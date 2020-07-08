All apartments in Westfield
Southwood Acres
Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:21 AM

Southwood Acres

342 Southwick Rd · (413) 207-9546
Location

342 Southwick Rd, Westfield, MA 01085
Poverty Plains

Price and availability

VERIFIED 11 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit #2 · Avail. now

$1,425

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

2 Bedrooms

Unit #94 · Avail. now

$1,745

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1250 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Southwood Acres.

Amenities

in unit laundry
nest technology
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
w/d hookup
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
microwave
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
pool
24hr gym
on-site laundry
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
bike storage
cc payments
coffee bar
concierge
dog park
e-payments
guest parking
internet access
nest technology
online portal
package receiving
playground
Virtual/Facetime Tours Offered! Call for details. As a valued Resident of Southwood Acres you will benefit from a variety of amazing amenities including fully remodeled Westfield apartments for rent offering three floor plan options comprising of one and two bedroom apartment homes and two bedroom townhomes. Our updated and pet friendly Westfield apartment homes offer full size stainless steel appliances, an abundance of counter, cabinet and closet space, spacious open floor plans, granite-style counters, wood-style flooring and full size washer and dryers in your home.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Hot Water, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: N/A
Deposit: One Month's Rent
Move-in Fees: $99 Reservation Fee
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish
deposit: N/A
fee: N/A
limit: 2
rent: $40/mo per pet
restrictions: No weight restrictions but some breed restrictions. Please call for details.
Parking Details: Free Off-Street Parking or Reserved Parking (additional monthly fee).
Storage Details: Storage Units Available (additional monthly fee)

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Southwood Acres have any available units?
Southwood Acres has 2 units available starting at $1,425 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Southwood Acres have?
Some of Southwood Acres's amenities include in unit laundry, nest technology, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Southwood Acres currently offering any rent specials?
Southwood Acres is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Southwood Acres pet-friendly?
Yes, Southwood Acres is pet friendly.
Does Southwood Acres offer parking?
Yes, Southwood Acres offers parking.
Does Southwood Acres have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Southwood Acres offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Southwood Acres have a pool?
Yes, Southwood Acres has a pool.
Does Southwood Acres have accessible units?
No, Southwood Acres does not have accessible units.
Does Southwood Acres have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Southwood Acres has units with dishwashers.
Does Southwood Acres have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Southwood Acres has units with air conditioning.

