apartments with washer dryer
Last updated July 10 2020 at 10:36 PM
313 Apartments for rent in Accokeek, MD with washer-dryer
1 of 37
Last updated July 10 at 10:39pm
1 Unit Available
2962 Chalkstone Place
2962 Chalkstone Pl, Waldorf, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
1844 sqft
Less than a year old, this beautiful brick 3-story townhome comes with a large 2-car garage, office space/den on lower level, 4 bathrooms, and 3 bedrooms.
1 of 43
Last updated August 14 at 10:24pm
1 Unit Available
2814 GOLDEN GATE COURT
2814 Golden Gate Ct, Waldorf, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
2100 sqft
MOVE IN READY. ENJOY THIS LOVELY HOME. PRIVATE BALCONY. WASHER/DRYER ON TOP LE
Results within 5 miles of Accokeek
Verified
1 of 33
Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
42 Units Available
St. Charles
The Apartments of St. Charles
10400 Odonnell Pl, Waldorf, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,330
843 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,440
1190 sqft
Offers a range of housing options, including standalone bungalows and garden-style apartments. Located in St. Charles neighborhood, which is known for its biking and hiking trails.
Verified
1 of 38
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
27 Units Available
Abberly Square
2350 Eden Woods Dr, Waldorf, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,637
870 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,984
1205 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,362
1454 sqft
Welcome to Abberly Square Apartments! Brand-new and ready to satisfy your every need, our luxury apartments in Waldorf, MD are the perfect blend of urban sophistication and casual relaxation. Near Washington, D.C.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 10 at 10:31pm
19 Units Available
St. Charles
Westchester at the Pavilions
3560 Malvern St, Waldorf, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,603
823 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,127
1259 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Plush homes feature high vaulted ceilings, walk-in closets and stainless steel appliances in kitchens. Close to Waldorf for easy commuting, the community has playgrounds and a children's pool as well.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
156 Units Available
Hybla Valley
Mount Vernon Square
2722 Arlington Dr, Alexandria, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,325
665 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,470
870 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1155 sqft
Peaceful neighborhood located near North Hill Park and Hybla Valley Park. Sleek, spacious units, some fully furnished for convenience. Huge community gym, pool and playground, as well as a childcare center for working professionals.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 10 at 10:31pm
15 Units Available
Mount Vernon
Abbotts Run Apartments
5711 Woodlawn Gable Dr, Fairfax County, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,601
782 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,708
1114 sqft
Abbotts Run is one of Alexandria's best-kept secrets in apartment living. Set in a wooded lot and featuring lush, mature landscaping, our Mount Vernon community offers one-bedroom and two-bedroom homes, as well as loft-style apartments.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
12 Units Available
Mount Vernon
Haven Mt. Vernon
5401 Claymont Dr, Alexandria, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,485
687 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,565
956 sqft
Need a gorgeous apartment with lots of square footage, a gorgeous pool, plenty of light, and steps away from the heart of DC? Look no further than Sacramento Square!
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated July 10 at 06:27pm
5 Units Available
St. Charles
Smallwood Gardens
85 Smallwood Village Center Suite 2, Waldorf, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,270
699 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,405
877 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Stylish apartments with large closets, private patios or balconies, and a separate dining area. Onsite amenities include a laundry center, pool, and children's play area. Close to St. Charles Towne Center.
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated July 10 at 06:12pm
1 Unit Available
St. Charles
Palmer Apartments
85 Smallwood Village Center Suite 2, Waldorf, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,340
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Stylish homes with in-unit laundry, kitchen with breakfast bar, and private entrances. Enjoy a community playground and resort style swimming pool on site. Near Charles County Plaza Shopping Center.
1 of 17
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
Oxon Hill-Glassmanor
8792 GRASMERE COURT
8792 Grasmere Court, Oxon Hill, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
983 sqft
Lovely 2 bedroom, 2 bath condo ready for tenant. The unit is upper level with living/dining area, eat-in-kitchen, with washer and dryer. The unit is not available to move-in April 1, 2020.
1 of 26
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Groveton
7104 Mason Grove Ct
7104 Mason Grove Court, Groveton, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
1620 sqft
Available 08/15/20 Large 3 Bedroom Home Near Fort Belvoir! - Property Id: 304537 This large 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath, brick home is an easy commute to Fort Belvoir, Old Town, and DC.
1 of 10
Last updated July 10 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
8702 Military Post Court
8702 Military Post Court, Fort Washington, MD
4 Bedrooms
$3,400
4020 sqft
Beautiful Single Family Home arranged at the end of a peaceful cul-de-sac. The interior is undoubtedly spacious with a very high ceiling and a 2 story living room with grand windows.
1 of 18
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
St. Charles
4220 MOCKINGBIRD CIRCLE
4220 Mockingbird Circle, Waldorf, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1292 sqft
Nice 3 bedroom 2.5 Bath, updated home with fresh paint, granite in kitchen with upgraded stainless steel appliances, updated light fixtures, large deck and fenced in back yard.
1 of 14
Last updated July 10 at 02:00am
Contact for Availability
Mount Vernon
8782 WALUTES CIRCLE
8782 Walutes Circle, Mount Vernon, VA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Lovely 2 Level, 2 Bedroom, 1 Bath home in Woodlawn section of Alexandria. New Carpet and Fresh Paint throughout. Conveniently located off Rt 1 with easy access to Old Town, 95, 495, and DC. Express bus service to metro.
1 of 11
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
Mount Vernon
3202 NORWICH TERRACE
3202 Norwich Terrace, Mount Vernon, VA
4 Bedrooms
$3,099
2778 sqft
Stunning 4 Bed, 2.5 Bath all Brick Colonial SF on Cul-de-Sac w/stunning backyard custom plantings/very private.
1 of 29
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
Mount Vernon
8598 WYNGATE MANOR CT
8598 Wyngate Anor Court, Mount Vernon, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
Located in the back of the neighborhood and surrounded by trees, this beautiful end townhome is filled with natural light! The spacious owner~s suite offers a large walk-in closet as well a bath with double sinks, separate soaking tub and shower.
1 of 19
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
Mount Vernon
3936 WOODHUE PL #21
3936 Woodhue Place, Fairfax County, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,400
WELCOME HOME TO THIS 2-LEVEL TOWNHOME CONDO THAT IS CONVENIENT TO FORT BELVOIR, SHOPPING AND PUBLIC TRANSPORTATION. BREAKFAST BAR CONNECTS LIVING ROOM WITH KITCHEN. SPACIOUS LIVING ROOM. LAUNDRY IN UNIT.
1 of 17
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
Fort Hunt
8813 VERNON VIEW DRIVE
8813 Vernon View Drive, Fort Hunt, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,800
1258 sqft
7 Bedrooms
Ask
PRICE REDUCED!Please contact the property manager with any questions.
1 of 12
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
Fort Hunt
8517 CYRUS PLACE
8517 Cyrus Place, Fort Hunt, VA
4 Bedrooms
$3,800
2150 sqft
This home is so popular it always rents before we get new photos. Photos are 6 years old, but the home will be painted and ready for you! Charming Waynewood split level just steps from the pool and school.
1 of 17
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
Groveton
7334 TAVENNER LANE
7334 Tavenner Lane, Groveton, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1200 sqft
Great Location Large 1200 sqft 2 bed 2 bath 1st floor condo w/ private patio. Newer paint, newer carpet,newer stove. Updated eat-in kitchen has ceramic tile floors & granite counter tops. Spacious master bedroom includes private bath.
1 of 19
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
Mount Vernon
8407 DEL NORTE COURT
8407 Del Norte Court, Fairfax County, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,050
1178 sqft
RARE 3 bed/2 bath unit in beautiful Pinewood Lawns! Newly renovated and ready to move in! This light-filled home was completely updated in 2020 with new windows, new bathrooms, new AC, fresh neutral paint throughout and much more.
1 of 15
Last updated July 10 at 04:03pm
1 Unit Available
Groveton
7334 Tavenner Lane #1A - 1
7334 Tavenner Ln, Groveton, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1200 sqft
Great Location Large 1200 sqft 2 bed 2 bath 1st floor condo w/ private patio. Newer paint, newer carpet,newer stove. Updated eat-in kitchen has ceramic tile floors & granite counter tops. Spacious master bedroom includes private bath.
1 of 1
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
Fort Hunt
1112 GLADSTONE PL
1112 Gladstone Place, Fort Hunt, VA
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
Location, location: Close to Ft. Belvoir. Easy commute to Pentagon/DC via car or express bus. Reasonable drive to Huntington Metro station with parking. Close to the bike/walk/run path along the Pentagon.
