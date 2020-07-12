Apartment List
299 Apartments for rent in Garrison, MD with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Garrison apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a privat... Read Guide >

1 Unit Available
9428 FITZHARDING LANE
9428 Fitzharding Lane, Garrison, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1280 sqft
Newly rehabbed 3 Bedroom/2.5 Bath for Rent in Queen Anne Village/Owings Mills. This like new super clean property has been taken care of with meticulous details. Includes off-street parking. Just installed granite and fresh paint.
Results within 1 mile of Garrison
24 Units Available
Greenwich Place Apartments
10090 Mill Run Cir, Owings Mills, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,501
920 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,697
1346 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,411
1526 sqft
Luxurious units with granite countertops, hardwood floors and all appliances, including a dishwasher and garbage disposal. Fireplace, large closets, patio/balcony, courtyard, clubhouse and swimming pool. Pet-friendly.
$
9 Units Available
Painters Mill Apartments
1 Mill Paint Ln, Owings Mills, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,177
1215 sqft
Situated with the Metro station and I-795 near by, these units provide an eat-in kitchen, cable, central air, major appliances, and walk-in closets. On-site amenities include pool, tennis court, car wash, and picnic pavilion.
1 Unit Available
Bright Meadows
91 Lower Gate Ct, Owings Mills, MD
1 Bedroom
$955
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Bright Meadows Townhomes ' Owings Mills RentalsThe Village of Bright Meadows features charming one bedroom apartments and two bedroom townhomes with private entrances and patios.
13 Units Available
The Brittany Apartments
4 Deauville Ct, Lochearn, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,220
818 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,465
1260 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,715
1375 sqft
Upmarket complex with a majestic entrance and expansive, tree-lined lawns. Elegant apartments feature French doors and a private patio/balcony. Located in the residential neighborhood of Pikesville, close to the Old Court Metro and I-695.
23 Units Available
The Apartments at Metro Centre
10500 Grand Central Avenue, Owings Mills, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,480
848 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,726
1048 sqft
Metro Crossing Apartments is located at 10209 Grand Central Avenue Owings Mills, MD and is managed by David S. Brown Enterprises, a reputable property management company with verified listings on RENTCafe.
16 Units Available
The Gates at Owings Mills
201 Owings Gate Ct, Owings Mills, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,320
884 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,510
1093 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,835
1303 sqft
This gated community provides easy access to the Northwest Expressway and AMC Owings Mills. A beautiful pool, well-equipped gym and garage parking are all onsite. Units feature granite countertops and in-unit laundry.
12 Units Available
Annen Woods
1 Harness Ct, Pikesville, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,250
1036 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,410
1285 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Nicely crafted apartment homes with granite countertops, brushed-nickel fixtures, and plush carpeting. 24-hour emergency maintenance available. Community includes a fenced-in dog park, tennis courts, and grilling area. By the Baltimore Beltway. Near Woodholme Golf Course.
$
1 Unit Available
Residences at Pomona Park
1 Pomona N, Pikesville, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,840
1468 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Lush landscaping surrounds this recently renovated community. Community amenities include luxury and large indoor pool in a pet-friendly setting. Interiors are freshly updated with granite countertops and brand-new appliances.

1 Unit Available
4306 PEARLBERRY ROAD
4306 Pearl Berry Road, Randallstown, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
4580 sqft
Move right in to this Gorgeous FURNISHED (only) exclusive rental townhome in the Villages at Woodholme, a 55+ community (no occupants under 18 years old).
Results within 5 miles of Garrison
$
12 Units Available
Security Park
7507 Fairbrook Rd, Woodlawn, MD
1 Bedroom
$887
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
894 sqft
Enjoy an apartment community that offers a pool, playground and landscaped outdoor spaces. Apartments are spacious and feature contemporary design. Located near I-70 and I-695 and just a short drive from shopping at Security Square.
$
9 Units Available
Reisterstown
The Summit At Owings Mills
1 Meridian Ln, Reisterstown, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,513
1213 sqft
Award winning complex with beautifully designed buildings, surrounded by landscaped gardens. Amenities include an elevate swimming pool, fitness club and lounging deck. Located close to the Northwest Expressway, near Cherryvale Plaza Shopping Center.
11 Units Available
Cheswolde
Falls Village
6222 Green Meadow Pkwy, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
$995
549 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
702 sqft
Situated on landscaped grounds just minutes from downtown Baltimore. One- and two-bedroom apartments with well-appointed kitchens, large closets and spacious balconies or patios. Property offers on-site fitness and leisure facilities and a 24-hour maintenance service.
7 Units Available
Villas at 4607
4607 Old Court Rd, Pikesville, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,140
825 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,277
1088 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Villas at 4607 in Pikesville. View photos, descriptions and more!
16 Units Available
Bonnie Ridge Apartments
6617 Bonnie Ridge Rd, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,071
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,230
1094 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,682
1318 sqft
Pet-friendly 1, 2 and 3-bedroom apartments with air conditioning, dishwasher and in-unit laundry facilities. Guest suite available. Newly-renovated apartments include separate office or den space.
20 Units Available
The Apartments at Owings Run
4604 Owings Run Rd, Owings Mills, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,417
1015 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,444
1040 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,832
1205 sqft
Convenient to I-795, I-695 and Owings Mills Metro Station. Floor plans feature fully equipped kitchens, in-home washer and dryers and private balcony/patio. On-site parking and 24-hour emergency maintenance available.
10 Units Available
Volterra Apartments
1601 Hutzler Ln, Pikesville, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,475
789 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Volterra Apartments features an ideal blend of style, comfort, and convenience. Open-concept floor plans, granite countertops, and large windows are just a few of the fine details that make Volterra such an incredible place to live.
35 Units Available
Red Run Apartments
4300 Flint Hill Dr, Owings Mills, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,190
738 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,361
1137 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,755
1295 sqft
Located close to Lakeside Blvd and New Town High School. Spacious apartments in garden-style buildings include stainless steel kitchen appliances, patio/balcony and lots of closet space. Community amenities include a community garden and pool.
5 Units Available
Village of Pine Run
103 Village of Pine Ct, Milford Mill, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,107
792 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,410
1464 sqft
Updated kitchens and ample floor plans make these apartments homey. Each building in complex has its own laundry center. Next to Winfield Elementary School. Commuters will like easy access to I-695.
36 Units Available
Cedar Gardens & Towers Apartments & Townhomes
8246 Church Ln, Milford Mill, MD
Studio
$940
432 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,020
658 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,170
999 sqft
Enjoy your own private patio and fully furnished apartment with air conditioning and walk-in closets in this ideally located community with close links to good local schools and the I-695. Lobby and internet cafe onsite.
15 Units Available
Groveton Green
9401 Groveton Cir, Owings Mills, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,464
937 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,714
1209 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,982
1475 sqft
This green community features an expansive swimming pool, game room, yoga studio and 24-hour gym. Units include walk-in closets and hardwood flooring. The property is only moments from Riverstone at Owings Mills.
20 Units Available
Reisterstown
Richmar Owings Mills
13E Richmar Rd, Owings Mills, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,049
586 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,349
970 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Nearby Route 140 and I-795 provide easy access to all that Baltimore and Westminster have to offer. This is a pet-friendly community with an onsite pool, playground and individual storage units. Apartments have in-unit laundry.
5 Units Available
The Townes at Mill Run
629 Wilbur Square, Owings Mills, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,776
1166 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,267
1573 sqft
You'll find great access to the I-695 and I-795 at The Townes at Mill Run, Owings Mills, MD, as well as apartments boasting stainless steel-furnished kitchens with granite counters and dishwasher. Pet-friendly with on-site parking.
13 Units Available
The Point at Owings Mills
9204 Appleford Cir, Owings Mills, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,309
836 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,480
1190 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,735
1204 sqft
Easy access to public transportation and Route I-795. Elegant floor plans with breakfast bar. Kitchens fully equipped with all appliances and in-unit laundry. Business center, clubhouse, courtyard, swimming pool and guest parking.
City Guide for Garrison, MD

"The garrison sleeps in the citadel, with the ghosts and ancient stones; High up on the parapet, a Scottish piper stands alone." - 'What It Is' by Mark Knopfler and Aubrey Haynie

Garrison, home to nearly 9000 people, is not actually an official town or city, but a census-designated place in Baltimore County, Maryland. Located between Owings Mills to the north and Pikesville to the south, Garrison is a semi-urban area that connects the two larger towns. Home to the Garrison Forest School, the Green Spring Valley Golf Course and the Israel Rabbinical College, Garrison is very unique in its rural cultural diversity! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Garrison, MD

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Garrison apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

