175 Apartments for rent in Carney, MD with gym
“I would never want to live anywhere but Baltimore. You can look far and wide, but you'll never discover a stranger city with such extreme style. It's as if every eccentric in the South decided to move north, ran out of gas in Baltimore, and decided to stay.” - John Waters
John Waters may have been speaking of Baltimore proper when he said it was his dream town, but there's no real proof he wasn't talking about the overall county. After all, Carney is a small town in Baltimore County in Maryland, so it's entirely possible! Don't believe us? Just ask one of the over 29,000 people currently living there.
Things are nice here. And we mean "expensive" nice. The cost of living in Carney is about 11 percent higher than the rest of the nation, and it’s proximity to Baltimore makes it an attractive place to live for people who work in the city but prefer a quaint, small-town life. It has an abundance of work to be found. It’s definitely not the best choice for people in search of an active entertainment and nightlife scene, but for families looking to settle down find an apartment or condo unit, it’s a great bet! Maryland is a state known for being laid back and friendly and residents love the quiet life of town mixed with the excitement nearby when they're in the mood for it. See more
Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Carney renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.
Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.
Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.
If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.
Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!
Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.