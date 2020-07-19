All apartments in Hagerstown
Find more places like 12443 Fallen Timbers Circle.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Hagerstown, MD
/
12443 Fallen Timbers Circle
Last updated July 18 2020 at 12:05 AM

12443 Fallen Timbers Circle

12443 Fallen Timbers Circle · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Hagerstown
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

12443 Fallen Timbers Circle, Hagerstown, MD 21740

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Welcome to Hagers Crossing – This Luxurious and Spacious 5 Bedroom home is waiting for you!
This Detached Single-Family home boasts both Formal Living and Dining rooms flanked at either side of the 2-story Entryway with Polished Hardwoods and Brand New Carpet through-out. You will fall in love with the Open Concept Gourmet Kitchen with Stainless Appliances and a Breakfast Bar overlooking the Main Living area with High Ceilings, Fireplace and a Tremendous amount of Natural Lighting. The Library or 5th Bedroom is located on the main-level near a half-bath. On the second level you will find 4 spacious Bedrooms with a full Bathroom along with the 2nd level Laundry Room. The Master Bedroom features Cathedral Ceilings, French doors, and over-sized “His + Hers” Closets. The Master Bath has a Dual Vanity, soaking Jacuzzi Tub and separate Shower. There is no lack of storage in the 1500 sq' unfinished Basement with a Walk-Out to rear yard backing up to the woods.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12443 Fallen Timbers Circle have any available units?
12443 Fallen Timbers Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Hagerstown, MD.
What amenities does 12443 Fallen Timbers Circle have?
Some of 12443 Fallen Timbers Circle's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12443 Fallen Timbers Circle currently offering any rent specials?
12443 Fallen Timbers Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12443 Fallen Timbers Circle pet-friendly?
No, 12443 Fallen Timbers Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hagerstown.
Does 12443 Fallen Timbers Circle offer parking?
Yes, 12443 Fallen Timbers Circle offers parking.
Does 12443 Fallen Timbers Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12443 Fallen Timbers Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12443 Fallen Timbers Circle have a pool?
No, 12443 Fallen Timbers Circle does not have a pool.
Does 12443 Fallen Timbers Circle have accessible units?
No, 12443 Fallen Timbers Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 12443 Fallen Timbers Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12443 Fallen Timbers Circle has units with dishwashers.
Does 12443 Fallen Timbers Circle have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 12443 Fallen Timbers Circle has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Parkview Place Apartments
507 Lynnehaven Dr
Hagerstown, MD 21742
Hunter Hill
13322 Hunter Hill Dr
Hagerstown, MD 21742
Stone Ridge
1400 Haven Rd
Hagerstown, MD 21742
Woodbridge Brandywine
11512 Selema Dr
Hagerstown, MD 21742
Hyde Park Apartments
1426 Kensington Dr
Hagerstown, MD 21742

Similar Pages

Hagerstown 2 BedroomsHagerstown Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Hagerstown Apartments with ParkingHagerstown Dog Friendly Apartments
Hagerstown Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Rockville, MDGermantown, MDFrederick, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VAAshburn, VAHerndon, VALeesburg, VAMcNair, VAWinchester, VASterling, VA
Potomac, MDOlney, MDMontgomery Village, MDClarksburg, MDNorth Potomac, MDWestminster, MDBallenger Creek, MDHanover, PABroadlands, VALansdowne, VAShippensburg, PA
Charles Town, WVDulles Town Center, VASykesville, MDMiddletown, MDSugarland Run, VAUrbana, MDCascades, VABrambleton, VAPurcellville, VACarlisle, PA

Apartments Near Colleges

Hood CollegeShenandoah University
Montgomery College
McDaniel College