1 bedroom apartments
187 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Winchester, MA
Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
Winchester Town Center
5 Units Available
Elmwood Apartments
2 Elmwood Avenue, Winchester, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,500
355 sqft
Located in a charming older building in an affluent community. This pet-friendly community offers spacious interiors. Homes offer wood flooring, newer appliances and updated fixtures. Close to downtown.
Results within 1 mile of Winchester
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
13 Units Available
Arlington 360
4105 Symmes Cir, Arlington, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,493
946 sqft
Steps from downtown Arlington, the community boasts gourmet kitchens, a gym with yoga studio, a pool and in-home laundry. The studio to three-bedroom apartments and townhomes are near Mystic Valley Parkway.
Last updated June 14 at 06:55pm
Brattle
11 Units Available
Brattle Drive
12 Brattle Drive, Arlington, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,800
589 sqft
Wrapped in pristine wooded grounds and yet mere minutes from Massachusetts Avenue and downtown Arlington, the residences at Brattle Drive offer the perfect blend of suburban tranquility and downtown convenience.
Last updated June 14 at 06:21pm
Downtown Methuen
11 Units Available
Brattle Drive
12 Brattle Drive, Arlington, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,800
589 sqft
A tranquil, suburban feel in the heart of the city. Homes include modern kitchens with dining areas, tiled bathrooms and wall-to-wall carpeting. On-site parking and laundry facility. Emergency maintenance available.
Last updated August 15 at 08:29pm
Pawtucketville
Contact for Availability
Brookside
5-12 Totman Street, Woburn, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,450
Homes with eat-in kitchens, ample storage room and spacious floor plans. Residents enjoy access to outdoor swimming pools, a tennis court and a playground. Less than half an hour from Boston University.
Results within 5 miles of Winchester
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Woods Corner
23 Units Available
Seven Springs Apartments
1 Seven Springs Lane, Burlington, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,350
869 sqft
Pet-friendly apartment located in scenic Burlington with easy access to I-95. Amenities include onsite swimming pool, 24-hour gym, and conference room. Apartment features walk-in closets, private patio, W/D hookup, and fireplace.
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
East Watertown
25 Units Available
Gables Arsenal Street
204 Arsenal St, Watertown Town, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,546
843 sqft
Luxury suburban apartments within seven miles of downtown Boston. Homes feature granite counters and energy efficient appliances. Enjoy a conference room, pool and cyber cafe on site. Near the Watertown Yacht Club.
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Watertown West End
7 Units Available
Bell Watertown
100 Woodview Way, Watertown Town, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,325
855 sqft
Modern layouts with granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Community amenities include yoga and spin room, saltwater pool, fitness center, and game room. Just minutes from Route 20, I-90, and I-95.
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
Wellington
45 Units Available
50/55 Station Landing
50 Station Lndg, Medford, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,129
705 sqft
Luxury waterfront living. Experience the ultimate in convenience with on-site retail shops and restaurants, plus a train service to Boston via the Orange Line from the adjacent Wellington MBTA station.
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
7 Units Available
Regency Place
7000 Horseshoe Ln, Wilmington, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,097
760 sqft
Luxury 1-3 bedroom apartments featuring stainless steel appliances, laundry facilities and dishwashers. Fitness center and coffee bar available on-site. Peaceful, suburban location. Parking available. Pet-friendly.
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
Neighborhood Nine
84 Units Available
John Harvard
1 Langdon Street, Cambridge, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,365
603 sqft
Prime location close to Harvard, MIT and public transportation. Units are spacious and features Energy Star appliances and free heat and hot water. Community has 24-hour maintenance and online payments available.
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
Neighborhood Nine
12 Units Available
Charles Chauncy
1 Chauncy Street, Cambridge, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,945
677 sqft
Harvard University, Sacramento Field and the Museum of Natural History are all convenient to this community. Property features include a fitness center, laundry facility and controlled-access. Apartments have hardwood flooring, breakfast bars and stainless-steel appliances.
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
Neighborhood Nine
18 Units Available
Chauncy Court Apartments
18 Chauncy Street, Cambridge, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,365
469 sqft
Located close to public transit, Harvard and MIT. Recently redone apartments feature appliances and fixtures with energy-saving features. Free heat and hot water; 24-hour maintenance available.
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
Harvard Square
15 Units Available
Brattle Arms
60 Brattle Street, Cambridge, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,935
688 sqft
This property is close to the Charles River, Harvard Yard and Winthrop Square. Apartments feature radiant floor heat, cable television and hardwood flooring. Community amenities include a fitness center, on-site laundry and online payment options.
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
Aggasiz - Harvard University
12 Units Available
Wendell Terrace
19 Wendell Street, Cambridge, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,595
543 sqft
Restored apartments feature hardwood floors, lots of light, and free heat and hot water. Walking distance to Harvard, MIT and local shops and restaurants. Energy-efficient appliances in every unit. Community has 24-hour maintenance.
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
North Cambridge
53 Units Available
Luxe at Alewife
80 Cambridgepark Drive, Cambridge, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,279
811 sqft
Live tranquilly in highly coveted Cambridge and explore the best of Luxe at Alewife. Our elegant luxury apartment community is within walking distance of MBTA's Red Line Alewife Station, taking you to downtown Boston in just 25 short minutes.
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Oak Grove - Pine Banks
6 Units Available
Jack Flats by Windsor
1000 Stone Pl, Melrose, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,090
732 sqft
Located in a historic building in Melrose. Within walking distance of multiple rail stations and bus stops for an easy commute to downtown Boston. Each apartment features a kitchen with designer cabinets and granite countertops.
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Wellington
38 Units Available
RE150
150 Rivers Edge Dr, Medford, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,170
839 sqft
Medford apartment on River's Edge Drive is located near Hwys 16 and 28. Amenities of this pet-friendly community include an outdoor amphitheater, swimming pool, and gym. Apartment features W/D hookup, dishwasher, and fireplace.
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
North Cambridge
24 Units Available
Windsor Cambridge Park
160 Cambridge Park Dr, Cambridge, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,435
842 sqft
An upscale community near Harvard and MIT. Apartments offer features such as gourmet kitchens, energy-efficient appliances, and stainless steel Whirlpool appliances. Resort-style pool, bike storage, and fire pits.
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
Oak Grove - Pine Banks
42 Units Available
Windsor at Oak Grove
12 Island Hill Ave, Melrose, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,150
820 sqft
One- and two-bedroom homes featuring high ceilings, modern kitchens, and in-unit laundry. Boston downtown is 15 minutes away. Community amenities include a fitness center and a swimming pool. Pet-friendly.
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
West Cambridge
13 Units Available
Vox on Two
223 Concord Turnpike Ave, Cambridge, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,550
890 sqft
One- and two-bedroom homes located minutes from Alewife Train Station. Homes feature granite countertops, luxurious bathrooms, and well-equipped modern kitchens. Pet-friendly, with a modern fitness center for residents.
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
Powder House
9 Units Available
Windsor at Maxwell's Green
1 Maxwells Grn, Somerville, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,775
760 sqft
Smoke-free and pet-friendly homes with gourmet kitchens, in-unit laundry, and luxurious bathrooms. Residents have access to bike storage, dog park, and fitness studio, among other amenities. Porter Square is walking distance away.
Last updated June 14 at 02:29pm
Watertown West End
5 Units Available
Charlesbank Apartment Homes
120 Pleasant St, Watertown Town, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,214
830 sqft
Spacious homes with dark wood cabinets and in-unit laundry. Dogs and cats allowed. Parking garage available to residents. Near the Watertown Free Public Library. Easy access to I-90.
Last updated June 14 at 06:50pm
Wynnmere
8 Units Available
Heritage at Stone Ridge
2 Littles Brook Ct, Burlington, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,350
952 sqft
With a prime location only 30 minutes from Boston, this pet-friendly community offers valet service, onsite gym and garage parking. Units include fireplaces, walk in closets and in-unit laundry.
