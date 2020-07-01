All apartments in Marlboro Village
Last updated April 11 2020 at 11:44 PM

4850 KING JOHN WAY

4850 King John Way · No Longer Available
Location

4850 King John Way, Marlboro Village, MD 20772
Greater Upper Marlboro

Amenities

garage
pool
clubhouse
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
Two story garaged town home. Walking distance to pool and club house. Home boast fire place, open space, large living room and dining room. 2 generous size bedrooms.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4850 KING JOHN WAY have any available units?
4850 KING JOHN WAY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Marlboro Village, MD.
What amenities does 4850 KING JOHN WAY have?
Some of 4850 KING JOHN WAY's amenities include garage, pool, and clubhouse. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4850 KING JOHN WAY currently offering any rent specials?
4850 KING JOHN WAY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4850 KING JOHN WAY pet-friendly?
No, 4850 KING JOHN WAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Marlboro Village.
Does 4850 KING JOHN WAY offer parking?
Yes, 4850 KING JOHN WAY offers parking.
Does 4850 KING JOHN WAY have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4850 KING JOHN WAY does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4850 KING JOHN WAY have a pool?
Yes, 4850 KING JOHN WAY has a pool.
Does 4850 KING JOHN WAY have accessible units?
No, 4850 KING JOHN WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 4850 KING JOHN WAY have units with dishwashers?
No, 4850 KING JOHN WAY does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4850 KING JOHN WAY have units with air conditioning?
No, 4850 KING JOHN WAY does not have units with air conditioning.

