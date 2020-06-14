/
furnished apartments
50 Furnished Apartments for rent in Lanham, MD
The Remy Apartments
7730 Harkins Rd, Lanham, MD
Studio
$1,418
544 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,624
709 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,199
1066 sqft
Luxury community offers restaurants, celebration room, indoor fireplaces and pool with cabanas. Units include washer/dryer, open floor plans and electronic door lock systems. Great location in Harkins district, near Orange Line Metro and MARC train.
Results within 1 mile of Lanham
Fountain Club Apartments
7604 Fontainebleau Dr, New Carrollton, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,403
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,671
816 sqft
Pet-friendly apartment homes near I-495, I-295, and bus and rail connections. Rentals come with a private balcony or terrace. Community amenities include a gated pool area, clubhouse, and ample parking.
Results within 5 miles of Lanham
Greater Landover
Kent Village
6707 Hawthorne St, Landover, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,150
597 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,330
766 sqft
Conveniently located just minutes from Downtown D.C., with a bus stop on-site. Plenty of natural light in the spacious townhome units. Military housing also available.
Capital View
4205 58th Avenue, Bladensburg, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,386
605 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,569
720 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
With its private wood setting, Capital View may feel secluded, but this quiet community is minutes from shopping, restaurants, entertainment, Metro bus, and Metro rail. This garden community is loaded with value and all the comforts of home.
The Ivy Club
1127 Ivy Club Ln, Landover, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,957
714 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,955
871 sqft
Ivy Club recently renovated to offer exclusive look and feel, including stainless steel appliances and huge walk-in closets. Complimentary gym membership at Prince George's Sports and Learning Complex included.
University Club
4800 Berwyn House Rd, College Park, MD
Studio
$1,299
540 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,399
694 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$999
960 sqft
Within walking distance to the University of Maryland. Off-campus apartment community featuring a recreation room, fitness center, clubhouse and 24-hour laundry facilities. Rent includes utilities, cable TV and high-speed internet. Fully furnished apartments available.
10105 Prince place, #104
10105 Prince Place, Largo, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,399
895 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Available 06/15/20 A Gorgeous 1BR Luxury Condo/All utilities included - Property Id: 300631 1 Bedroom, 1 Bath beautiful Condo for Rent in Largo/Upper Marlboro Area.
4558 Longfellow St
4558 Longfellow Street, Hyattsville, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,850
Gorgeous 3 BR/2.5 BA Townhouse in Hyattsville! Spacious main level living area/dining combo with beautiful wood flooring.
7703 WINGATE DRIVE
7703 Wingate Drive, Glenn Dale, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,500
3049 sqft
Awesome One Of A Kind Fully Furnished Bsmt Apartment Here... All Utilities Included .. Off Street Paring & access to The Custom Rear Patio.. Owner request Good Credit .. & No PETs & No Smoking..Welcome Home..
644 Spectator Ave
644 Spectator Avenue, Summerfield, MD
1 Bedroom
$860
100 sqft
ROOM for rent in a shared townhome. (This is NOT a one bedroom apartment, but it is a room for rent in a townhome.) You will feel right at home in this spacious ROOM with ample closet space in a luxury townhome steps from the Morgan Blvd metro.
11919 GALAXY LANE
11919 Galaxy Lane, Bowie, MD
1 Bedroom
$750
2364 sqft
1 bdrm unit w/separate entrance. Full upstairs of cape cod: full bath, large rm is living area and kitchenette with small refrigerator & microwave. Large walk in closet. Furnished. Small room is separate bedroom.
511 Tailgate Terrace
511 Tailgate Terrace, Summerfield, MD
1 Bedroom
$850
200 sqft
ROOM for rent in a shared townhome. (This is NOT a one bedroom apartment, but it is a room for rent in a townhome.) You will feel right at home in this spacious room with ample closet space in a luxury townhome steps from the Morgan Blvd metro.
13210 GLOBAL STREET
13210 Global Street, Bowie, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
2710 sqft
LARGE BASEMENT RENTAL ONLY! FULLY FURNISHED 3 BEDROOMS, 1 FULL BATH BASEMENT FOR RENT. Just starting life with no furniture and want to live well? Check out this fully furnished 3 bedroom 1 full Jacuzzi bathtub basement in Bowie, MD.
Results within 10 miles of Lanham
Maryland City
The Residences at Annapolis Junction
10125 Junction Dr, Annapolis, MD
Studio
$1,350
532 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,425
860 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,799
1296 sqft
Unique amenities including movie theater, pet spa, saltwater pool, and game room. Perfect location for commuters, near BWI Airport, Amtrak, and Savage MARC Station. Powered partially by wind energy and focused on green living.
Yorkshire - Silver Spring
11401 July Dr, Silver Spring, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,526
923 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,506
1020 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,211
1225 sqft
Luxury apartment homes featuring cathedral ceilings, walk-in closets, in-unit laundry facilities and eat-in kitchens with built-in microwaves. Residents enjoy easy access to public transportation and neighborhood conveniences, such as shopping centers and schools.
Eckington
The Batley
1270 4th Street Northeast, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,838
476 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,028
646 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,130
983 sqft
Located in the heart of Union Market, The Batley is revolutionizing modern city living. Step into a studio, one, or two-bedroom apartment perfect for those who enjoy their living quarters with a bit more flair.
Chillum
Post Park
3300 East-West Hwy, Chillum, MD
Studio
$1,510
644 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,780
965 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,895
1125 sqft
Over 50 unique floor plans, each with an array of designer finishes such as granite counters, ceramic floors and high ceilings. Near the University of Maryland, The Mall at Prince George's and the Metro.
Windsor at Contee Crossing
7810 Contee Rd, Laurel, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,755
837 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
1280 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,605
1515 sqft
Luxurious amenities include fitness center, movie theater and zen garden. Units feature backsplash kitchens, washer and dryer, and 9-foot ceilings. Located close to I-95, I-495 and I-295.
Chillum
Highview
7004 Highview Ter, Chillum, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,643
979 sqft
A charming place to call home near the Express Metro Bus line, area playgrounds and picnic areas. Apartments feature carpeting, a patio or terrace, and walk-in closets. Cat-friendly. On-site pool and open parking.
Suitland-Silver Hill
Madison Gardens
3220 Swann Rd, Suitland, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
758 sqft
Spacious apartments designed to receive ample sunlight during the day. Located close to I-495 and Pennsylvania Avenue for and easy commute, it is also just a couple of blocks away from Suitland Metro Station.
Avondale
8301 Ashford Blvd, Laurel, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,299
684 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,799
876 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Need a gated, quiet community that's close to everything? Look no further than the Avondale, which is just steps away from everything downtown Laurel has to offer!
The Point at Crofton
1623 Parkridge Cir, Crofton, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,508
744 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,857
997 sqft
Located near Crofton Elementary School and close to Highway 3 and Davidsonville Road. Luxurious apartments featuring fully equipped kitchens. Walk-in closets and attractive fireplaces. All residents have access to a gym, hot tub and pool.
Wynfield Park
10209 Baltimore Ave, College Park, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,752
716 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,791
1067 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,459
1313 sqft
Elegant apartments in a serene garden setting. Close to downtown shopping, transit and recreation center. 24-hour on site gym. 24 hour concierge service. Pet friendly, furnished units with patio and fireplace.
Suitland-Silver Hill
Park Greene
2641 Shadyside Ave, Suitland, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,425
552 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
985 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Conveniently located in Suitland, MD near the Suitland Metro. Luxury units feature in-unit laundry, dishwasher, oversized closets and hardwood floors. Tenants have access to pool, parking, playground and more.
