12443 Fallen Timbers Circle

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Welcome to Hagers Crossing – This Luxurious and Spacious 5 Bedroom home is waiting for you!

This Detached Single-Family home boasts both Formal Living and Dining rooms flanked at either side of the 2-story Entryway with Polished Hardwoods and Brand New Carpet through-out. You will fall in love with the Open Concept Gourmet Kitchen with Stainless Appliances and a Breakfast Bar overlooking the Main Living area with High Ceilings, Fireplace and a Tremendous amount of Natural Lighting. The Library or 5th Bedroom is located on the main-level near a half-bath. On the second level you will find 4 spacious Bedrooms with a full Bathroom along with the 2nd level Laundry Room. The Master Bedroom features Cathedral Ceilings, French doors, and over-sized “His + Hers” Closets. The Master Bath has a Dual Vanity, soaking Jacuzzi Tub and separate Shower. There is no lack of storage in the 1500 sq' unfinished Basement with a Walk-Out to rear yard backing up to the woods.