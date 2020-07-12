Apartment List
Last updated July 12 2020 at 10:31 PM

145 Apartments for rent in Clarksburg, MD with parking

1 of 11

1 of 11

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
79 Units Available
AXIOM
22461 Cabin Branch Avenue, Clarksburg, MD
Studio
$1,600
672 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,705
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,025
1237 sqft
Introducing Axiom, a new family-oriented apartment community in Clarksburg, MD.
1 of 21

1 of 21

Last updated July 12 at 10:29pm
18 Units Available
The Elms at Clarksburg
12200 Elm Forest Ct, Clarksburg, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,726
919 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,637
1249 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,502
1495 sqft
Close to I-270 and Little Seneca Lake. Open-plan apartments with loft ceilings, a gas fireplace and a fully equipped kitchen. Community offers a resort-style pool, a fitness center and a sundeck.

1 of 17

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
12939 Ethel Rose Way
12939 Ethel Rose Way, Clarksburg, MD
4 Bedrooms
$2,300
2000 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Townhouse - Property Id: 28300 3 way sun filled end unit townhouse with 4 bedrooms (1 optional), 2 full and 2 half bathrooms, 2 car garage with 2 car driveway space.

1 of 22

Last updated July 12 at 09:32pm
1 Unit Available
23600 OVERLOOK PARK DRIVE
23600 Overlook Park Drive, Clarksburg, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
2824 sqft
Lux rental built by NV Homes. 4 level end unit with rear bump out and brick front&side. Tons of upgrades. 2 car detached garage. Larger than some single family houses. 2 zone HVAC. Maintenance free exterior, brick patio in backyard. Hardwood floors.

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
12721 York Mill Lane
12721 York Mill Lane, Clarksburg, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
3566 sqft
12721 York Mill Ln, Clarksburg, MD 20871 - 3D Tour: https://mls.ricohtours.com/3ea69cf5-24e1-489f-8df3-b6fc62de8a74/ *****4 Level Townhome, 3 Bedrooms plus Den, 3.5 Baths and spacious top level loft. Hardwood on main level plus stairs and hall.

1 of 31

Last updated July 12 at 09:32pm
1 Unit Available
22101 BROADWAY AVENUE
22101 Broadway Avenue, Clarksburg, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
2300 sqft
Its your opportunity to own builder's former model house. Fully loaded end unit townhouse. never lived in. There is a long list of upgrades.

1 of 29

Last updated July 12 at 09:32pm
1 Unit Available
12644 PIEDMONT TRAIL ROAD
12644 Piedmont Trail Road, Clarksburg, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,195
1740 sqft
2 Car garage! 3 level. 3 bedroom 2.50 bath townhome in the heart of Clarksburg. Lower level family room with garage.

1 of 36

Last updated July 12 at 09:32pm
1 Unit Available
23216 RAINBOW ARCH DR
23216 Rainbow Arch Drive, Clarksburg, MD
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
well kept,brick front home with 4 Br,3 baths,Hardwood on main floor ,carpeted upstairs and basement.

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 09:32pm
1 Unit Available
23423 CLARKSRIDGE ROAD
23423 Clarksridge Road, Clarksburg, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1760 sqft
Large townhouse with 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, 2 car garage, and deck. Kitchen with maple cabinets, granite counters, built-in microwave oven, plus double sink..

1 of 42

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
23540 Frederick Rd
23540 Frederick Road, Clarksburg, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
1916 sqft
UPDATED Charming & Quirky Layout in Historic Clarksburg! - Kitchen Renovation in process .....If you seek Privacy this is the place! Tucked behind mature trees, this charming historic colonial has it all.

1 of 21

Last updated April 4 at 06:18am
1 Unit Available
23037 WINGED ELM DRIVE
23037 Winged Elm Drive, Clarksburg, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
2400 sqft
Brick front 3 Bed / 3.5 Bath 3 level spacious townhome, Finished basement with Den and Full Bathroom. Fenced Backyard, 2 Detached Car Garage, HW floor on main level. Beautiful Large kitchen. Great friendly Community with Two Swimming Pools.

1 of 21

Last updated July 12 at 09:32pm
1 Unit Available
22253 TRENTWORTH WAY
22253 Trentworth Way, Clarksburg, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,450
2248 sqft
Ready to move in a Beautiful brick front 4 level townhome with 3 BR, 3.5 Bath, and Huge loft w/ skylights.. Spacious, Open floor plan, with hard word floors. Eat-in kitchen w/ granite, slider to rear deck, open to family rm w/ gas fireplace.

1 of 22

Last updated July 12 at 09:32pm
1 Unit Available
22106 HAVENWORTH LANE
22106 Havenworth Lane, Clarksburg, MD
4 Bedrooms
$2,450
2398 sqft
Spacious 4BRs, 3.5FBs luxury TH with 2 car garages and large private deck. Wood floors on all three levels, walkout finished basement with full bathroom. Walking distance to school and bus stop. Minutes away from shopping centers and I-270 and 355.

1 of 22

Last updated July 12 at 09:32pm
1 Unit Available
23807 BRANCHBRIER WAY
23807 Branchbrier, Clarksburg, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1760 sqft
Very well maintained 3BR 2.5BA 2 car attached garage (3) level town home located in the Clarksburg Town Center. This home features a main walk in level level with the recreation room, HVAC/Utility room and 2 car garage.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 12 at 06:04pm
20 Units Available
Milestone
12526 Great Park Cir, Germantown, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,549
741 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,809
1105 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Relaxed apartment community on 25 acres of green space near Ridge Road Recreational Park. Also close to shopping hotspots such as Milestone Center. Floor plans feature kitchens with granite countertops and bedrooms with oversized closets.

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
12809 DUCK POND DR #114
12809 Duck Pond Drive, Germantown, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
3 LEVEL TOWNHOUSE WITH 1 CAR GARAGE - NEW WOOD FLOORS,. GREAT DECK AND FINISHED BASEMENT. CLOSE TO PUBLIC TRANSPORTATION AND SHOPPING. NON-SMOKING PROPERTY. (RLNE2933238)

1 of 37

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
17 Kings Valley Ct
17 Kings Valley Court, Damascus, MD
6 Bedrooms
$2,975
3626 sqft
Please click here to apply Welcoming home in sought after Kings Valley Manor. You'll love this immaculant home located at the end of a quiet cul-de-sac with beautiful wooded view and stream. Hardwood flooring throughout most of the home.

1 of 46

Last updated July 12 at 09:32pm
1 Unit Available
24104 PREAKNESS DRIVE
24104 Preakness Drive, Damascus, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,650
1744 sqft
BEAUTIFUL ,BRIGHT AND SPACIOUS FLOOR PLAN HOME. KITCHEN ENTERS INTO LARGE BRIGHT ROOM ADDITION(NOT SHOWN IN Sq. FOOTAGE) . SPLIT LEVEL WITH 2 CAR GARAGE ,BEAUTIFUL BACK YARD WITH LARGE DECK. EASY ACCESS TO Rt. 27 and 270.

1 of 15

Last updated April 10 at 02:17am
1 Unit Available
13051 SHADYSIDE LN #11-170
13051 Shadyside Lane, Germantown, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,325
Bright & beautiful ground floor condo w/fenced patio - all on one level! The unit has been updated and upgraded.. Wood burning fireplace, built in shelving & beautiful bay window in living room.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
8 Units Available
Cherry Knoll Apartments
18832 Bent Willow Cir, Germantown, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,428
771 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,659
1040 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Within walking distance of Germantown Square Shopping Center. Also near Gunners Branch Local Park. Delightful community of stylish apartments on 27 acres of landscaped grounds. Amenities include a clubhouse, swimming pool and tennis court.
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
13 Units Available
Liberty Mill
19520 Waters Rd, Germantown, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,705
751 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,870
1081 sqft
Vibrant community of 1-3 bedroom apartments within walking distance of Germantown MARC Station. Each apartment features upscale interior finishes and modern stainless steel appliances. Leisure amenities include a swimming pool and volleyball court.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated July 12 at 01:51pm
$
22 Units Available
Hunt Club Apartments
404 Christopher Ave, Gaithersburg, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,394
771 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,439
890 sqft
Smoke-free, pet-friendly apartment homes with in-unit W/D and stainless steel appliances. Dog park, playground and pool. Close to Lakeforest Mall and I-270. Near Gaithersburg Library and plenty of parks.
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated July 12 at 06:18pm
$
18 Units Available
Avana Northlake
12622 Grey Eagle Ct, Germantown, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,415
709 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,435
945 sqft
Close to I-270 and Gunners Branch Local Park. Pet-friendly, 1-2 bedroom apartments with in-unit laundry and raised entryway. Smoke-free community with yoga room, clubhouse and 24-hr gym. Near schools and shopping centers.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 10:29pm
33 Units Available
Canterbury
20019 Sweetgum Cir, Germantown, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,323
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,440
1002 sqft
Comfortable 1-2 bedroom apartment homes with fully equipped kitchens situated near Germantown Town Center Urban Park. Pet- and family-friendly community boasting a swimming pool, children's playground and on-site daycare. Reserved parking and 24-hour maintenance available.
City Guide for Clarksburg, MD

"The constitutions of Maryland and New York are founded in higher wisdom." - Ezra Stiles

With 13,766 residents in the 8.3 square miles of Clarksburg, Maryland, it is a mainly residential area full of beautiful apartments for rent and rental homes. Since 2000, Clarksburg has seen a major population growth and the city now has a new town center, which prompts even more popularity among homeowners and potential residents. Unfortunately, many new homes have been constructed too close together according to zoning laws, and several roads have been deemed too narrow for fire trucks to pass through. This was found to be the fault of oversight from the town's officials, combined with the very sudden growth of the population. It seems this small town is turning into a big city almost overnight, but don't worry, it still maintains that small town suburban feel, complete with privacy, manicured lawns, and stunning homes. Since most of the new homes need to be reconstructed to abide by the zoning laws, finding a rental property can be a little challenging, but don't worry, we've got you covered. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Clarksburg, MD

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Clarksburg apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

