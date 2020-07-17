21717 Cabot Place

Amenities

This 3 bedroom 1.5 bath home has a living room dining room combo with an open concept kitchen equipped with all black appliances and a walk down the to backyard. This level is also has a half bath. The upper level Has 3 bedrooms and full sized bathroom. The basement is unfinished with washer and dryer. There are ceiling fans through out.



STATUS: Vacant



AVAILABLE DATE: Now



SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: To schedule a showing please call (301) 744-8700. Secure Lockbox Code will be provided (verification of identity is required).



UTILITIES NOT INCLUDED



PET RULE: Case by Case Basis



SMOKING: No Smoking Allowed in or on the Property



LEASE LENGTH: 12-36 month minimum



SPECIAL LEASE PROVISIONS: If not specified here, will be listed in lease agreement.



HOW TO APPLY: The applications are found on our website, www.realpmgold.com/houses-rent located on the listing page.

APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 24 to 72 business hours

ADDITIONAL FEES NOT INCLUDED IN RENT:

* $40 Application Fee per applicant 18 or older

* Deposit: 100% refundable,

* $250 - $500 pet deposit per pet (if applicable) (100% refundable)

*$25 per month Resident Benefit Package



Income Requirements -Minimum Gross Income Requirement (before taxes) is 3 times the rental rate of the property you would like to rent.



Credit Requirements- Credit above 600 is preferred, however as long as there are no evictions on record and proof of rent or mortgage payment history is supplied showing on time rent payments for the previous year the applications with credit in the 500's will be considered. Student loans and medical bills will not be factored against the applicant.



Security Deposits -Applicants with better credit and references will generally be approved at a security deposit of 1 months rent. Applicants with low credit may be approved with higher deposit.



