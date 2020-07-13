103 Apartments under $1,000 for rent in Glen Burnie, MD

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated April 7 at 04:18pm
4 Units Available
Glen Burnie
The Villages at Marley Station
7805 Bruton Drive, Glen Burnie, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$965
570 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
875 sqft
Welcome to The Villages at Marley Station, a beautiful residential community located in Glen Burnie, MD.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated March 28 at 08:04pm
2 Units Available
South Gate
Windbrooke
7908 Silent Shadow Court, Glen Burnie, MD
Studio
$932
347 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,042
613 sqft
Pricing and availability subject to change\n\nWe offer studio, one bedroom, one bedroom with den and two bedroom apartments for rent. With over 7 different floor plans to choose from, you will find the apartment that is the right fit.

1 of 1

Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
Glen Burnie
6 Queen Anne Road Basement
6 Queen Anne Road, Glen Burnie, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,000
1/2 Bedroom Basement Apartment - Property Id: 311077 Basement apartment in Glen Burnie includes water and electric bill. Washer/dryer in unit. No pets, no smoking of any kind inside the apartment. Background check required. No Pets.
Results within 5 miles of Glen Burnie
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
9 Units Available
Lansdowne - Baltimore Highlands
Riverview Townhomes
600 5th Ave, Lansdowne, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,000
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,044
820 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,318
910 sqft
We are now accepting in-person tours by appointment only. Or, you can schedule a virtual tour and connect with a Leasing Specialist virtually via video, phone, or email. Live apartment video walk through tours available.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated July 13 at 12:04pm
3 Units Available
Cherry Hill
Middle Branch
2868 Potee St, Baltimore, MD
2 Bedrooms
$839
850 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Middle Branch in Baltimore. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
7 Units Available
Lakeland
Arbuta Arms
2600 W Patapsco Ave, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
$920
703 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$998
925 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Modern apartments with spacious rooms and plenty of storage. Minutes to I-695 and I-95, with Baltimore less than five miles away. Laundry service and maintenance available on site.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
3 Units Available
Lansdowne - Baltimore Highlands
Highland Village Townhomes
3953 McDowell Ln, Lansdowne, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$910
755 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
We are now accepting in-person tours by appointment only. Or, you can schedule a virtual tour and connect with a Leasing Specialist virtually via video, phone, or email. Live apartment video walk through tours available.

1 of 7

Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
Cherry Hill
2711 Round Rd
2711 Round Road, Baltimore, MD
2 Bedrooms
$900
2 bedroom/1 bathroom w/ updated kitchen - THIS TWO BEDROOM / ONE BATHROOM TOWNHOUSE IS LOCATED IN CHERRY HILL. IT IS MINUTES FROM CHERRY HILL ELEMENTARY SCHOOL AND HARBOR HOSPITAL. CONVENIENT TO I-895, I-95 AND PUBLIC TRANSPORTATION.

1 of 12

Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
Brooklyn
4132 Audrey Avenue Unit 1
4132 Audrey Avenue, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
$847
565 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
ONE MONTH FREE! Brooklyn Park 1st Floor 1 Bedroom For Rent (Baltimore) - Gorgeous Brooklyn Park 1 Bedroom is waiting for you! Light hardwood flooring throughout and large windows give this home an enchanting and bright feel.

1 of 12

Last updated July 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
Curtis Bay
1507 Spruce St Apt 3
1507 Spruce Street, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
$775
525 sqft
READY NOW! HEAT, HOT WATER, and WATER/SEWER INCLUDED. Great one bedroom/one bath apartment in Curtis Bay! This is a second floor unit, in a building with 4 apartments.

1 of 7

Last updated July 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
Curtis Bay
1504 Spruce St Apt 4
1504 Spruce Street, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
$820
420 sqft
SECURITY DEPOSIT $820 1 bed/1 bath apartment, water is included in rent. Shared washer and dryer in building. The building has 4 apartments. Plenty of on-street parking, only one block from bus stop at corner of Spruce and Pennington Ave.

1 of 6

Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
Lansdowne - Baltimore Highlands
3612 ANNAPOLIS ROAD
3612 Annapolis Road, Baltimore Highlands, MD
1 Bedroom
$800
4612 sqft
The first floor is use as commercials; Sushi restaurant and Barber shopThe second floor unit #1

1 of 21

Last updated July 13 at 10:17am
1 Unit Available
Westport
2304 Cedley Street
2304 Cedley Street, Baltimore, MD
3 Bedrooms
$900
900 sqft
3 BR townhome in Westport off of 295 located minutes from Ravens Stadium, Camden Yards and Baltimore Inner Harbor.

1 of 5

Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
Brooklyn
837 E JEFFREY STREET
837 East Jeffrey Street, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
$750
1116 sqft
One Bedroom, one bath unit for rent. In Brooklyn park. Rent is negotiable, Private entry and parking.Please call for appointment or additional information.

1 of 18

Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
SBIC - West Federal Hill
1228 CHARLES STREET N
1228 South Charles Street, Baltimore, MD
Studio
$900
500 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Perfect chance to live in an unbelievable location close to 83, Penn Station, downtown Baltimore, and everything Mount Vernon has to offer within blocks. Spacious studio apt with updated and clean kitchen and bath. Laundry in unit! Available now!

1 of 9

Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
Morrell Park
2113 HARMAN AVENUE
2113 Harman Avenue, Baltimore, MD
2 Bedrooms
$950
840 sqft
Well cared for brick home with parking in the back, lower level could be used as a third bedroom or a family room. Nice views from the back looking at the stadiums and the harbor.

1 of 1

Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
Lansdowne - Baltimore Highlands
3111 Hammonds Ferry Rd
3111 Hammonds Ferry Road, Lansdowne, MD
1 Bedroom
$990
900 sqft
Effigency apartment - Property Id: 319680 Private entrance private parking Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/319680 Property Id 319680 No Pets Allowed (RLNE5930264)
Results within 10 miles of Glen Burnie
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated July 13 at 12:03pm
5 Units Available
Charles Village
Campus Square
2719 N Charles St, Baltimore, MD
Studio
$711
314 sqft
1 Bedroom
$958
540 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Campus Square ' Johns Hopkins ApartmentsLocated just steps from the Homewood Campus of Johns Hopkins University, Campus Square offers Johns Hopkins apartments just steps from the Homewood Campus.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 13 at 12:30pm
7 Units Available
Medford
Boston Crossing
5800 Boston St, Baltimore, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$815
619 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$960
936 sqft
Along with a great location, Boston Crossing offers 1 and 2 bedroom apartments that feature newly renovated kitchens and updated bathrooms, dishwashers, central heat and air conditioning, beautiful hardwood floors or wall-to-wall carpeting, modern
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 13 at 12:08pm
13 Units Available
Mount Vernon
611 Park Avenue
611 Park Ave, Baltimore, MD
Studio
$995
393 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,165
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Mount Vernon ApartmentsJust around the corner from restaurant row on Charles Street, the Walters Art Museum, Center Stage theater and minutes from the Inner Harbor, 611 Park Avenue combines great value with easy access to the best of Baltimore.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 13 at 12:01pm
10 Units Available
Hoes Heights
Falls Court
1130 Falls Hill Drive, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
$950
492 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,070
717 sqft
Hampden Apartments ' Falls CourtConveniently located a few blocks from the 36th Street main shopping thoroughfare and I-83, yet neatly tucked off the beaten path.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
7 Units Available
New Northwood
Winston Apartments
1260 Rossiter Ave, Baltimore, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$874
662 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$953
847 sqft
The Winston Apartments in Baltimore are less than a 10-minute drive from the 83. The Winston features a park-like setting with modern brick apartments that feature patios or balconies. Units are air-conditioned and updated.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
15 Units Available
Frankford
Kenilworth at Hazelwood & Windridge Apartments
5738 Cedonia Ave, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
$950
595 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,136
909 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1101 sqft
Situated near Cedonia Avenue and White Avenue, just a short distance away from shopping, dining and entertainment. Floor plans have large closets, custom window coverings and patios/balconies. Outdoor living includes pool and courtyard. Pet friendly.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 13 at 12:34pm
5 Units Available
West Forest Park
The Greens at Forest Park
4515 Fairview Ave Suite D, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$891
694 sqft
A newly renovated complex in a highly scenic location. This complex includes easy access to I-83, a playground, spacious one- and two -bedroom apartments, on-site maintenance, air conditioning and more.

July 2020 Glen Burnie Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Glen Burnie Rent Report. Glen Burnie rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Glen Burnie rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

July 2020 Glen Burnie Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Glen Burnie Rent Report. Glen Burnie rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Glen Burnie rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Glen Burnie rents increased slightly over the past month

Glen Burnie rents have increased 0.2% over the past month, and have increased slightly by 1.7% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Glen Burnie stand at $1,227 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,539 for a two-bedroom. This is the fourth straight month that the city has seen rent increases after a decline in February. Glen Burnie's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of -0.6%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Rent trends vary across the Baltimore Metro

    While rents prices have increased in Glen Burnie over the past year, trends across the rest of the metro have varied. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Baltimore metro, some have seen decreases while other cities have rents increasing. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Over the past year, Ellicott City has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 5.6%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,746, while one-bedrooms go for $1,392.
    • Catonsville has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 2.4%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,471, while one-bedrooms go for $1,172.
    • Essex has the least expensive rents in the Baltimore metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,111; rents remained steady over the past month.
    • Columbia has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the Baltimore metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,954; rents went down 0.3% over the past month and 0.5% over the past year.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Glen Burnie

    As rents have increased slightly in Glen Burnie, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Compared to most large cities across the country, Glen Burnie is less affordable for renters.

    • Glen Burnie's median two-bedroom rent of $1,539 is above the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While Glen Burnie's rents rose slightly over the past year, some cities nationwide saw increases as well, including Columbus (+0.9%) and Nashville (+0.7%).
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Glen Burnie than most large cities. For example, Detroit has a median 2BR rent of $901, where Glen Burnie is more than one-and-a-half times that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Baltimore
    $950
    $1,200
    0.1%
    -0.7%
    Columbia
    $1,560
    $1,950
    -0.3%
    -0.5%
    Glen Burnie
    $1,230
    $1,540
    0.2%
    1.7%
    Ellicott City
    $1,390
    $1,750
    -0.2%
    -5.6%
    Dundalk
    $930
    $1,160
    0
    0.4%
    Towson
    $1,190
    $1,500
    -0.2%
    1.1%
    Severn
    $1,320
    $1,660
    -0.9%
    -1.5%
    Catonsville
    $1,170
    $1,470
    0.5%
    2.4%
    Essex
    $890
    $1,110
    0
    0.2%
    Annapolis
    $1,520
    $1,900
    -1.1%
    -2.5%
    Odenton
    $1,800
    $2,260
    -0.3%
    -4.7%
    Parkville
    $1,110
    $1,400
    -0.2%
    -0.4%
    Owings Mills
    $1,230
    $1,550
    0.2%
    -1.3%
    Perry Hall
    $1,340
    $1,680
    0.8%
    2.4%
    Reisterstown
    $1,170
    $1,470
    -0.2%
    1.9%
    Middle River
    $1,070
    $1,350
    0.7%
    1.7%
    Cockeysville
    $1,140
    $1,430
    0.2%
    0
    Elkridge
    $1,560
    $1,960
    0
    0.2%
    Aberdeen
    $940
    $1,180
    0.2%
    1.4%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

