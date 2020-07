Amenities

w/d hookup pet friendly air conditioning range

Unit Amenities air conditioning range w/d hookup Property Amenities pet friendly

937 Spruce Street Available 07/31/20 - This house has one bedroom, a full bath, a kitchen with a new stove, a living room and w/d hook-up on the first floor, and one bedroom, a beautiful kitchen, a living room and a full bath on the second floor. It has central air and a new gas furnace. Very nice!!!



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE4999392)