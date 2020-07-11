143 Apartments for rent in Beltsville, MD with move-in specials
Beltsville is often referred to as one of the oldest towns in America. Don't believe us? Go back in time and prove it wasn't there over 300 years ago. We'll wait.
Beltsville’s unique history begins in 1649, when a land grant was entrusted to settlers. The community prospered with roads and homes, survived the Revolutionary War and eventually developed into a large farming community. With historic homes and original railroad sites, today Beltsville has a lot of small town charm, despite its growing population.
Move-in specials offer an enticing incentive to Beltsville apartment renters looking to save. However, it’s important to ask about any stipulations to the move-in specials. A free month’s rent may only apply to specific apartment floors or basic amenities instead of the apartment you really want.
Other move-in specials might include a lowered or no security deposit option. Keep in mind the lack of security deposit means you are responsible for damage when moving out.
No application fees are also popular move-in specials, which will immediately put more money back in your pocket.
Beltsville apartments are more likely to offer move-in specials during an off-season like winter when fewer people are moving. You may be able to negotiate your own special like free parking for a year in the paid garage.