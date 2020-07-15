/
3 bedroom apartments
20 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Chesapeake Ranch Estates, MD
12103 GRINGO ROAD
12103 Gringo Road, Chesapeake Ranch Estates, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1232 sqft
Newly remodeled one level rambler located on a premium corner lot with fenced in rear yard. Gleaming floors with vaulted ceilings. New appliances with a breakfast bar in the kitchen. Spacious living area with separate dining room.
12742 MESCALARO LANE
12742 Mescalaro Lane, Chesapeake Ranch Estates, MD
WATERVIEW om Lake Collusion - Beautiful 5 bedroom 3.5 bath home with office. Features include: hardwood flooring on 1st floor, wall to wall carpet on 2nd floor and basement.
12451 EL DORADO LANE
12451 El Dorado Lane, Chesapeake Ranch Estates, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
2152 sqft
Beautiful contemporary home with scenic winter Chesapeake Bay views and short walk to a secluded beach. Nestled on a quiet cul-de-dac in a great school district.
Results within 5 miles of Chesapeake Ranch Estates
8110 NURSERY ROAD
8110 Nursery Road, Calvert County, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1152 sqft
Nice rambler with a great location. Landlord prefers no pets but will consider on a case by case basis. Security deposit required and reasonable credit is a must. House has been maintained
46380 LORE COURT
46380 Lore Court, California, MD
Grand contemporary home with exquisite views of the Patuxent River from all three levels. Huge deck running the length of the home overlooking Solomons Island and clear to the Eastern Shore. Perfect spot for sun bathing, BBQ's, or steaming crabs.
46231 SYLVAN COURT
46231 Sylvan Court, California, MD
Move in Ready, well maintained 4 bedroom, 3 full bath with deck & oversized garage.
13621 DOWELL ROAD
13621 Dowell Road, Solomons, MD
Spacious 4BR, 3full baths Open concept kitchen. Fully finished basement, large deck, and two-car garage. Pets case by case.
Results within 10 miles of Chesapeake Ranch Estates
Abberly Crest I, II & III
46850 Abberly Crest Lane, Lexington Park, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,714
1263 sqft
Step on the pet-friendly grounds of Abberly Crest Apartments and discover all the luxury that awaits inside our premium apartment community in Lexington Park, MD.
Greens at Hilton Run
46860 Hilton Dr, Lexington Park, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1220 sqft
Great location for commuters, close to US Route 235, US Route 4 and Gate 2 of the Naval Air Station Patuxent River. Units offer laundry, fireplace and microwave. Community includes pool, tennis, gym and more.
46637 MIDWAY DRIVE
46637 Midway Drive, Lexington Park, MD
Spacious rental property with 5 bedrooms, 3.5 baths located in Lexington Park, near to Pax River NAS and St. Mary's County shopping centers. This property has a finished basement with a half bathroom and a large laundry room area.
21332 Bristol Avenue
21332 Bristol Avenue, Lexington Park, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1300 sqft
This 3 bed 1.5 bath duplex has an kitchen with new appliances ready to order upon move in. There is a look through to the living room. The living room has chair rails, ceiling fan, and sliding glass door to back yard and tenant shed.
21717 Cabot Place
21717 Cabot Place, Lexington Park, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1100 sqft
This 3 bedroom 1.5 bath home has a living room dining room combo with an open concept kitchen equipped with all black appliances and a walk down the to backyard. This level is also has a half bath.
46048 SALTMARSH DRIVE DR
46048 Saltmarsh Drive, St. Mary's County, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
Beautiful and in excellent condition interior townhouse in the new section of Westbury. Enter into the spacious townhouse and descend to the large lower level family room or up to the spacious and sunny living room.
1221 SLEDGE WAY
1221 Sledge Way, Calvert County, MD
****Move in Ready and available immediately!****Rare opportunity for leasing in this wonderful community! Beautifully updated custom home on 5 acre lot backing to community open space.
45634 LONGFIELDS VILLAGE DRIVE
45634 Longfields Village Drive, California, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1344 sqft
Excellent end unit townhome in quiet community! Main level master suite is a rare find! Upper level includes 2 additional spacious bedrooms each with their own half bath and a shared jack and jill shower/tub.
47449 LINCOLN AVENUE
47449 Lincoln Avenue, Lexington Park, MD
4 bedroom, one and half bath that is close to the base. Housing vouchers accepted.
23434 CAMELLIA COURT
23434 Camellia Ct, St. Mary's County, MD
Great home in the cul-de-sac. This home offers a ton of space, great amenities, and the perfect location to stay close to work, school, and play! Also available to purchase.
44159 AZALEA COURT
44159 Azalea Court, St. Mary's County, MD
THIS ONE HAS ALL THE WOW YOU COULD WANT! Model home End unit with all special future! the house has 5 bedrooms which the third floor has 2 bedrooms and a both total 5b/3.5b. Walk to the pool& tennis court.
21306 JETTISON COURT
21306 Jettison Court, St. Mary's County, MD
Immaculate! Like-new 4 bedroom, 3.5 bath home with two car attached garage only minutes from Pax River NAS. High ceilings, gorgeous hardwood flooring, custom paint, white kitchen with granite and stainless, the list goes on.
44215 Devonshire Way
44215 Devonshire Way, St. Mary's County, MD
This pet friendly single family home is 2 stories with 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, and an attached 2 car garage.
