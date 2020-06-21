212 Brynwood Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking bbq/grill garage

Gorgeous Home in Desirable Neighborhood!You will fall in love with this large and spacious semi-detached 4BR / 2.5BA home. Just renovated with new carpet and fresh paint through-out it's 2800 sq ft!



This home boasts a master suite w/ french doors, walk in closets, luxurious attached bath with soaking tub. Laundry room located on main upper level, formal dining room, open floor plan, 2 car garage. Main level features a 2 story foyer ceiling and hardwood floors. Exterior highlights include a fenced in yard with a view and a patio ready for your summertime bbqs! This home is located in a great community with easy access to commuter routes



* More Photos to Come Soon, available June 8 *