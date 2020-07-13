/
apartments with pool
144 Apartments for rent in Ferndale, MD with pool
Last updated March 9 at 09:52pm
1 Unit Available
Ferndale
6439 LAMPLIGHTER RIDGE
6439 Lamplighter Ridge, Ferndale, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1152 sqft
3 bedroom 1.5 bath townhouse. New appliances, new carpet and fresh paint. Living area opens to fenced rear yard. Rent includes water/sewer. Community pool.
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 09:32am
16 Units Available
Brooklyn Park
Woodfall Greens
90 Hammonds Lane, Brooklyn Park, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,417
644 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,565
941 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,977
1107 sqft
With close proximity to multiple transportation routes and a mixed-use shopping center, Woodfall Greens offers the perfect mixture of a suburban lifestyle with city living.
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
Brooklyn Park
110 REBECCA HAMMOND COURT
110 Rebecca Hammond Ct, Brooklyn Park, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1792 sqft
Exquisite Model Home in the new Cedar Hill Community. End of group town home with numerous upgrades expected in a Model Home. Enjoy a whole new lifestyle with clubhouse, pool, fitness center and walking trails...
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
22 Units Available
Linthicum
Avalon Arundel Crossing
811 Concorde Cir, Linthicum, MD
Studio
$1,378
587 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,481
837 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,890
1211 sqft
Avalon Arundel Crossing features studio, 1-, 2-, and 3-bedroom Linthicum Heights apartments.
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 12:25pm
7 Units Available
South Gate
Woodside
7820 Parke West Dr, Glen Burnie, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,269
723 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,459
888 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,649
1088 sqft
Easy access to I-97. Pet-friendly community with lush landscaping surrounding the pool and barbecue grills. Spacious interiors include bathtubs, walk-in closets and a private patio or balcony. Pet-friendly with in-unit laundry for convenience.
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 12:22pm
15 Units Available
Glen Burnie
Americana Southdale
7847 Americana Cir, Glen Burnie, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,199
682 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,399
836 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,589
1085 sqft
Beautiful apartments have hardwood floors, plush carpet and large walk-in closets. The complex has a swimming pool and a playground. Located near Governor Ritchie Highway and several top restaurants.
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 12:37pm
6 Units Available
South Gate
Pointe at Harpers Mill
600 Harpers Mill Rd, Pasadena, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,349
840 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,555
942 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Pointe at Harpers Mill in Pasadena. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
30 Units Available
Serenity Place at Dorsey Ridge
7501 Trafalgar Cir, Hanover, KS
1 Bedroom
$1,750
857 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,999
1189 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,550
1410 sqft
As you drive through this gated community, you will be impressed with smart, sophisticated architecture that wraps around unrivaled community amenities; all under one roof! Step inside the beautifully designed 4-story mid-rise elevator building and
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
21 Units Available
Locust Point
McHenry Row
1700 Whetstone Way, Baltimore, MD
Studio
$1,439
498 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,420
717 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,715
1149 sqft
Energy-efficient stainless-steel appliances in air-conditioned apartments with stainless-steel appliances, walk-in closets, and in-unit washers and dryers. Complex has manifold amenities, including yoga classes, bike storage, clubhouse, pool and game room. Pet friendly.
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 12:37pm
8 Units Available
Creekstone Village Apartments
8115 Evening Star Dr, Pasadena, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,425
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,928
1195 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Contemporary homes feature stunning kitchens with granite counters and high-end appliances. Convenient living with in-unit laundry, bathtubs and ample natural light. Enjoy the pool, fire pit, 24-hour gym and much more.
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 09:32am
30 Units Available
Locust Point
Anthem House
900 E Fort Ave, Baltimore, MD
Studio
$1,463
531 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,728
852 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1275 sqft
Located in Baltimore, the apartments in this housing community include spacious walk-in closets, air conditioning and hardwood floors. The community also features a recreation center and 24-hour concierge.
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
30 Units Available
Riverside
Porter St. Apartments
1401 Porter Street, Baltimore, MD
Studio
$1,610
493 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,685
689 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,050
961 sqft
City living on McHenry Row, close to Harris Teeter and Riverside Park. Units have upscale interior finishes, expansive windows and great views of the Baltimore skyline.
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
29 Units Available
The Villas at Dorsey Ridge
7501 Trafalgar Circle, Hanover, KS
1 Bedroom
$1,675
835 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
1179 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,650
1415 sqft
Picture this tranquil 25-acre gated-community landscaped with manicured greenery, mature trees and meandering pathways. These neo-traditional architecturally-designed Villa apartments have personal attached garages rich in ambiance.
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 12:27pm
33 Units Available
Federal Hill - Montgomery
Hanover Cross Street
101 W Cross St, Baltimore, MD
Studio
$1,498
601 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,569
787 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,065
1150 sqft
Brand new luxury mid-rise apartments in Baltimore. A resort-style pool and a 24-hour gym. The pet-friendly apartments feature wood-like flooring, quartz counters and walk-in closets. Minutes to the Inner Harbor and M&T Bank Stadium.
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
11 Units Available
South Gate
The Elms at Old Mill
602 Milldam Ct. #11, Glen Burnie, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,486
818 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,542
985 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,549
1113 sqft
Near local shopping, dining, schools, and I-97. Apartments feature kitchens with hardwood floors, carpeted bedrooms and living rooms, washer/dryer, and walk-in closets. Residents have access to a pool, playground, and BBQ/picnic area.
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 12:04pm
3 Units Available
Cherry Hill
Middle Branch
2868 Potee St, Baltimore, MD
2 Bedrooms
$839
850 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Middle Branch in Baltimore. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 12:20pm
20 Units Available
South Gate
Southgate Apartments and Townhomes
362 Klagg Ct, Glen Burnie, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,038
525 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,251
898 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to Southgate Apartments and Townhomes in Glen Burnie, Maryland, where you will find the largest variety of 1, 2, and 3 bedroom floor plans around.
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
2 Units Available
Glen Burnie
Aquahart Manor Apartments
1020 Cayer Dr, Glen Burnie, MD
Studio
$1,175
550 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,470
1100 sqft
Luxury garden-style community includes swimming pool, outdoor picnic area and free storage. Units include breakfast bar, ceiling fans and gas stove. Located in Burnie, close to Southgate Shopping Plaza.
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 10:38am
11 Units Available
TGM Creekside Village
303 Maple Tree Drive, Glen Burnie, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,450
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1147 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1250 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at TGM Creekside Village in Glen Burnie. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
89 Units Available
Westport
Bainbridge Federal Hill
1100 Key Highway, Baltimore, MD
Studio
$1,730
685 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,920
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,535
1210 sqft
Nestled in Federal Hill-one of Baltimore's premiere neighborhoods-Bainbridge Federal Hill's townhomes, studios, one and two bedroom apartments offer an unparalleled emphasis on luxury living spaces that make room for whatever makes you, you.
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 12:38pm
2 Units Available
South Gate
Olde Stage
7669 Marcin Drive #G, Glen Burnie, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,144
613 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Olde Stage Apartments is a distinctive Anne Arundel County community nestled in a beautifully landscaped setting – just off Route 100 and I-97.
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 12:06pm
2 Units Available
South Gate
Stage Coach
7669 Marcin Drive, #G, Glen Burnie, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,144
613 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Stage Coach Apartments is a distinctive Anne Arundel County community nestled in a beautifully landscaped setting – just off Route 100 and I-97.
Verified
Last updated July 9 at 09:03pm
Contact for Availability
South Gate
Village Square
8096 Crainmont Dr, Glen Burnie, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,072
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1067 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,879
1330 sqft
We don't just rent apartments. From the moment you walk through the front door you'll feel the comfort and security that makes our residents happy to call us home.
Verified
Last updated April 7 at 04:18pm
4 Units Available
Glen Burnie
The Villages at Marley Station
7805 Bruton Drive, Glen Burnie, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$965
570 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
875 sqft
Welcome to The Villages at Marley Station, a beautiful residential community located in Glen Burnie, MD.
