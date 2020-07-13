/
pet friendly apartments
14 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Hagerstown, MD
Parkview Place Apartments
507 Lynnehaven Dr, Hagerstown, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,095
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$969
1032 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Parkview Place Apartments is centrally located between Interstates 70 and 81 which sheds valuable time off of daily commutes.
Robinwood
Woodbridge Brandywine
11512 Selema Dr, Hagerstown, MD
1 Bedroom
$884
695 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$975
989 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,046
2000 sqft
Brandywine Woodbridge Apartments and Townhomes is where comfort and convenience await you in a well-planned, pet friendly community.
Stone Ridge
1400 Haven Rd, Hagerstown, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,089
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,199
834 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,479
1025 sqft
Recently renovated apartments and townhomes with granite counters, ceramic baths, hardwood floors and energy-efficient appliances. Located less than 15 minutes away from Chesapeake and Ohio Canal National Historical Park. Pet-friendly. Online portal for easy payments.
Hunter Hill
13322 Hunter Hill Dr, Hagerstown, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,024
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,089
705 sqft
Convenient location close to shopping, major interstates and downtown Hagerstown. Community amenities include 24-hour maintenance, on-site laundry, pool and parking. Units feature patio or balcony, recent renovations, extra storage and hardwood floors.
Northwest Hagerstown
Hyde Park Apartments
1426 Kensington Dr, Hagerstown, MD
1 Bedroom
$872
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Hyde Park Apartments is an environment distinguished from the rest. You can enjoy the advantages of a neighborhood with the beauty, spaciousness, and seclusion of country living.
South End
937 Spruce Street
937 Spruce Street, Hagerstown, MD
2 Bedrooms
$875
1352 sqft
937 Spruce Street Available 07/31/20 - This house has one bedroom, a full bath, a kitchen with a new stove, a living room and w/d hook-up on the first floor, and one bedroom, a beautiful kitchen, a living room and a full bath on the second floor.
17658 Potter Bell Way
17658 Potter Bell Way, Hagerstown, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
2200 sqft
17658 Potter Bell Way Available 07/24/20 Gorgeous Townhome!! - 3 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath Townhome in Quiet Area. Living Room, Eat-In Kitchen. Family Room with Gas Fireplace. Half Bath on Main Level.
Oak Hill West
1004 Pennsylvania Avenue
1004 Pennsylvania Avenue, Hagerstown, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1080 sqft
1004 Pennsylvania Avenue - Beautiful - Brick Cape Cod with 1 car garage features 3 BR 1 BA, an unfinished basement and a fenced in back yard. Fireplace in living room is not for tenant use however, it makes for a beautiful accent piece.
Locust Point
331 South Potomac Street
331 South Potomac Street, Hagerstown, MD
2 Bedrooms
$735
1196 sqft
Amazing 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment in Hagerstown. Amenities included: balcony, hardwood floors, and laundry in building. Utilities included: heat and water. Is not pet friendly. Date Available: Jun 1st 2020. $735/month rent.
West Hagerstown
510-512 Salem Avenue - 512A
510 Salem Ave, Hagerstown, MD
1 Bedroom
$625
500 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
1st floor, 1 bedroom apartment. New laminate floors installed - This unit features very tall ceilings and eat in kitchen & living room.
Elgin Station
105 Elizabeth Street
105 Elizabeth Street, Hagerstown, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1254 sqft
Completely Renovated 3 Bedroom Single Family Home! - 3 bedroom, 2 bath Single Family Home. Kitchen, Living Room, Separate Dining Room! Completely Renovated with New Flooring and Paint Throughout! Bonus Room in Attic.
East End
300 RADCLIFFE AVENUE
300 Radcliffe Avenue, Hagerstown, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1455 sqft
Completely updated beautifully, available now Main level large sunroom with full windows and concrete floor. Kitchen, tile floor, tile counters. Comes with brand new stove and refrigerator. Large breakfast bar. Separate dining room, Hardwood Floors.
Results within 1 mile of Hagerstown
1874 Abbey Lane
1874 Abbey Lane, Washington County, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1874 Abbey Lane Available 07/31/20 - No Cats Allowed (RLNE4463556)
Results within 10 miles of Hagerstown
49 SAVAGE CT.
49 Savage Court, Berkeley County, WV
4 Bedrooms
$1,495
2100 sqft
Spacious end unit townhome in Falling Waters. Features split entry with access to finished first floor room, 1/2 bath and 1-car garage. Multiple closets for storage and access to rear yard.
