Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry w/d hookup bathtub carpet ceiling fan extra storage microwave oven range recently renovated refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed parking pool 24hr gym on-site laundry pet friendly 24hr maintenance bbq/grill bike storage cc payments coffee bar concierge dog park e-payments guest parking internet access nest technology online portal package receiving playground

Virtual/Facetime Tours Offered! Call for details. As a valued Resident of Southwood Acres you will benefit from a variety of amazing amenities including fully remodeled Westfield apartments for rent offering three floor plan options comprising of one and two bedroom apartment homes and two bedroom townhomes. Our updated and pet friendly Westfield apartment homes offer full size stainless steel appliances, an abundance of counter, cabinet and closet space, spacious open floor plans, granite-style counters, wood-style flooring and full size washer and dryers in your home.