sunny 3 bedroom, 3/1 bath townhome in much-sought-after Wellington Valley. Large Living Room w/wood burning fireplace flows to large Dining Room both w/crown molding & chair rail.

1 of 19

Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
Mays Chapel
805 PARKRIDGE LANE
805 Parkridge Lane, Mays Chapel, MD
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$3,200
2388 sqft
Live with ease & convenience in this beautiful end of group Lutherville townhome. Bright & open floor plan w/ 3 bed, 3.5 bath plus bonus room on 1st floor.

1 of 23

Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
Mays Chapel
2225 CHAPEL VALLEY LN
2225 Chapel Valley Lane, Mays Chapel, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
Exceptionally well-maintained. Bright and spacious home with hardwood floors on main level. Recently updated eat-in kitchen has great storage space. Two full bathrooms on upper level have recent renovations.
Results within 1 mile of Mays Chapel
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
12 Units Available
Charlesgate Apartments
8436 Charles Valley Ct, Towson, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,415
995 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,509
1244 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Large units with open living spaces accented by brick exteriors and private balconies. Each apartment offers in-unit laundry. Pool located in outdoor community area. Dine and shop across the street at the Shops at Kenilworth.
Results within 5 miles of Mays Chapel
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 10 at 10:31pm
$
144 Units Available
Ruxton
Elan Towson
1274 East Joppa Road, Towson, MD
Studio
$1,390
528 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,485
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,030
1300 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information!
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
$
11 Units Available
The Apartments at Saddle Brooke
307 Foxfire Pl, Cockeysville, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,088
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,226
935 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,559
1125 sqft
Close to Hunt Valley Towne Centre and Hunt Valley Light Rail Station. 1-3 bedroom apartments in landscaped complex with a community center, dog park, fitness center, playground and swimming pool.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
23 Units Available
Kenilworth at Charles
1149 Donington Cir, Towson, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,240
785 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1015 sqft
A variety of studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments located near North Charles Street and Kenilworth Drive. Amenities include 24-hour maintenance, central air, a dishwasher, wall-to-wall carpeting, walk-in closets and more.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
22 Units Available
Donnybrook Apartments
7914 Knollwood Rd, Towson, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,068
688 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,264
791 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Convenient to Towson University and downtown areas; close to Baltimore. Welcoming community for pet owners. Cable-ready, carpeted apartments with 24-hour maintenance service. Close to public transportation.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
22 Units Available
Lutherville - Timonium
Padonia Village Apartments
88 E Padonia Rd, Timonium, MD
Studio
$1,140
518 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,235
894 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,370
1110 sqft
Apartments in this complex range from studio to three-bedroom units, featuring air-conditioning, private patio or balcony, and carpeting. Community amenities include on-site laundry, clubhouse, playground, pool and tennis court. Pet-friendly, with 24-hour maintenance available.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 10 at 06:49pm
7 Units Available
Cheswolde
Fallstaff Manor
3014-K Romaric Ct, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,249
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,249
900 sqft
Pet-friendly community has swimming pool and on-site laundry. Units have air conditioning and well-appointed kitchens complete with dishwasher. Tenants enjoy internet access and 24-hour maintenance services.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 10 at 06:44pm
5 Units Available
Cheswolde
209 at Pickwick Apartments
3014 Fallstaff Rd, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,261
1154 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,916
1508 sqft
Cats welcome in these one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments between Valley Stream and Fallstaff neighborhoods. Near RP Station - White Marsh public transit. Galley-style kitchens, in-unit laundry, patio/balcony. Enjoy pool, playground and parking.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 10 at 06:43pm
$
35 Units Available
Twin Ridge Apartments
1901 Snow Meadow Ln, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,170
914 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,374
1159 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,725
1694 sqft
Twin Ridge apartments in Baltimore feature spacious yet affordable 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartment homes with amenities such as over-sized living rooms and closets, private patios or balconies, an Olympic-sized swimming pool and a 24/7 fitness center.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 10 at 10:31pm
3 Units Available
The Quarters at Towson Town Center
960 Southerly Rd, Towson, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,469
797 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,865
1266 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Pet-friendly apartment community near Goucher College. One- to three-bedroom residences feature all appliances, granite countertops, walk-in closets, and air conditioning. Community amenities include clubhouse, media room, gym, business center, pool, bike storage, and much more.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 10 at 10:30pm
8 Units Available
Elkridge Estates
6025 Roland Ave, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,831
1055 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Recently renovated units feature stainless steel appliances, walk-in closets and patios/balconies. Residents have access to pool, gym and clubhouse and can enjoy putting green, shuffleboard and bocce court. Dog and cat friendly.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
16 Units Available
Bonnie Ridge Apartments
6617 Bonnie Ridge Rd, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,071
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,222
1094 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,722
1318 sqft
Pet-friendly 1, 2 and 3-bedroom apartments with air conditioning, dishwasher and in-unit laundry facilities. Guest suite available. Newly-renovated apartments include separate office or den space.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 10 at 10:31pm
15 Units Available
Hunt Club
2 Garston Ct, Cockeysville, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,180
763 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,359
1083 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,501
1195 sqft
This apartment community is just blocks from the local elementary school, parks and a golf course. One- to three-bedroom homes have air conditioning and in-unit laundry, along with extra storage. Community pool, sauna and gym.

Similar Pages

Mays Chapel 2 BedroomsMays Chapel 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsMays Chapel 3 BedroomsMays Chapel Apartments with Balcony
Mays Chapel Apartments with GarageMays Chapel Apartments with Hardwood FloorsMays Chapel Apartments with ParkingMays Chapel Apartments with Pool
Mays Chapel Apartments with Washer-DryerMays Chapel Dog Friendly ApartmentsMays Chapel Pet Friendly PlacesAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCBaltimore, MDColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MDTowson, MD
Ellicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MDCockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MD
Wheaton, MDOdenton, MDDundalk, MDHyattsville, MDCatonsville, MDPikesville, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Towson UniversityBaltimore City Community College
University of BaltimoreCoppin State University
Goucher College