/
/
/
2 bedroom apartments
Last updated July 15 2020 at 9:22 PM
12 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in California, MD
1 of 9
Last updated July 15 at 08:27 PM
1 Unit Available
24066 NORTH PATUXENT BEACH ROAD
24066 N Patuxent Beach Rd, California, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
750 sqft
Cute 2 bedroom 1 full bath. Rent includes all utilities as well as grass cutting. Basic cable is included. No pets, No smokers and excellent credit is a must.
1 of 10
Last updated July 15 at 08:27 PM
1 Unit Available
22806 OLD ROLLING ROAD
22806 Old Rolling Road, California, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
884 sqft
Cute 2 bedroom 1 full bath. Washer and dryer are included. . Rent includes water,sewer and all grass cutting. 6 month lease to start then month to month after that. Must have good credit. NO Pets..
Results within 1 mile of California
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 15 at 08:50 PM
40 Units Available
St. Mary's Landing
21590 Pacific Dr, Lexington Park, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,330
635 sqft
Great location close to the Bay. Residents enjoy units with air conditioning, extra storage, microwave, walk-in closets and patio or balcony. Community features 24-hour gym, 24-hour maintenance, pool and volleyball court.
1 of 25
Last updated July 15 at 08:27 PM
1 Unit Available
44710 BEECHWOOD COURT
44710 Beechwood Court, St. Mary's County, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
936 sqft
Move in ready upper level condo in the Beechwood neighborhood of Wildwood. Traditional 2 bed 1.5 bath layout with combined living & dining space. Private balcony backing to trees and offers quiet privacy.
Results within 5 miles of California
Verified
1 of 33
Last updated July 15 at 08:51 PM
23 Units Available
Greens at Hilton Run
46860 Hilton Dr, Lexington Park, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,237
962 sqft
Great location for commuters, close to US Route 235, US Route 4 and Gate 2 of the Naval Air Station Patuxent River. Units offer laundry, fireplace and microwave. Community includes pool, tennis, gym and more.
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated July 15 at 08:50 PM
54 Units Available
Abberly Crest I, II & III
46850 Abberly Crest Lane, Lexington Park, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,565
1121 sqft
Step on the pet-friendly grounds of Abberly Crest Apartments and discover all the luxury that awaits inside our premium apartment community in Lexington Park, MD.
Verified
1 of 37
Last updated July 15 at 06:29 PM
3 Units Available
Spyglass at Cedar Cove Apartments
21620 Spyglass Way, Lexington Park, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,531
854 sqft
Excellent location, near Cedar Cove Community Beach Recreation Area. Luxurious units include laundry, air conditioning and dishwasher. Community features gym, BBQ grills, car wash area and volleyball court.
1 of 10
Last updated July 15 at 08:27 PM
1 Unit Available
24550 MT PLEASANT RD
24550 Mount Pleasant Road, St. Mary's County, MD
2 Bedrooms
$950
1000 sqft
This unit is available to view by picture only until after tenant vacates. It is a very nice remodeled unit with open concept. It features a washer, dryer, and dishwasher. Easy clean laminate floors. Water, sewer and trash are included with rent.
Results within 10 miles of California
1 of 15
Last updated July 15 at 08:27 PM
1 Unit Available
41490 GARRETT COURT
41490 Garrett Court, Leonardtown, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1500 sqft
SINGLETREE--Immaculate rambler in the heart of Leonardtown. Near hospital, schools, churches, shopping and all the "town" activities throughout the year. Breakfast area.
1 of 12
Last updated July 15 at 08:27 PM
1 Unit Available
8145 HERON LANE
8145 Heron Lane, Calvert County, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1344 sqft
Basement apartment for rent located on a cul de sac in the very beginning of White Sands. Electric, Wi-fi and trash service included in rent. Applicant must have good credit and provable income. Lister will run credit and background check.
1 of 15
Last updated July 15 at 09:31 PM
1 Unit Available
44980 Hamptons Blvd., Unit 418
44980 Hamptons Blvd, St. Mary's County, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,895
1072 sqft
apartment community
1 of 9
Last updated July 15 at 08:27 PM
1 Unit Available
5034 HARVARD STREET
5034 Harvard Street, Calvert Beach, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
709 sqft
ELECTRIC, WATER, WIFI AND DIRECTV INCLUDED!!!! Two bedroom, one bathroom . Granite counter tops and hardwood floors. Conveniently located to Rt. 4.
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VAAnnapolis, MDWaldorf, MDOdenton, MDHyattsville, MDBowie, MDSuitland, MDLandover, MDCamp Springs, MDGreenbelt, MD
Lorton, VAFort Washington, MDOxon Hill, MDCrofton, MDLexington Park, MDArnold, MDWestphalia, MDPrince Frederick, MDGlenn Dale, MDFort Hunt, VADrum Point, MDCambridge, MD