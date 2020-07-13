/
155 Apartments for rent in Friendship Heights Village, MD with pool
1 Unit Available
4601 N PARK AVENUE
4601 North Park Avenue, Friendship Heights Village, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,900
833 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Move-in ready, spacious 1bedroom, 1bath unit available immediately. Close to banks, grocery stores, shopping and the metro. A free shuttle bus stops in front of the building and circulates on a regular schedule taking you to stores and to the metro.
1 Unit Available
5500 Friendship Boulevard Unit N-906
5500 Friendship Boulevard, Friendship Heights Village, MD
Studio
$1,100
318 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Studio Apartment Available at the Willoughby in Chevy Chase - 3D Virtual Tour: https://my.matterport.
Results within 1 mile of Friendship Heights Village
Verified
$
18 Units Available
Chevy Chase-DC
5333 Connecticut
5333 Connecticut Ave NW, Washington, DC
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,993
649 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,945
970 sqft
New apartments are a short walk to the Friendship Heights Metro Station as well as many shops and dining. Infinity pool, rooftop deck, 24-hour gym, dog park and yoga studio.
Verified
$
19 Units Available
The Residences at Capital Crescent Trail
5325 Westbard Ave, Bethesda, MD
Studio
$1,641
550 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,665
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,382
1193 sqft
Beautiful apartments feature plush carpet, appliances, wheelchair accessibility. Amenities include 24-hour fitness studio, concierge services, fireside lounge and on-site Starbucks. Located near Friendship Village, Woodacres Park and Westmoreland Park.
1 Unit Available
5325 Westbard Ave
5325 Westbard Avenue, Bethesda, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,276
946 sqft
The Residences at Capital Crescent Trail offers 34 unique floor plans. Youll find an exceptional array of apartment sizes and price ranges from spacious studios to two bedroom / two bathroom apartments. All created with just the right style for you.
1 Unit Available
5301 WESTBARD CIR #321
5301 Westbard Circle, Bethesda, MD
2 Bedrooms
$2,900
1273 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
SUN FILLED SPACIOUS & CAREFREE FREE LIVING ********ALL UTILITIES & PARKING INCLUDED!!!! ******2BR/2BA RENTAL CONDO - BRAND NEW RENOVATED APARTMENT - KITCHEN W/GRANITE & STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES - UPDATED BATHROOMS- WASHER/DRYER IN UNIT
1 Unit Available
5101 RIVER ROAD
5101 River Road, Bethesda, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1336 sqft
GRAND 2 BEDROOM 2 FULL BATH CONDO FACING BEAUTIFUL GARDENS. FRESHLY PAINTED PLUS NEW OVEN AND DISHWASHER . ALL SPRUCED UP AND READY TO GO. LOTS OF CLOSET SPACE, SHINY HARDWOOD FLOORS, BALCONY OVERLOOKS PROMENADE .
1 Unit Available
4870 Chevy Chase Drive - 1
4870 Chevy Chase Drive, Bethesda, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,995
1500 sqft
Convenient location - situated close to public transportation and ON the beautiful Norwood park Join a safe and welcoming community! Great for working Bethesda professionals and DC commuters Beautiful and peaceful outdoor deck that backs onto
1 Unit Available
6747 KENWOOD FOREST LANE
6747 Kenwood Forest Lane, Bethesda, MD
3 Bedrooms
$3,150
1164 sqft
3 bedroom /2.5 bath town home . Available 7/1/20! Pets on case by case basis. Washer/dryer in unit! Walkable to downtown Bethesda and all the shops, restaurants, and entertainment.
Results within 5 miles of Friendship Heights Village
Verified
$
32 Units Available
Wisconsin Place
4440 Willard Ave, Chevy Chase, MD
Studio
$1,742
505 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,089
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,009
1105 sqft
Great location in Friendship Heights between Chevy Chase and Mazza Gallerie. Select from studios and 1-3 bedroom apartments with open kitchens, huge closets and private balconies.
Verified
25 Units Available
Van Ness - Forest Hills
3003 Van Ness
3003 Van Ness St NW, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,691
673 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,714
936 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,917
1335 sqft
Amenities at 3003 Van Ness are rarely rivaled in Washington, D.C. Clubhouse, media room and Olympic-sized swimming pool, to name a few. Recently renovated and near Connecticut Avenue. Expect 24-hour gym and internet access.
Verified
$
21 Units Available
Dupont Circle
The Flats at Dupont Circle
2000 N St NW, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,988
490 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,381
711 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,685
1052 sqft
Spacious apartments with gas stoves, walk-in closets and stainless steel appliances. Amenities include 24-hour gym, laundry, concierge and maintenance services. Pool, hot tub and yoga studio. Pet-friendly and green community. Located SW of Dupont Circle.
Verified
$
16 Units Available
Radnor - Fort Myer Heights
1800 Oak Apartments
1800 N Oak St, Arlington, VA
Studio
$1,876
550 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,050
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,606
1019 sqft
Nearby Georgetown and public transportation. Fireplace, hardwood floors and in-unit laundry for convenience. 24-hour gym to stay fit on your schedule. Close to Fort Bennett Park and Whipple Field.
Verified
$
39 Units Available
Cleveland Park
Connecticut Heights
4850 Connecticut Ave NW, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,393
458 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,470
582 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,555
822 sqft
Studios and 1-2 bedroom apartments available in mid-rise, vintage-style complex. Conveniently located to bus stop and Van Ness Metro. Recently renovated with hardwood floors and dishwasher.
Verified
7 Units Available
Spring Valley
Alban Towers
3700 Massachusetts Ave NW, Washington, DC
Studio
$2,189
537 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,366
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,758
1150 sqft
Historic Georgetown neighborhood with restaurants, bars and cultural activities nearby. Pet-friendly building with concierge service, heated indoor pool, clubhouse and piano room. Luxury units with sunrooms, private balconies and on-site parking.
Verified
5 Units Available
Cleveland Park
2501 Porter
2501 Porter St NW, Washington, DC
1 Bedroom
$2,282
685 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,132
989 sqft
1-2 bedroom apartments feature oversized French windows for ample natural light, stainless steel appliances in the kitchen and chic wooden flooring. Located close to Adams Morgan for impressive shopping and entertainment options.
Verified
$
5 Units Available
Clarendon - Courthouse
2201 Wilson
2201 Wilson Blvd, Arlington, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,950
716 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,885
1038 sqft
Recently renovated units feature fireplace, stainless steel appliances and hardwood floors. Close proximity to Courthouse Metro Station. Within walking distance of weekend farmer's market, dining, shopping and entertainment. Recently renovated units. Pool, hot tub, clubhouse.
Verified
$
10 Units Available
Cleveland Park
Park Connecticut
4411 Connecticut Ave NW, Washington, DC
1 Bedroom
$2,193
762 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,086
1182 sqft
Fuse urban living with the open spaces of Rock Creek Park, and what you get is the stunningly beautiful Park Connecticut Apartments. Close to the Van Ness Metro, you'll enjoy marble interiors and rooftop Jacuzzis.
Verified
$
8 Units Available
Edgemont at Bethesda Metro
4903 Edgemoor Ln, Bethesda, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,817
802 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,485
1110 sqft
Can't beat this location close to Capital Crescent Trail, Bethesda Metro Station and easy access to downtown D.C. Bright, roomy apartments with hardwood floors and huge closets.
Verified
$
4 Units Available
Foggy Bottom - GWU - West End
2400 M
2400 M St NW, Washington, DC
Studio
$2,391
540 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,826
929 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Recently renovated units have granite countertops, hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances. Tenants have access to rooftop deck, BBQ/grill, courtyard, pool and clubhouse. 24-hour gym and concierge service. Dog- and cat-friendly.
Verified
15 Units Available
Spring Valley
Avalon at Foxhall
4100 Massachusetts Ave NW, Washington, DC
Studio
$2,481
565 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,275
915 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,204
1220 sqft
A short drive away from some of the best museums and parks that Washington, D.C. has to offer, including the Smithsonian Museum. Residents enjoy access to the rooftop deck, fitness center and trash valet services.
Verified
44 Units Available
Avalon at Grosvenor Station
10306 Strathmore Hall St, North Bethesda, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,696
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,019
1232 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Pet-friendly, 1-3 bedroom floor plans in charming North Bethesda, Maryland. Gourmet kitchens, high ceilings, hardwoods, and soaking tubs. Close to transit and local stores, shops, restaurants, and movie theaters.
Verified
$
19 Units Available
Avalon Grosvenor Tower
10301 Grosvenor Pl, North Bethesda, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,600
801 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,910
1088 sqft
Centrally-located just minutes from shopping, restaurants, and nightlife in downtown North Bethesda. Tenants can enjoy recently-renovated units with granite counters, stainless steel appliances, and in-unit laundry. Community amenities include pool and tennis court.
Verified
26 Units Available
Waverly Hills
Avalon Arlington North
2105 N Glebe Rd, Arlington, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,766
848 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,596
1298 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,455
1591 sqft
Walking distance to Lee Heights Shops and easy access to Ballston Metro station. Outdoor amenities include pool, sundeck, and fire pit. Pet-friendly facilities with pet spa and pet park.
