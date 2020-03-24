15206 PEERLESS AVENUE

Amenities

This is the last remaining basement home available.Don't miss out on this opportunity.. This house has undergone extensive renovations, down to the studs. All new systems. New kitchen/bath,appliances, roof, windows, etc. This house is located within a bevy of like homes, all of which have been totally renovated. One of eleven being offered. Raised Rancher with full unfinished basement. Seller will credit a potion of the rents towards the future purchase of the property. Public utilities serve the site. Nicely sized lots. New residential and commercial development is planned for the neighboring properties. Minimum lease term of 24 months, a 3% rent increase after the first twelve months of the term. This house in not currently registered in the Housing Choice Voucher Program.