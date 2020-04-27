All apartments in Edgemere
Find more places like 7722 N Cove Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Edgemere, MD
/
7722 N Cove Road
Last updated April 27 2020 at 10:44 PM

7722 N Cove Road

7722 North Cove Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Edgemere
See all
Cheap Places
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all

Location

7722 North Cove Road, Edgemere, MD 21219

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Renovated 2 BD Home in Sparrows Point with Fenced In Back Yard - The main floor has a spacious living room with dining area, chef's kitchen with granite counters & stainless steel appliances, and a half bathroom. Upper level has two spacious bedrooms, a den and a full bathroom. Enjoy the outdoors with a new ground level deck overlooking a fully fenced in and flat back yard. Pack your bags and move right in - maintenance free living - this home has been renovated from top to bottom.

(RLNE5615080)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7722 N Cove Road have any available units?
7722 N Cove Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Edgemere, MD.
What amenities does 7722 N Cove Road have?
Some of 7722 N Cove Road's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7722 N Cove Road currently offering any rent specials?
7722 N Cove Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7722 N Cove Road pet-friendly?
No, 7722 N Cove Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Edgemere.
Does 7722 N Cove Road offer parking?
No, 7722 N Cove Road does not offer parking.
Does 7722 N Cove Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7722 N Cove Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7722 N Cove Road have a pool?
No, 7722 N Cove Road does not have a pool.
Does 7722 N Cove Road have accessible units?
No, 7722 N Cove Road does not have accessible units.
Does 7722 N Cove Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 7722 N Cove Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7722 N Cove Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 7722 N Cove Road does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Edgemere 1 BedroomsEdgemere Apartments with Garage
Edgemere Apartments with ParkingEdgemere Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Edgemere Cheap Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCBaltimore, MDColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MDTowson, MDEllicott City, MD
Owings Mills, MDEssex, MDCockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDOdenton, MD
Dundalk, MDHyattsville, MDCatonsville, MDPikesville, MDSevern, MDMays Chapel, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Towson UniversityBaltimore City Community College
University of BaltimoreCoppin State University
Goucher College