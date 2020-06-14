64 Furnished Apartments for rent in Essex, MD

June 2020 Essex Rent Report Welcome to the June 2020 Essex Rent Report. Essex rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Essex rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Essex rents held steady over the past month Essex rents have remained steady over the past month, but are down slightly by 0.1% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in Essex stand at $885 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,110 for a two-bedroom. Essex's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.0%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

Rents rising across the Baltimore Metro While rent prices have decreased in Essex over the past year, the rest of the metro is seeing the opposite trend. Rents have risen in 7 of the largest 10 cities in the Baltimore metro for which we have data. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro. Over the past year, Ellicott City has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 4.1%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,749, while one-bedrooms go for $1,394.

Catonsville has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 2.8%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,463, while one-bedrooms go for $1,166.

Essex has the least expensive rents in the Baltimore metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,110; rents decreased 0.1% over the past year but remained flat month-over-month.

Columbia has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the Baltimore metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,960; rents were down 0.6% over the past month but remained flat year-over-year.

Essex rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide As rents have fallen slightly in Essex, many large cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. Essex is also more affordable than most large cities across the country. Essex's median two-bedroom rent of $1,110 is below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 0.1% decline in Essex.

While rents in Essex fell slightly over the past year, many cities nationwide saw increases, including Nashville (+2.1%), Austin (+1.3%), and Columbus (+1.0%).

Renters will find more reasonable prices in Essex than most large cities. For example, Boston has a median 2BR rent of $2,119, which is more than one-and-a-half times the price in Essex.

City Median 1BR Rent Median 2BR Rent M/M Rent Growth Y/Y Rent Growth Baltimore $950 $1,190 0.1% 0 Columbia $1,560 $1,960 -0.6% 0.2% Glen Burnie $1,220 $1,540 0.1% 2.3% Ellicott City $1,390 $1,750 -0.1% -4.1% Dundalk $930 $1,160 -0.1% 0.7% Towson $1,190 $1,500 0 1.9% Severn $1,340 $1,680 -0.9% -0.4% Catonsville $1,170 $1,460 -0.2% 2.8% Essex $890 $1,110 0 -0.1% Annapolis $1,530 $1,920 -0.8% 0.1% Odenton $1,810 $2,270 -1% -3.9% Parkville $1,120 $1,400 0 0.3% Owings Mills $1,230 $1,550 -0.2% -0.9% Perry Hall $1,330 $1,670 0.4% 2.1% Reisterstown $1,180 $1,470 0 3.1% Middle River $1,070 $1,340 0.7% 0.2% Cockeysville $1,140 $1,430 -0.1% 0.6% Elkridge $1,560 $1,960 0.1% 0.8% Aberdeen $940 $1,180 0.2% 0.9% See More

Methodology - Recent Updates:

Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

Methodology:

Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

Read more about our methodology here.

About Rent Reports:

Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.