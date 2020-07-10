177 Apartments for rent in Fulton, MD with washer-dryer

/
Verified
1 of 66
Last updated July 10 at 09:33pm
39 Units Available
The Vine
10945 Price Manor Way, Fulton, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,816
813 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,380
1206 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,907
1534 sqft
About 15 minutes from Downtown Columbus in a wooded area. Luxury apartments with 9-foot ceilings, open kitchens and granite countertops. On-site yoga facility, resort-like pool, tech lounge and bike storage. Stunning views.
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated July 10 at 06:48pm
$
11 Units Available
Savage - Guilford
River Front Apartments
8954 River Island Dr #102, Savage, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,134
940 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
1010 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
River Front Apartments is a refreshing complex that sits on beautifully landscaped grounds.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
5 Units Available
Hickory Ridge
Clarys Crossing
11311 Little Patuxent Pkwy, Columbia, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,226
817 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,366
1100 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,161
1486 sqft
Close to The Mall in Columbia. Open-concept floor plans featuring private patios. Wood-burning fireplace, walk-in closets and black appliances in every apartment. On-site Wi-Fi lounge, coffee bar, fitness center and outdoor swimming pool.
Verified
1 of 33
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
37 Units Available
Wilde Lake
TENm.flats
10101 Twin Rivers Rd, Columbia, MD
Studio
$1,697
582 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,684
774 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,190
1130 sqft
Modern apartments located right in the heart of Downtown Columbia close to shops and dining. Choose from a variety of floor plans and enjoy the large swimming pool and business cyber center.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
10 Units Available
Hickory Ridge
Bell Columbia
12020 Little Patuxent Pkwy, Columbia, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,675
876 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,765
1129 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Just seven miles west of I-95. Newly renovated luxury units have energy efficient appliance packages, storage space, walk-in closets, and fireplace. Property offers a clubhouse, courtyard, 24-hour gym, and pool. Pet friendly.
Verified
1 of 33
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
40 Units Available
Downtown Columbia
The Metropolitan Downtown Columbia
10000 Town Center Avenue, Columbia, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,631
823 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,208
1138 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,881
1400 sqft
The Metropolitan Downtown Columbia is Silver LEED Certified and its interiors are as modern as you expect in an urban home. Wood-style flooring with updated kitchens.
Verified
1 of 5
Last updated July 10 at 06:38pm
12 Units Available
The Centre at Silver Spring
3310 Teagarden Cir, Silver Spring, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,540
1032 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
A short walk from Edgewood Neighborhood Park and Highway 29, these apartments feature essential kitchen appliances, walk-in closets and either a balcony or patio. Community facilities include a pool, a playground and guest parking.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated July 10 at 06:34pm
10 Units Available
Laurel Lakes
The Points at Laurel Lakes
8220 Marymont Dr, Laurel, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,451
670 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,791
1012 sqft
Community offers the beauty of a natural lake-front setting, while being close to I-95 for easy access. Recently renovated units feature outdoor patio space, high-end kitchen finishes, and in-unit laundry. Package receiving and business center.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 10 at 06:34pm
8 Units Available
Valor Apartments
3411 Gateshead Manor Way, Silver Spring, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,388
773 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,538
974 sqft
Friendly apartment community offering easy access to downtown Silver Spring, Washington DC and Baltimore. Each 1-2 bedroom features a private balcony or patio. Communal amenities include a 24-hour fitness center and swimming pool with sundeck.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 10 at 06:31pm
$
19 Units Available
Kings Contrivance
Alister Columbia
8909 Early April Way, Columbia, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,527
792 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,606
939 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury features abound: recently renovated with quartz counters, unique wood flooring, elegant lighting and cozy fireplaces. Minutes from I-95 and exclusive resident access to 24-hour gym, refreshing pool, clubhouse and car wash.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 10 at 09:33pm
8 Units Available
North Laurel
The Enclave at Emerson Apartments and Townhomes
8450 Upper Sky Way, North Laurel, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,739
895 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,095
1165 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located right by the I-95 and yards from Gorman Road, these spacious and modern homes feature hardwood floors, carpet, fully appointed kitchens and in-unit laundry. Resident services include tennis, volleyball and a pool.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 10 at 10:31pm
6 Units Available
Kings Contrivance
Beech's Farm
7260 Eden Brook Dr, Columbia, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,468
838 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,731
1036 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
We are now accepting in-person tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 10 at 10:31pm
13 Units Available
The Point at Hampton Hollow
3408 Hampton Hollow Dr, Silver Spring, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,388
642 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,690
958 sqft
Welcoming apartment community situated between Baltimore and the District of Columbia. Close to the I-495 and Silver Spring Metro Station. Amenities include a 24-hour gym, clubhouse, hot tub and swimming pool.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
31 Units Available
Fairland Crossing Apartments
14175 Castle Blvd, Silver Spring, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,228
859 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,355
1163 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,599
1330 sqft
Conveniently located minutes from I-95 and I-495. Spacious layout with breakfast nook and sunken living room. Full-sized washer and dryer in each unit. Tennis court and pool on site.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
5 Units Available
Hickory Ridge
The Greens at Columbia
12215 Little Patuxent Pkwy, Columbia, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,500
895 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,571
1074 sqft
Close to all major routes, including 1-70 and I-95, these apartments are located in Columbia, Maryland -- voted the eighth-best place to live in MONEY magazine. Beautiful amenities, including ceramic-tile bath, lofts and skylights.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
14 Units Available
Kings Contrivance
The Madison at Eden Brook
7310 Eden Brook Dr, Columbia, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,403
759 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1017 sqft
Convenient to Columbia between Washington and Baltimore, this apartment home community boasts a 24-hour gym, a pool and fitness trails. Interior features include intrusion alarms, wood-burning fireplaces and in-home laundry.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
31 Units Available
Oakland Mills
Columbia Pointe Apartment Homes
5764 Stevens Forest Rd, Columbia, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,320
756 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,545
1040 sqft
Recently renovated units with an elegant kitchen including all appliances and in-unit laundry. Patio or balcony. Swimming pool, playground, 24-hour gym, 24-hour maintenance, parking and elevator. Pet friendly.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 10 at 10:31pm
11 Units Available
Hickory Ridge
Poplar Glen
11608 Little Patuxent Pkwy, Columbia, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,455
931 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,715
1160 sqft
Just a short distance away from the Mall of Columbia, shopping, and dining. Newly renovated units feature hardwood floors, fireplace, and patio/balcony. Resident have access to pool, clubhouse, 24-hour gym, media room. Pet friendly.
Verified
1 of 37
Last updated July 10 at 10:31pm
$
17 Units Available
Evolution at Towne Centre
14725 4th St, Laurel, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,745
823 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,170
1194 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,620
1453 sqft
Stainless steel appliances and quartz countertops adorn this community's apartments. Only moments from Laurel Shopping Center. Residents enjoy a game room, bocce court and resort-style pool.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 10 at 06:37pm
11 Units Available
Arcadian
13615 Colgate Way, Silver Spring, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,411
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,551
1030 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,192
1465 sqft
The Arcadian apartments in Fairland, Maryland, offer the best in classic Maryland style with all the modern improvements like granite countertops, beautiful landscaping, an outdoor pool and a resident clubhouse.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated July 10 at 06:15pm
$
14 Units Available
Wilde Lake
Vista Wilde Lake
5421 Lynx Ln, Columbia, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,640
778 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,180
1162 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,860
1439 sqft
1-3 bedroom luxury apartments with open kitchens, granite counters, walk-in closets, in-unit laundry and private patio/balcony. Pet-friendly community with pool, bbq/grill area, car charging and fitness center. Wilde Lake near US-29 and Howard Community College.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 10 at 09:33pm
12 Units Available
Downtown Columbia
The Gramercy
10601 Gramercy Pl, Columbia, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,912
1054 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,467
1401 sqft
Located across the street from the Mall in Columbia. Residence offers seven different floor plans, ranging from one- to three-bedroom apartments. Some units have lofts and nine-foot ceilings. All include air conditioning and in-unit laundry.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 10 at 06:43pm
12 Units Available
Harpers Choice
Harpers Forest
5980 Turnabout Ln, Columbia, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,319
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,434
825 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,749
1350 sqft
Pet-friendly complex with on-site laundry, playground, 24-hour maintenance, and ample parking. Air-conditioned units boast energy-efficient appliances and wall-to-wall carpeting. Close to Highway 29, I-70, and I-95.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 10 at 06:29pm
8 Units Available
Harpers Choice
Cedar Place
5458 Harpers Farm Rd, Columbia, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,314
815 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,530
1056 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Recently renovated apartments with extra storage and private laundry. Community has a dog park and sparkling pool. Just minutes from Harper's Choice and the local skate park.
