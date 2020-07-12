388 Apartments for rent in Glenarden, MD with parking
1 of 23
1 of 24
1 of 20
1 of 10
1 of 7
1 of 8
1 of 39
1 of 10
1 of 10
1 of 16
1 of 24
1 of 24
1 of 9
1 of 18
1 of 16
1 of 24
1 of 24
1 of 30
1 of 14
1 of 5
1 of 23
1 of 24
1 of 15
1 of 13
Glenarden, MD, got its start in 1919 when a man named W. R. Smith purchased some properties where the town now stands. He must have been pretty nice (or had pretty nice land) because the area was incorporated as a town just 20 years later.
The town of Glenarden covers a little over a single square mile and is home to 6,000 people (according to 2010 census data), so it couldn't exactly be called a bustling metropolis. However, if you're looking to live in a small community where everyone knows your name, then this is the place to be. Should you ever get bored of small-town life, you only have to travel around 12 miles and you'll be in the center of Washington, D.C. See more
Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Glenarden apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.
Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.
Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.
If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.
Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.
Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.
Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.