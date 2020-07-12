Apartment List
Last updated July 12 2020 at 11:32 PM

119 Apartments for rent in Calverton, MD with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Calverton apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a priv...

1 of 11

Last updated July 12 at 09:32pm
1 Unit Available
2725 CORNET CT
2725 Cornet Court, Calverton, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
Large and beautiful brick front town home. Located on a quiet enclave of homes backing to woods. Gourmet kitchen with center island, granite counters, and stainless steel appliances. 10 ft ceilings on main level and vaulted ceilings upstairs.

1 of 16

Last updated January 1 at 12:50pm
1 Unit Available
12127 CLIFFTONDALE DRIVE
12127 Cliftondale Drive, Calverton, MD
1 Bedroom
$650
1428 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
This beautiful home is SHARED with homeowner. One furnished bedroom with 1 full (shared) bathroom. Homeowner has bedroom with private bath. Shared space includes kitchen, living room and dining room on main level.
Results within 1 mile of Calverton
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 10:29pm
12 Units Available
The Point at Hampton Hollow
3408 Hampton Hollow Dr, Silver Spring, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,398
642 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
958 sqft
Welcoming apartment community situated between Baltimore and the District of Columbia. Close to the I-495 and Silver Spring Metro Station. Amenities include a 24-hour gym, clubhouse, hot tub and swimming pool.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated July 12 at 10:37am
$
41 Units Available
Montgomery White Oak
11550 Stewart Ln, White Oak, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,295
746 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,564
947 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Montgomery White Oak in White Oak. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 12 at 06:24pm
11 Units Available
Arcadian
13615 Colgate Way, Silver Spring, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,411
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,551
1030 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,192
1465 sqft
The Arcadian apartments in Fairland, Maryland, offer the best in classic Maryland style with all the modern improvements like granite countertops, beautiful landscaping, an outdoor pool and a resident clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 12 at 06:24pm
8 Units Available
The Lockwood
11431 Lockwood Dr, White Oak, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,326
654 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,441
848 sqft
Located one block from Route 29 and 1 mile from I-495. Also within walking distance of the FDA White Oak Campus and White Oak Shopping Center. Apartments feature large windows and private balconies or patios.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 06:05pm
15 Units Available
Yorkshire - Silver Spring
11401 July Dr, Silver Spring, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,486
923 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,626
1051 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,206
1225 sqft
Luxury apartment homes featuring cathedral ceilings, walk-in closets, in-unit laundry facilities and eat-in kitchens with built-in microwaves. Residents enjoy easy access to public transportation and neighborhood conveniences, such as shopping centers and schools.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 12 at 06:22pm
10 Units Available
Knights Bridge II Apartments
13516 Greencastle Ridge Ter, Burtonsville, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,436
748 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,601
1005 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,034
1138 sqft
Knights Bridge II Apartments is a luxurious community offering a private, park-like setting and homes designed to fit every lifestyle. Spacious rooms with oversized walk in closets welcome you and your belongings.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 12 at 06:29pm
8 Units Available
Woodvale Apartments
13831 Castle Blvd, Silver Spring, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,256
787 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,534
979 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,755
1180 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Woodvale Apartments in Silver Spring. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
7 Units Available
Valor Apartments
3411 Gateshead Manor Way, Silver Spring, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,388
773 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,538
974 sqft
Friendly apartment community offering easy access to downtown Silver Spring, Washington DC and Baltimore. Each 1-2 bedroom features a private balcony or patio. Communal amenities include a 24-hour fitness center and swimming pool with sundeck.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 12 at 06:35pm
14 Units Available
The Flats at Columbia Pike
11542 February Cir #104, Silver Spring, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,471
910 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,496
1095 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,996
1248 sqft
Desired Features and Amazing Amenities The most desired amenities are included in your apartment at The Flats at Columbia Pike! Every home features a washer and dryer for the ultimate in convenience.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
5 Units Available
Montclair Apartment Homes
3525 Sheffield Manor Ter, Silver Spring, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,385
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,665
1011 sqft
Newly-renovated apartments with modern design, vaulted ceilings, private balconies and in-unit laundry. Complex offers residents access to swimming pool, tennis court and well-equipped gym. Close to Fairland Recreational Park for outdoor family fun and activities.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated July 12 at 06:06pm
12 Units Available
The Centre at Silver Spring
3310 Teagarden Cir, Silver Spring, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,540
1032 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
A short walk from Edgewood Neighborhood Park and Highway 29, these apartments feature essential kitchen appliances, walk-in closets and either a balcony or patio. Community facilities include a pool, a playground and guest parking.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
$
10 Units Available
The Birches
1512 Heather Hollow Circle #14, Silver Spring, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,315
607 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,564
823 sqft
Welcome home, welcome to The Birches Apartments! Redefining convenience and comfort, our one and two-bedroom apartments in Silver Spring – White Oak, MD are the epitome of grand living for those who thrive on the urban energy of the city and fully
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
$
7 Units Available
Powder Mill Village Apartments
3625 Powder Mill Rd, Beltsville, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,570
980 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,725
1068 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,025
1180 sqft
Convenient access to University of Maryland and the Beltway. Tenants can enjoy recently renovated units with hardwood floors, dishwashers and walk-in closets. Luxurious community has on-site laundry, tennis court and pool.

1 of 19

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
3846 Wildlife Lane
3846 Wildlife Lane, Fairland, MD
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
Beautifu Townhouse, 4BR, 3 1/2 BRM Burtonsville MD - Property Id: 310355 Beautiful, spacious 1690 square foot brick townhouse in Burtonsville, new carpet, flooring, deck, and freshly painted. There are 4 bedrooms and 3 1/2 bathrooms.

1 of 17

Last updated July 12 at 09:32pm
1 Unit Available
12420 LOFT LANE
12420 Loft Lane, Fairland, MD
4 Bedrooms
$2,650
2598 sqft
Lovely 4 bedroom colonial with large kitchen**Granite countertops**Home has been freshly painted throughout**New carpet being installed**New kitchen flooring to be installed**1st floor family room with fireplace**Formal living and dining room**Crown

1 of 30

Last updated July 12 at 09:32pm
1 Unit Available
3602 VAN HORN WAY
3602 Van Horn Way, Fairland, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
Wonderful 3 BR 2.5 BA Townhouse with finished basement, new windows and sliding glass door. It is freshly painted throughout, all new carpet and new kitchen floor, new blinds. Enjoy the cozy Living room, and Dining area off the kitchen.

1 of 18

Last updated July 12 at 09:32pm
1 Unit Available
3324 CASTLE RIDGE CIRCLE
3324 Castle Ridge Circle, Fairland, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
2000 sqft
SPACIOUS END UNIT TH With 1-CAR GARAGE 3 FINISHED LEVELS~3 BEDROOMS 2 FULL & 2 HALF BATHS. Gourmet Kitchen. MBA has a big soaker tub & separate shower. Family Room w/gas Fireplace, 9' Ceilings, New Carpet, Ceramic, hardwood floors & more.

1 of 11

Last updated March 9 at 09:52pm
1 Unit Available
3546 CHERRY HILL COURT
3546 Cherry Hill Court, Beltsville, MD
4 Bedrooms
$2,050
1280 sqft
Three level townhouse with 4 bedrooms, two and a half bath, fenced yard, deck, new carpet, ceramic floors in the kitchen, new cooking range, dishwasher, assigned parking. Hurry this beauty won't last. Please call showing contact for showing.

1 of 26

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
1603 Regent Manor Ct
1603 Regent Manor, White Oak, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,850
2442 sqft
Please click here to apply Welcome to this lovely brick front end unit TH built in 2017.
Results within 5 miles of Calverton
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
$
32 Units Available
Seven Springs Apartments
9310 Cherry Hill Rd, College Park, MD
Studio
$1,235
427 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,350
667 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,605
893 sqft
A spring-fed lake. Landscaped scenery. Endless energy. This deluxe apartment community is made for those who love outdoor activity. Get your game on. Features full-sized basketball court, tennis court, jogging trails and swimming pool.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
8 Units Available
Woodside Park
Cole Spring Plaza Apartments
1001 Spring St, Silver Spring, MD
Studio
$1,424
540 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,615
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Stylish apartment homes surrounded by shops, restaurants and parks and close to the Silver Spring Metro Station. Each unit features walk-in closets and stainless steel appliances. Amenities include a gym, swimming pool and on-site laundry.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated July 12 at 11:32pm
16 Units Available
Stone Point Apartments
116 Stone Point Dr, Annapolis, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,520
915 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,978
1211 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,586
1410 sqft
Luxury-style apartments have hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops. Residents have access to clubhouse, hot tub, media room and coffee bar. Outdoor living includes pools, fire pit, courtyard and community BBQ/grill. Pet friendly.
City Guide for Calverton, MD

"W a-s-h i-n-g t-o-n, baby, D.C.! / Washington, D.C. / It's paradise to me From"Washington, D.C. by The Magnetic Fields

It may not be the capital of the United States, and it may not even be the capital of the state of Maryland, but for the residents who do call this 4.6-square-mile area their home, it is the capital of something. Nestled between State Route 29 and Interstate-95, Calverton, for many, is just a name on a highway sign they see as they cruise off to other places. For those who decide to settle down here, you'll find it's more than just any old unincorporated area. It's a place to call home.

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Calverton, MD

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Calverton apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

