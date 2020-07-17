All apartments in Lexington Park
Last updated June 22 2020 at 5:42 PM

21717 Cabot Place

21717 Cabot Place · (301) 744-8700
Location

21717 Cabot Place, Lexington Park, MD 20653

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,350

3 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1100 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This 3 bedroom 1.5 bath home has a living room dining room combo with an open concept kitchen equipped with all black appliances and a walk down the to backyard. This level is also has a half bath. The upper level Has 3 bedrooms and full sized bathroom. The basement is unfinished with washer and dryer. There are ceiling fans through out.

STATUS: Vacant

AVAILABLE DATE: Now

*Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply. Check the listing at realpmgold.com for details.

SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: To schedule a showing please call (301) 744-8700. Secure Lockbox Code will be provided (verification of identity is required).

UTILITIES NOT INCLUDED

PET RULE: Case by Case Basis

SMOKING: No Smoking Allowed in or on the Property

LEASE LENGTH: 12-36 month minimum

SPECIAL LEASE PROVISIONS: If not specified here, will be listed in lease agreement.

HOW TO APPLY: The applications are found on our website, www.realpmgold.com/houses-rent located on the listing page.
APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 24 to 72 business hours
ADDITIONAL FEES NOT INCLUDED IN RENT:
* $40 Application Fee per applicant 18 or older
* Deposit: 100% refundable,
* $250 - $500 pet deposit per pet (if applicable) (100% refundable)
*$25 per month Resident Benefit Package

Income Requirements -Minimum Gross Income Requirement (before taxes) is 3 times the rental rate of the property you would like to rent.

Credit Requirements- Credit above 600 is preferred, however as long as there are no evictions on record and proof of rent or mortgage payment history is supplied showing on time rent payments for the previous year the applications with credit in the 500's will be considered. Student loans and medical bills will not be factored against the applicant.

Security Deposits -Applicants with better credit and references will generally be approved at a security deposit of 1 months rent. Applicants with low credit may be approved with higher deposit.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,400, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $1,400, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 21717 Cabot Place have any available units?
21717 Cabot Place has a unit available for $1,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 21717 Cabot Place currently offering any rent specials?
21717 Cabot Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21717 Cabot Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 21717 Cabot Place is pet friendly.
Does 21717 Cabot Place offer parking?
No, 21717 Cabot Place does not offer parking.
Does 21717 Cabot Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 21717 Cabot Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 21717 Cabot Place have a pool?
No, 21717 Cabot Place does not have a pool.
Does 21717 Cabot Place have accessible units?
No, 21717 Cabot Place does not have accessible units.
Does 21717 Cabot Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 21717 Cabot Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 21717 Cabot Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 21717 Cabot Place does not have units with air conditioning.
