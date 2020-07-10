/
apartments with washer dryer
117 Apartments for rent in Lochearn, MD with washer-dryer
The Brittany Apartments
4 Deauville Ct, Lochearn, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,259
818 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,465
1260 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,715
1375 sqft
Upmarket complex with a majestic entrance and expansive, tree-lined lawns. Elegant apartments feature French doors and a private patio/balcony. Located in the residential neighborhood of Pikesville, close to the Old Court Metro and I-695.
6503 Woodgreen Circle - 1
6503 Woodgreen Circle, Lochearn, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,775
1224 sqft
3BR, 2 FULL BATH, 2 HALF BATH Townhouse Available in the Windsor Mill Manor neighborhood of Baltimore County; BRHP OPPORTUNITY AREA; Newly renovated kitchen with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances including stove, refrigerator,
6909 ALTER STREET
6909 Alter Street, Lochearn, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1658 sqft
Beautifully remodeled single family home with new kitchen featuring gorgeous granite, stainless steel appliances, designer flooring throughout. Easy one floor living with open concept floor plan.
Cedar Gardens & Towers Apartments & Townhomes
8246 Church Ln, Milford Mill, MD
Studio
$940
432 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,025
658 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
999 sqft
Enjoy your own private patio and fully furnished apartment with air conditioning and walk-in closets in this ideally located community with close links to good local schools and the I-695. Lobby and internet cafe onsite.
Clarke Manor
2008 Woodlawn Dr, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,069
616 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,249
747 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,799
1200 sqft
Nestled near Woodlawn's best shopping and dining. Units have a patio or balcony and include cable service. Tenants enjoy internet access and on-site laundry. Pets are allowed.
St. Charles At Olde Court
7900 Brookford Cir, Pikesville, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,147
795 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,336
862 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,588
1188 sqft
St. Charles at Olde Court Apartments is located at 7900 Brookford Circle Pikesville, MD and is managed by David S. Brown Enterprises, a reputable property management company with verified listings on RENTCafe. St.
Liberty Gardens
7005 Rudisill Ct, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
$971
603 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,139
922 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,472
1012 sqft
Both townhomes and apartments available within community. Pool, playground and tennis courts on-site. Within walking distance of Hebbville Elementary School and a stone's throw from the Baltimore Beltway (I-695).
Volterra Apartments
1601 Hutzler Ln, Pikesville, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,475
789 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Volterra Apartments features an ideal blend of style, comfort, and convenience. Open-concept floor plans, granite countertops, and large windows are just a few of the fine details that make Volterra such an incredible place to live.
Villas at 4607
4607 Old Court Rd, Pikesville, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,140
825 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,277
1088 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Villas at 4607 in Pikesville. View photos, descriptions and more!
Glen
Gardens at Clark
3901 Clarks Lane, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,030
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The Gardens at Clarks offers the ideal combination of a peaceful setting just two shorts blocks away from the convenience of Reisterstown Road.
Fallstaff
Oxford House
6810 Park Heights Ave, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
$945
700 sqft
Renovated 1 BD Near Pikesville - Located in a great neighborhood. This 1 bedroom apt has full-size appliances in galley kitchen. Central air and heat! Washer and dryer in unit. Elevator in building. Contact us to schedule a visit. (RLNE2200525)
Glen
Fountainview
3638 Fords Ln, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
$965
797 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,190
1001 sqft
Located in the upper Park Heights area, the center of Pikesville, our garden style apartment communities are a few blocks away from The Plaza & Suburban Club golf course.
40 Summerfield Road
40 Summerfield Road, Woodlawn, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1870 sqft
Beautiful Single Family Home!!!!! - Property Id: 304288 Beautiful Single Family Home!!! Great for single(s) or families. Newly Renovated, Gorgeous Kitchen with TOP of the line appliances, newly refinished flooring and brand new carpet.
130 Slade Ave
130 Slade Avenue, Pikesville, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,100
721 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
1 Bdr Renovated Pikesville Condo with Doorman - Property Id: 197181 Just steps from the subway & bus line in Baltimore County. First floor walk out unit facing a beautiful tree lined residential street. Hardwood floors, and blinds.
8240 Kings Crown Rd
8240 Kings Crown Road, Milford Mill, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1160 sqft
Light-filled 3 Bedroom Townhome in Pikesville! - Light-filled 3 bedroom townhome in Pikesville! Spacious open living area boasts wood flooring throughout highlighted by a neutral color scheme and large windows.
3474 Barkley Woods Rd Bsmt
3474 Barkley Woods Road, Milford Mill, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,100
3 Bedrooms
Ask
ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED PRIVATE LANDLORD - Baltimore county Basement Apartment will all utilities included. This is a Jr 1 Bedroom. This unit has central Air Washer and Dryer.
1317 Harden Ln
1317 Harden Lane, Pikesville, MD
4 Bedrooms
$2,235
2166 sqft
1317 Harden Ln Available 08/17/20 Single Family Home- Pikesville, MD Available August 17th, 2020 - Don't miss out on the spacious 4 bedroom 2.5 bathroom single family home located in Pikesville, MD.
Glen
Bancroft Court
6420 Park Heights Avenue, Baltimore, MD
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1300 sqft
Unit type: Apartment; Number of bedrooms: 3; Number of bathrooms: 2; Square footage: 1300; Parking: 2 Car ; Monthly rent: $1325.00; IMRID24029
52 WEDGE WAY
52 Wedge Way, Pikesville, MD
3 Bedrooms
$4,200
2266 sqft
Previous NVHomes Andrew Carnegie Model Townhome For Rent! Professionally decorated at Suburban Greene community, LUX 2-Car GAR End TH in Pikesville w/amazing golf course views, w/upgrades of 10 ft-3 level Ext, Formal DIN RM, Great RM FP, HW Stairs,
Foundry Centre
21 Garrison View Rd, Owings Mills, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,214
705 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,212
953 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,433
1050 sqft
Stunning poolside homes with all modern conveniences: wooden cabinetry, large kitchens and sun-drizzled living spaces. Business center, clubhouse and dog park located on the site. Oversized closets and air conditioning. Close to Baltimore County schools.
The Apartments at Metro Centre
10500 Grand Central Avenue, Owings Mills, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,480
848 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,726
1048 sqft
Metro Crossing Apartments is located at 10209 Grand Central Avenue Owings Mills, MD and is managed by David S. Brown Enterprises, a reputable property management company with verified listings on RENTCafe.
Montrose Manor
28 Montrose Manor Ct, Catonsville, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,499
925 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,599
1075 sqft
Close to Baltimore attractions like Inner Harbor and Camden Yards; also conveniently near BWI airport and University of Maryland Medical Center. Patio or balcony in every pet-friendly unit, along with laundry and fully-equipped kitchen.
Cheswolde
Fallstaff Manor
3014-K Romaric Ct, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,249
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,249
900 sqft
Pet-friendly community has swimming pool and on-site laundry. Units have air conditioning and well-appointed kitchens complete with dishwasher. Tenants enjoy internet access and 24-hour maintenance services.
Mount Ridge Apartments
201 S Symington Ave, Catonsville, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,100
677 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,170
865 sqft
This community is convenient to the Short Line Trail, South Paradise Avenue and I-695. Units are recently renovated and feature either a patio or balcony. Community features include volleyball court and on-site laundry.
