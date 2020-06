Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities gym parking

Wonderful water view rental very close to Pax River Navy Station!! First floor has foyer and area for workout room or office, main level is open with kitchen, dining and living rooms. Bamboo flooring throughout. 3 large bedrooms on the top level with 2 full baths and laundry hookups.Patio in rear of the home. Why not have the best in your temporary home?!