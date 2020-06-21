All apartments in Hagerstown
Find more places like 212 Brynwood Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Hagerstown, MD
/
212 Brynwood Street
Last updated June 16 2020 at 8:37 PM

212 Brynwood Street

212 Brynwood · (240) 347-2505
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Hagerstown
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

212 Brynwood, Hagerstown, MD 21740

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,800

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2800 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Gorgeous Home in Desirable Neighborhood!You will fall in love with this large and spacious semi-detached 4BR / 2.5BA home. Just renovated with new carpet and fresh paint through-out it's 2800 sq ft!

This home boasts a master suite w/ french doors, walk in closets, luxurious attached bath with soaking tub. Laundry room located on main upper level, formal dining room, open floor plan, 2 car garage. Main level features a 2 story foyer ceiling and hardwood floors. Exterior highlights include a fenced in yard with a view and a patio ready for your summertime bbqs! This home is located in a great community with easy access to commuter routes

* More Photos to Come Soon, available June 8 *

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 212 Brynwood Street have any available units?
212 Brynwood Street has a unit available for $1,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 212 Brynwood Street have?
Some of 212 Brynwood Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 212 Brynwood Street currently offering any rent specials?
212 Brynwood Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 212 Brynwood Street pet-friendly?
No, 212 Brynwood Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hagerstown.
Does 212 Brynwood Street offer parking?
Yes, 212 Brynwood Street does offer parking.
Does 212 Brynwood Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 212 Brynwood Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 212 Brynwood Street have a pool?
No, 212 Brynwood Street does not have a pool.
Does 212 Brynwood Street have accessible units?
No, 212 Brynwood Street does not have accessible units.
Does 212 Brynwood Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 212 Brynwood Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 212 Brynwood Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 212 Brynwood Street has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 212 Brynwood Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Parkview Place Apartments
507 Lynnehaven Dr
Hagerstown, MD 21742
Woodbridge Brandywine
11512 Selema Dr
Hagerstown, MD 21742
Hyde Park Apartments
1426 Kensington Dr
Hagerstown, MD 21742
Hunter Hill
13322 Hunter Hill Dr
Hagerstown, MD 21742
Stone Ridge
1400 Haven Rd
Hagerstown, MD 21742

Similar Pages

Hagerstown 2 BedroomsHagerstown Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Hagerstown Apartments with ParkingHagerstown Dog Friendly Apartments
Hagerstown Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Rockville, MDGermantown, MDFrederick, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VAAshburn, VAHerndon, VALeesburg, VAMcNair, VAWinchester, VASterling, VA
Potomac, MDOlney, MDMontgomery Village, MDHanover, PAClarksburg, MDNorth Potomac, MDWestminster, MDBallenger Creek, MDMartinsburg, WVBroadlands, VALansdowne, VA
Shippensburg, PACharles Town, WVDulles Town Center, VASykesville, MDMiddletown, MDCascades, VALoudoun Valley Estates, VAFranklin Farm, VAPurcellville, VAGreat Falls, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

Hood CollegeShenandoah University
Montgomery College
McDaniel College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity