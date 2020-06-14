Apartment List
Last updated June 14 2020 at 5:56 AM

47 Apartments for rent in Marlboro Village, MD with garage

Marlboro Village apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-i... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 09:40pm
Greater Upper Marlboro
11 Units Available
Hunters Glen
14210 Slidell Ct, Marlboro Village, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,705
871 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,037
971 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located in the elegant Upper Marlboro neighborhood. Recently renovated units equipped with fireplaces, stainless steel appliances and in-unit laundry. Tenants have access to courtyard, pool, playground, fire pit and more.

1 of 3

Last updated June 13 at 07:04am
Greater Upper Marlboro
1 Unit Available
14609 Governor Sprigg Place
14609 Governor Sprigg Place, Marlboro Village, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
2200 sqft
Amazing 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom townhouse in perfect downtown Upper Marlboro area.

1 of 6

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
Greater Upper Marlboro
1 Unit Available
14413 Colonel Fenwick Ct
14413 Colonel Fenwick Court, Marlboro Village, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1500 sqft
Available 04/15/20 Spacious 3-Level TH with Garage Near Amish Market - Property Id: 158996 Platinum Dwellings presents this spacious, brick-front townhouse with a one car garage. The spacious home encompasses three finished levels.
Results within 1 mile of Marlboro Village

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Greater Upper Marlboro
1 Unit Available
3704 Paxmore Court
3704 Paxmore Court, Brock Hall, MD
4 Bedrooms
$3,000
2588 sqft
3704 Paxmore Court Available 07/01/20 4Bd, 3Ba Single Family Home in Quite Upper Marlboro Cul De Sac - This lovely and serene single family home sits at the beginning of a cul de sac surrounded by trees.
Results within 5 miles of Marlboro Village
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 04:14am
7 Units Available
Camden Largo Town Center
9701 Summit Cir, Lake Arbor, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,479
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,649
1100 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,169
1277 sqft
1-3 bedroom apartments located close to some of D.C.'s biggest attractions. All units come with water, cable and internet. In-unit laundry, fireplace, dishwasher and giant walk-in closets.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
10512 Lake Arbor Way - Lake Arbor 10512
10512 Lake Arbor Way, Lake Arbor, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,335
1930 sqft
10512 Lake Arbor Way - Lake Arbor 10512 Available 08/17/20 Large Single Family Home! Bowie, MD - Large single family home in Lake Arbor community. Community features golf, a pool, tot lots, shopping and more.

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
1 Unit Available
1228 PORT ECHO LN
1228 Port Echo Lane, Bowie, MD
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
Spacious split foyer in sought after Pointer Ridge. 4BR/3BA makes this home perfect for any family boosting with classic eat-in kitchen next to open dining room and large sized living room for entertaining.

1 of 4

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
1 Unit Available
7803 TALLINN CT
7803 Tallinn Court, Rosaryville, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,450
Home ready for new owner; price discount monthly of $50.00 for military or first responders Available August 15, 2020. Exquisite, well maintained 3 bed 2 bath 2 car garage single family home. Fully finished walkout basement on a quiet cul-de-sac.

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
4231 CHARIOT WAY
4231 Chariot Way, Westphalia, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
3222 sqft
*APPLICATION DEADLINE OF SUNDAY 6/08 AT 5PM* Luxury townhome in the prestigious Marlboro Ridge community! This 3 bedroom, 2 full/ 2 half bathroom townhome is spread out over three levels.

1 of 20

Last updated April 4 at 06:18am
1 Unit Available
11781 DULEY STATION ROAD
11781 Duley Station Road, Croom, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1032 sqft
Quaint Cape Code recently remodeled offers 3 levels, 2 bedrooms, 2 full baths, & basement with newer appliances. Detached 1 car garage. Good credit a must, non-smokers & no pets. Rental is house and immediate grassed area around home.

1 of 53

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
708 CHURCH ROAD
708 Church Road South, Brock Hall, MD
6 Bedrooms
$5,000
6111 sqft
In person showings resume July 1st by appointments only. Property available for move in on July 15th. Agents and clients must use CDC Guidelines of Social Distancing and wear masks to enter the property at all times.

1 of 11

Last updated March 20 at 05:30am
1 Unit Available
12320 OPEN VIEW LANE
12320 Open View Lane, Kettering, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1570 sqft
Luxury rental. Very modern. Great community. Garage, fresh paint, 2 level new hardwood floor. granite counter tops. fireplace, washer-dryer, balcony off each bedroom. Cathedral ceilings in foyer and living room.
Results within 10 miles of Marlboro Village
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 06:01am
9 Units Available
Alvista Bowie
3631 Elder Oaks Blvd, Bowie, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,950
838 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,921
967 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,968
1255 sqft
Open concept floor plans with hardwood flooring, high ceilings, stainless steel appliances and fireplaces in some units. Designer lighting, breakfast bar and granite countertops in top-of-the-line kitchens.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 12:47am
22 Units Available
The Remy Apartments
7730 Harkins Rd, Lanham, MD
Studio
$1,418
544 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,624
709 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,199
1066 sqft
Luxury community offers restaurants, celebration room, indoor fireplaces and pool with cabanas. Units include washer/dryer, open floor plans and electronic door lock systems. Great location in Harkins district, near Orange Line Metro and MARC train.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
14 Units Available
Tapestry Largo Station
9300 Lottsford Rd, Largo, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,798
830 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,105
1235 sqft
Luxurious, pet-friendly units with in-unit laundry and patio/balcony offer proximity to the Metro. Enjoy the yoga studio, fitness center, lush courtyards, and community hub. Minutes from Redskin Stadium. Plenty of shopping nearby.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
24 Units Available
Century Summerfield @ Morgan Metro
8100 Gibbs Way, Landover, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,485
766 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,754
1154 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,318
1548 sqft
Pet-friendly 1-3 bedroom units with jaw-dropping details like 9-foot ceilings, granite counters, fireplaces, impressive patio vistas and built-in bookshelves. Enjoy clubhouse with gym, pool and internet cafe. Grill on site.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
18 Units Available
Heather Ridge Apartment Homes
16021 English Oaks Ave, Bowie, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,500
786 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,925
957 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,095
1107 sqft
Located in a tranquil community just minutes from Annapolis and Baltimore. On-site 24-hour fitness center, indoor basketball court and racquetball court. Apartments feature modern, updated kitchens and bathrooms. Near Route 50 and 301.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 09:40pm
131 Units Available
Allure Apollo
4401 Telfair Blvd, Camp Springs, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,618
807 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,173
1219 sqft
At Allure Apollo, enjoy the space of the suburbs with the city conveniences you desire. Stay home and hit the 24-hour gym, resort- style pool or relax by the fire pit.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 09:40pm
23 Units Available
Aspire Apollo
4451 Telfair Blvd, Camp Springs, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,716
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,039
1190 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,598
1437 sqft
A U-shaped, four-story mega-complex, every Aspire apartment overlooks the pool in the center of the grounds. Complete with a clubhouse, coffee-bar and game room. Apartments come with hardwood floors and granite counters in the kitchens.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
$
18 Units Available
Fountain Club Apartments
7604 Fontainebleau Dr, New Carrollton, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,403
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,671
816 sqft
Pet-friendly apartment homes near I-495, I-295, and bus and rail connections. Rentals come with a private balcony or terrace. Community amenities include a gated pool area, clubhouse, and ample parking.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 14 at 12:58am
11 Units Available
The Bowen
14909 Health Center Dr, Bowie, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,804
851 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious apartments with bamboo-style flooring, vaulted 9-foot ceilings, and spa-inspired bathrooms with deep soaking tubs. Units equipped with intrusion alarm systems and smart systems to control lights and thermostat remotely.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
10 Units Available
Governors Green
16501 Governor Bridge Rd, Bowie, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,570
713 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,775
988 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,385
1216 sqft
Modern kitchens, ample storage, and private balconies and patios with each apartment. On-site community amenities include pool, playground and grilling area. Pet and family friendly.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
6 Units Available
Tribeca at Camp Springs
4701 Old Soper Rd, Camp Springs, MD
1 Bedroom
$2,123
1018 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,066
1308 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,535
1625 sqft
A modern, upscale community. Community amenities include a pool, clubroom, business center, putting green and play area. Each home features granite countertops, custom cabinetry, large kitchens and high ceilings. Pets allowed.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
5 Units Available
Midtown at Camp Springs
4398 Telfair Blvd, Camp Springs, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,801
822 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,935
1177 sqft
At Midtown At Camp Springs DC apartments near the Metro, you can choose from a variety of one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans to find your ideal home.
City Guide for Marlboro Village, MD

Marlboro Village could have very well been known as "Marlborough Village" if not for a postal clerk who didn't like the look of the "ugh" at the end of the original name. He omitted the offending letters when he made the rubber postage stamp, and the unofficial spelling eventually stuck.

Located in Prince George's County, Marlboro Village began as a part of the town of Upper Marlboro. It separated in 2010, taking much of Upper Marlboro's residential property with it. The town is bounded by the 202 to the east, Route 4 to the south and the western branch of the Patuxent River to the West. It features horse farms, luxury estates, single-unit homes and apartments, all within 3.9 square miles. Marlboro Village lies on the edge of the sprawling DC Metro Area, putting you within 20 minutes of the big city to the west as well as the Chesapeake Bay to the east. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Marlboro Village, MD

Marlboro Village apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

