Southwood Acres.

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Hot Water, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: N/A
Deposit: One Month's Rent
Move-in Fees: $99 Reservation Fee
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish
deposit: N/A
fee: N/A
limit: 2
rent: $40/mo per pet
restrictions: No weight restrictions but some breed restrictions. Please call for details.
Parking Details: Free Off-Street Parking or Reserved Parking (additional monthly fee).
Storage Details: Storage Units Available (additional monthly fee)