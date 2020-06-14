47 Apartments for rent in Marlboro Village, MD with garage
Marlboro Village could have very well been known as "Marlborough Village" if not for a postal clerk who didn't like the look of the "ugh" at the end of the original name. He omitted the offending letters when he made the rubber postage stamp, and the unofficial spelling eventually stuck.
Located in Prince George's County, Marlboro Village began as a part of the town of Upper Marlboro. It separated in 2010, taking much of Upper Marlboro's residential property with it. The town is bounded by the 202 to the east, Route 4 to the south and the western branch of the Patuxent River to the West. It features horse farms, luxury estates, single-unit homes and apartments, all within 3.9 square miles. Marlboro Village lies on the edge of the sprawling DC Metro Area, putting you within 20 minutes of the big city to the west as well as the Chesapeake Bay to the east. See more
Marlboro Village apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.
Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.
It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.
Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.