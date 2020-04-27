7722 N Cove Road

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

Renovated 2 BD Home in Sparrows Point with Fenced In Back Yard - The main floor has a spacious living room with dining area, chef's kitchen with granite counters & stainless steel appliances, and a half bathroom. Upper level has two spacious bedrooms, a den and a full bathroom. Enjoy the outdoors with a new ground level deck overlooking a fully fenced in and flat back yard. Pack your bags and move right in - maintenance free living - this home has been renovated from top to bottom.



(RLNE5615080)