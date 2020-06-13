Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 9:10 AM

11 Apartments for rent in West Springfield Town, MA with balcony

Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 11 at 04:24pm
Mittineague
1 Unit Available
The Courtyards
1139 Westfield Street Apartment 42, West Springfield Town, MA
Studio
$1,045
250 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Virtual/Facetime Tours Offered! Call for details. Welcome to The Courtyards, featuring studio apartments for rent in West Springfield, MA .
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Forest Park
9 Units Available
Park Edge Apartments
415 Porter Lake Dr, Springfield, MA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1200 sqft
WELCOME HOMEWelcome to Park Edge, a residential community featuring Studio, One and Two bedroom apartments in Springfield, MA.

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 08:18am
Liberty Heights
1 Unit Available
451 Armory St.
451 Armory Street, Springfield, MA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,672
962 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
In Bostons Emrald Necklace Easy Commute to Longwood Medical Area, 13 Minute Train Ride to Back Bay or South Station, By Hyde Park, Brookline, Fenway, Orange Line Green Street, Boston, Roslindale, Kenmore, LMA, Brookline Villiage, Roxbury Crossing,

1 of 4

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Longmeadow
1 Unit Available
37 Lincoln Rd
37 Lincoln Road, Longmeadow, MA
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1675 sqft
*****Rent to own***** our charming Cape with 3 beds and 1.5 baths! Large living room with wood-burning stove, fully applianced kitchen, attached garage, and 3-season porch perfect for dining outside during the warm spring, summer, and fall months.

1 of 19

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
East Forest Park
1 Unit Available
23 Perkins St
23 Perkins Street, Springfield, MA
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1800 sqft
Charming 3BR Colonial - Charming 3BR brick/stucco Tudor Colonial! Large living room with fireplace & mirror! All appliances & washer dryer provided! Master BR with study, & screen porch off a bedroom. Floored attic on 3rd w/ stairs.

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
Longmeadow
1 Unit Available
51 Belleclaire Ave.
51 Belleclaire Avenue, Longmeadow, MA
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
1896 sqft
Charming 4, bed, 2 bath rental in the heart of Longmeadow. Close to Bliss park for outdoor enthusiasts and walking distance to most town amenities.
1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
16 Oak St
16 Oak Street, Hampden County, MA
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
This home is being offered as a "lease option": Lease with the option to purchase, aka, rent-to-own. Immediate sale also offered.

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
204 Loudville Rd
204 Loudville Road, Easthampton Town, MA
3 Bedrooms
$2,395
Contemporary 3BR 2bath Home w/ 2 car garage - Walk into this contemporary 3 bedroom 2 bath 2 car garage home and be amazed! Bright - open - lots of windows - much to love here!! Just to name a few things, this property flaunts a beautiful cathedral

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 09:12am
Thompsonville
1 Unit Available
34-36 Franklin Street
34 Franklin St, Thompsonville, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1200 sqft
1ST Floor Apartment with newer kitchen, back deck and private driveway. 2 Bedrooms and 2 Baths. Beautiful hardwood floors. Gas heat and hot water. Washer and dryer laundry hook ups. Quick access to I-91 and Route 5. 2 Months security deposit.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
1468 Enfield Street
1468 Enfield Street, Hartford County, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,147
820 sqft
Woodgate apartments heat and hot water included. Private balconies large closets. private entrances, air conditioning. Nice grounds and amenities with clubhouse and pool.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
Scitico
1 Unit Available
64 Cornell Drive
64 Cornell Drive, Hazardville, CT
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
996 sqft
Well maintained single family home for rent in an established neighborhood. Spacious living room with working fireplace, 3 bedrooms, hardwood floors throughout, eat in kitchen, private backyard with deck and fenced in yard.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in West Springfield Town, MA

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for West Springfield Town renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

