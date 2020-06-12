Apartment List
/
CT
/
winsted
/
apartments with balcony
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:43 AM

8 Apartments for rent in Winsted, CT with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restri... Read Guide >

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
73 Wetmore Avenue
73 Wetmore Avenue, Winsted, CT
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1500 sqft
3 bedroom 1.5 bath right side of two story Colonial Duplex with huge front porch and level rear yard . Walking distance to recreation and most services .
Results within 5 miles of Winsted

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
1275 Winsted Road
1275 Winsted Road, Torrington, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1050 sqft
Townhouse 2 bedroom 1.1 Bath condo at the Village of Paugnut. Parking for 2 cars. NO PETS & no Smoking. 1st month rent, 1 month security deposit, $30 fee to process credit, background & eviction checks, Renters Insurance is required.
Results within 10 miles of Winsted

1 of 14

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
75 Barbourtown Rd
75 Barbourtown Road, Hartford County, CT
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
3048 sqft
Spacious Cape in Canton - Room for everything and everyone in this 3000+ sqft Cape. Four bedrooms, 3.5 baths, living room, dining room and family room or library. Freshly painted and new carpet.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
116 Wilson Avenue
116 Wilson Avenue, Torrington, CT
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
2348 sqft
Spacious and updated 1st floor apartment offers oak eat-in kitchen, LR, 3 bedrooms and bath with laundry hooks up. Off street parking and wonderful front porch and enclosed back porch. Great downtown location, close to shopping and major routes.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
188 Winthrop Street
188 Winthrop St, Torrington, CT
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1200 sqft
Beautiful 2nd and 3rd floor townhouse style apartment features formal living and dining, HW and carpeting, 2nd floor has 2 bedrooms, full bath and laundry, updated kitchen, 3rd floor has another large bedroom with walk-in closet, living room,

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
66 Linden Street
66 Linden Street, Torrington, CT
2 Bedrooms
$900
950 sqft
Large first floor 2-3 Bedroom apartment features hardwood flooring throughout living room and bedrooms, eat-in kitchen with pantry storage, laundry hook-up in unit, gas heat (newer furnace), garage space included and another parking space in

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
28 Taylor Street
28 Taylor Street, Torrington, CT
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1600 sqft
Beautiful 2nd floor large 3 bedroom apartment with wood floors, ceiling fans, open kitchen and dining rooms. Laundry hook ups in apartment. Newer thermopane windows. 1500 square feet. Beautiful covered porch for lots of outdoor enjoyment.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
103 Fairview Avenue
103 Fairview Ave, Torrington, CT
2 Bedrooms
$950
900 sqft
Spacious 2nd floor apartment , enter into a large living room/ dining room area with wood floors , updated windows and a front door that leads out to a 17x8 covered porch.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Winsted, CT

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Winsted renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

Similar Pages

Winsted Apartments with Balcony
Winsted Apartments with Parking

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New Haven, CTHartford, CTMiddletown, CTMilford city, CTMeriden, CTDanbury, CTWaterbury, CT
Springfield, MAManchester, CTWest Hartford, CTWest Haven, CTWethersfield, CTChicopee, MAStratford, CT
Shelton, CTNew Britain, CTEast Haven, CTAmherst Center, MABranford Center, CTBristol, CTBridgeport, CT

Apartments Near Colleges

Albertus Magnus CollegeUniversity of Bridgeport
Capital Community CollegeUniversity of Hartford
University of New Haven