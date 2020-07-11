Apartment List
Last updated July 11 2020 at 3:52 AM

143 Apartments for rent in Beltsville, MD with move-in specials

Move-in specials offer an enticing incentive to Beltsville apartment renters looking to save. However, it's important to ask about any stipulations to the move-in specials. A fr...
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 11 at 12:12am
$
6 Units Available
Stevens Walk
10407 46th Ave, Beltsville, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,410
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,590
950 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Cozy apartments feature plush carpeting and fully equipped kitchens. Enjoy use of the on-site gym and business center. Near Little Paint Branch Park. Minutes from the Metro rail and I-95.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 11 at 03:38am
$
6 Units Available
Powder Mill Village Apartments
3625 Powder Mill Rd, Beltsville, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,570
980 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,825
1068 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,025
1180 sqft
Convenient access to University of Maryland and the Beltway. Tenants can enjoy recently renovated units with hardwood floors, dishwashers and walk-in closets. Luxurious community has on-site laundry, tennis court and pool.
Results within 1 mile of Beltsville
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 11 at 03:38am
$
34 Units Available
Seven Springs Apartments
9310 Cherry Hill Rd, College Park, MD
Studio
$1,235
427 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,350
667 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,605
893 sqft
A spring-fed lake. Landscaped scenery. Endless energy. This deluxe apartment community is made for those who love outdoor activity. Get your game on. Features full-sized basketball court, tennis court, jogging trails and swimming pool.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
28 Units Available
North College Park
Monument Village at College Park
9122 Baltimore Ave, College Park, MD
Studio
$1,564
685 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,709
858 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,909
1211 sqft
Enjoy living in a brand-new community in College Park. High-end finishes inside, while amenities include a resort-style pool, a pet spa and a zen garden. Adjacent to University of Maryland College Park.
Results within 5 miles of Beltsville
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 11 at 03:38am
$
2 Units Available
Langley Park
Campus Gardens
2200 Phelps Rd, Langley Park, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,210
567 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
645 sqft
Minutes from I-495 and I-95 along with Downtown Washington, D.C. This pet-friendly community offers larger balconies, wall-to-wall carpeting and a clothes care center in each building. On-site pool and playground within a gated community.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated July 11 at 03:38am
$
3 Units Available
Top of the Park
4009 Gallatin St, Hyattsville, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,725
814 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
990 sqft
Top of the Park highrise community makes access to Virginia and downtown DC convenient by car or Metro Bus. Prince George's Plaza, schools and recreation centers are all nearby. Each five-story building has a controlled entrance.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
$
59 Units Available
Chillum
Lync at Alterra
3420 Toledo Terrace, Hyattsville, MD
Studio
$1,664
656 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,672
817 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,215
1096 sqft
We designed Lync for people like you. People who are on the go but want a great place to pause. Relax. It's why we've created homes that look as great as they feel. And why we've included amenities that give you space to breathe and enjoy the day.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 11 at 12:16am
$
89 Units Available
The Enclave Silver Spring
11225 Oak Leaf Dr, Silver Spring, MD
Studio
$982
494 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,274
857 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,354
1130 sqft
Thoughtfully designed apartment homes in a community offering luxury amenities such as a state-of-the-art fitness center, swimming pool and clubhouse. Residents enjoy access to a free shuttle service to the Silver Spring Metro Station.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated July 11 at 03:38am
$
6 Units Available
Nob Hill Apartments
9120 Piney Branch Rd, Silver Spring, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,290
518 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,575
526 sqft
Fully equipped 1-2 bedroom apartments in a charming community situated in a quiet neighborhood on the Old West Side of Ann Arbor. Residents have access to gym, hot tub, swimming pool, playground and on-site laundry.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 11 at 03:38am
$
17 Units Available
Crestleigh
9556 Muirkirk Rd, Laurel, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,515
839 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,645
1148 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Units have their own private balconies or patios, and residents have access to the community pool table, gym, playground and swimming pool. Located near Baltimore-Washington Parkway and the beautiful Montpelier Mansion.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 11 at 12:01am
$
13 Units Available
Westchester Tower Rental Apartments
6200 Westchester Park Dr, College Park, MD
Studio
$1,299
530 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,385
825 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,575
1289 sqft
Deluxe tower apartments located in a prime College Park location surrounded by an 1,100 acre National Park. Easy access to the University of Maryland and downtown DC. Pool and fitness room. Wheelchair accessible. Pet friendly.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
$
17 Units Available
Evolution at Towne Centre
14725 4th St, Laurel, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,745
823 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,170
1194 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,620
1453 sqft
Stainless steel appliances and quartz countertops adorn this community's apartments. Only moments from Laurel Shopping Center. Residents enjoy a game room, bocce court and resort-style pool.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated July 10 at 10:38am
$
41 Units Available
Montgomery White Oak
11550 Stewart Ln, White Oak, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,295
746 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,564
947 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Montgomery White Oak in White Oak. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
9 Units Available
Spring Parc Apartments
17 Featherwood Court #14, Fairland, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,544
787 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,681
986 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,731
1183 sqft
In-unit amenities include large closets, carpet, dishwasher and air conditioning. Community amenities include playground, swimming pool, business center and basketball court. Conveniently located with easy access to the D.C. area.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
45 Units Available
Chillum
The Edition
3401 East-West Highway, Hyattsville, MD
Studio
$1,746
606 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,712
742 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,310
1060 sqft
LEED Silver Design building. Near the college campus. On-site fitness center, outdoor gaming area, yoga room, and pool. Apartments feature hardwood-style floors, stainless steel appliances, and ample storage.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated July 11 at 03:38am
$
11 Units Available
The Birches
1512 Heather Hollow Circle #14, Silver Spring, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,315
607 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,564
823 sqft
Welcome home, welcome to The Birches Apartments! Redefining convenience and comfort, our one and two-bedroom apartments in Silver Spring – White Oak, MD are the epitome of grand living for those who thrive on the urban energy of the city and fully
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 11 at 03:38am
$
3 Units Available
Daniel's Run
9228 Edwards Way, Adelphi, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,820
975 sqft
Stylish and sophisticated, these apartments are pet-friendly and feature private balconies, breakfast bars and wood-burning fireplaces. On-site amenities include a fitness center, business center and resident lounge. Near I-95 and I-495.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 10 at 10:38am
$
7 Units Available
Courts of Madison
700 Sligo Ave, Silver Spring, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,447
726 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,634
911 sqft
Cozy 1-3 bedroom apartments situated in beautifully landscaped grounds. Within easy reach of the I-495, I-95 and Silver Spring Metro Station. Residents have access to a fitness center, on-site laundry and free off-street parking.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 11 at 03:38am
$
11 Units Available
Fountain Club Apartments
7604 Fontainebleau Dr, New Carrollton, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,410
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,720
816 sqft
Pet-friendly apartment homes near I-495, I-295, and bus and rail connections. Rentals come with a private balcony or terrace. Community amenities include a gated pool area, clubhouse, and ample parking.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 11 at 03:38am
$
3 Units Available
Hyattsville House
6000 42nd Avenue, Hyattsville, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,339
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Hyattsville House enjoys easy access to Washington and Baltimore via the West Hyattsville and Prince George's Plaza stops on the Metro system's Green Line or by MARC commuter rail trains on the Camden Line in the neighboring town of Riverdale Park.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
5 Units Available
East Riverdale
Oak Ridge
5510 Madison St, Riverdale Park, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,035
475 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,405
651 sqft
Welcome Home! | Oak Ridge Apartments Important Coronavirus (COVID-19) Update: Due to the circumstances surrounding the recent COVID-19 outbreak, our Leasing Office will be closed to the public until further notice.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 11 at 03:38am
$
12 Units Available
The Chateau Apartments
9727 Mount Pisgah Rd, Silver Spring, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,395
665 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,860
1150 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Elegant and reminiscent of a grand Romanesque space, this community offers balconies, wall-to-wall carpeting and large walk-in closets. On-site amenities include a community room, fitness center and a large pool area.
Verified

1 of 61

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
1 Unit Available
Middletowne & The Dona
14800 4th St, Laurel, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,417
893 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Are you looking for townhome-style living at a fraction of the price? Do you want something that's highly walkable and close to all transit? Look no further than Middletowne Apartments!
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 11 at 03:38am
$
2 Units Available
Steward Manor
106 Morris Dr, Laurel, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,340
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Just minutes from Washington, D.C., and Baltimore by rail. Onsite business center, playground, pool and community garden. Large, spacious interiors with carpeting, modern kitchens and walk-in closets. Available furnished. Cats welcome.
City Guide for Beltsville, MD

Beltsville is often referred to as one of the oldest towns in America. Don't believe us? Go back in time and prove it wasn't there over 300 years ago. We'll wait.

Beltsville’s unique history begins in 1649, when a land grant was entrusted to settlers. The community prospered with roads and homes, survived the Revolutionary War and eventually developed into a large farming community. With historic homes and original railroad sites, today Beltsville has a lot of small town charm, despite its growing population.

Having trouble with Craigslist Beltsville? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help!

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with move-in special in Beltsville, MD

Move-in specials offer an enticing incentive to Beltsville apartment renters looking to save. However, it’s important to ask about any stipulations to the move-in specials. A free month’s rent may only apply to specific apartment floors or basic amenities instead of the apartment you really want.

Other move-in specials might include a lowered or no security deposit option. Keep in mind the lack of security deposit means you are responsible for damage when moving out.

No application fees are also popular move-in specials, which will immediately put more money back in your pocket.

Beltsville apartments are more likely to offer move-in specials during an off-season like winter when fewer people are moving. You may be able to negotiate your own special like free parking for a year in the paid garage.

