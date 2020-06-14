/
furnished apartments
51 Furnished Apartments for rent in Cloverly, MD
1 Unit Available
15028 WHITEGATE ROAD
15028 Whitegate Road, Cloverly, MD
1 Bedroom
$850
2738 sqft
Beautiful lower level/basement fully furnished with kitchen privileges, laundry, bathroom and microwave It has a TV and other very nice furniture with plenty of light.
13 Units Available
Yorkshire - Silver Spring
11401 July Dr, Silver Spring, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,526
923 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,506
1020 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,211
1225 sqft
Luxury apartment homes featuring cathedral ceilings, walk-in closets, in-unit laundry facilities and eat-in kitchens with built-in microwaves. Residents enjoy easy access to public transportation and neighborhood conveniences, such as shopping centers and schools.
$
111 Units Available
The Enclave Silver Spring
11225 Oak Leaf Dr, Silver Spring, MD
Studio
$987
494 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,212
857 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,447
1130 sqft
Thoughtfully designed apartment homes in a community offering luxury amenities such as a state-of-the-art fitness center, swimming pool and clubhouse. Residents enjoy access to a free shuttle service to the Silver Spring Metro Station.
Wheaton-Glenmont
1 Unit Available
2338 COBBLE HILL TERRACE
2338 Cobble Hill Ter, Wheaton, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,150
2078 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
You have an incredible opportunity to lease your own Private Master Suite in a shared a townhouse steps from the Wheaton Metro, restaurants and all that this growing, vibrant part of Silver Spring has to offer.
1 Unit Available
17540 QUEEN ELIZABETH DRIVE
17540 Queen Elizabeth Drive, Olney, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,600
3098 sqft
A must see mother in law suite for rent furnished. THIS RENTAL IS NOT THE FULL HOUSE. 1 level @1000 sq ft of living space.
1 Unit Available
12127 CLIFFTONDALE DRIVE
12127 Cliftondale Drive, Calverton, MD
1 Bedroom
$650
1428 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
This beautiful home is SHARED with homeowner. One furnished bedroom with 1 full (shared) bathroom. Homeowner has bedroom with private bath. Shared space includes kitchen, living room and dining room on main level.
42 Units Available
Inigo's Crossing
5405 Tuckerman Ln, North Bethesda, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,571
840 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,925
1126 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,819
1314 sqft
Conveniently situated just minutes from I-270. Tenants can take advantage of luxurious amenities like in-unit laundry and granite counters. Luxurious complex also features concierge, hot tub, pool, sauna, and wine room.
Downtown Columbia
21 Units Available
Columbia Town Center
10360 Swift Stream Pl, Columbia, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,505
833 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,730
1115 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,195
1403 sqft
The Symphony Woods park and The Mall in Columbia are both just minutes from this property. The green community offers a clubhouse and 24-hour gym for residents to enjoy. Units feature stainless steel appliances.
Takoma
9 Units Available
Gables Takoma Park
7035 Blair Rd NW, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,828
557 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,680
803 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,510
873 sqft
Pet-friendly, fully furnished homes with granite counters, stainless steel appliances and a patio/balcony. Access to an on-site gym. Close to Rock Creek Park for a convenient natural getaway, and near the Takoma Park Library.
22 Units Available
The Highlands of Chevy Chase
5480 Wisconsin Ave, Chevy Chase, MD
Studio
$1,615
526 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,969
842 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Deluxe, air conditioned apartments located in the heart of the Friendship Heights section of Chevy Chase, MD. A quick commute to Washington, D.C. and just minutes from Bethesda, Rockville and Silver Spring.
$
10 Units Available
The Palisades of Bethesda
4835 Cordell Ave, Bethesda, MD
Studio
$1,708
448 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,168
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,798
1225 sqft
A short drive from Highway 187 and close to I-495. Apartments have a designer kitchen with appliances, granite vanities, spacious closets and Dornbracht plumbing fixtures. Community offers a concierge service and private parking.
East Rockville
7 Units Available
The Forest Apartments
2012 Baltimore Rd, Rockville, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,645
910 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,785
1160 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,135
1270 sqft
An outdoor pool and well-equipped gym make it easy to stay healthy. Various floor plans with private patios and balconies. In-unit laundry. Quiet forest setting.
Harpers Choice
8 Units Available
Cedar Place
5458 Harpers Farm Rd, Columbia, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,364
815 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,564
1056 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Recently renovated apartments with extra storage and private laundry. Community has a dog park and sparkling pool. Just minutes from Harper's Choice and the local skate park.
19 Units Available
Fenwick
8616 2nd Ave, Silver Spring, MD
Studio
$1,812
565 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,870
707 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,730
1089 sqft
Comfortable studio and 1-2 bedroom apartments in a park-like setting. Each apartment features large windows, high ceilings, hardwood flooring and fully equipped kitchens. Moveable kitchen islands, built-in desks and private balconies available in select apartments.
$
10 Units Available
Silver Spring Towers
816 Easley St, Silver Spring, MD
Studio
$1,283
369 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,483
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Silver Spring Towers is proud to offer the utmost in service and style along with a fantastic location. A large swimming pool and deck make the fourth floor a favorite hideaway for residents. Convenient shopping and entertainment in walking distance.
20 Units Available
Lenox Park
1400 E West Hwy, Silver Spring, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,625
774 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,955
1161 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Easy access to 410 and 384 freeways. In-unit laundry, granite countertops, hardwood floors, and patio or balcony. Pet-friendly community has amenities that include a clubhouse, courtyard and dog park, business center and internet access.
$
28 Units Available
Core
8621 Georgia Avenue, Silver Spring, MD
Studio
$1,493
495 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,594
705 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,359
887 sqft
Find your sphere of influence at Core, iconic new apartments in the center of Downtown Silver Spring. Work the social circuit - whether reclining poolside on the rooftop or kicking it into high gear at the gym.
Chillum
29 Units Available
Post Park
3300 East-West Hwy, Chillum, MD
Studio
$1,510
644 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,780
965 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,895
1125 sqft
Over 50 unique floor plans, each with an array of designer finishes such as granite counters, ceramic floors and high ceilings. Near the University of Maryland, The Mall at Prince George's and the Metro.
22 Units Available
Windsor at Contee Crossing
7810 Contee Rd, Laurel, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,755
837 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
1280 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,605
1515 sqft
Luxurious amenities include fitness center, movie theater and zen garden. Units feature backsplash kitchens, washer and dryer, and 9-foot ceilings. Located close to I-95, I-495 and I-295.
$
Chillum
9 Units Available
Highview
7004 Highview Ter, Chillum, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,643
979 sqft
A charming place to call home near the Express Metro Bus line, area playgrounds and picnic areas. Apartments feature carpeting, a patio or terrace, and walk-in closets. Cat-friendly. On-site pool and open parking.
10 Units Available
Avondale
8301 Ashford Blvd, Laurel, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,299
684 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,799
876 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Need a gated, quiet community that's close to everything? Look no further than the Avondale, which is just steps away from everything downtown Laurel has to offer!
29 Units Available
Meridian at Grosvenor Station
5230 Tuckerman Ln, North Bethesda, MD
Studio
$1,570
578 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,635
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1197 sqft
Located just steps from Strathmore Arts Center, White Flint Mall, and I-270 and Rockville Pike for convenient commuting. Luxurious units feature granite counters, dishwashers, and in-unit laundry. Beautiful community features pool, gym, and concierge.
Central Rockville
10 Units Available
Stories at Congressional Plaza
1620 E Jefferson St, Rockville, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,736
797 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,227
1151 sqft
Beautiful private and communal spaces. Recreation room with pool table, fireplace and comfortable seating. An in-house gym with state-of-the-art fitness equipment. Professional artwork turns the building into a personal museum.
37 Units Available
Avalon at Grosvenor Station
10306 Strathmore Hall St, North Bethesda, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,671
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,075
1232 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,896
1671 sqft
Pet-friendly, 1-3 bedroom floor plans in charming North Bethesda, Maryland. Gourmet kitchens, high ceilings, hardwoods, and soaking tubs. Close to transit and local stores, shops, restaurants, and movie theaters.
