2 bed 2 bath apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 10:26 AM
27 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in West Concord, MA
Last updated June 12 at 10:23am
15 Units Available
The Prescott at Concord
1 Nathan Pratt Dr, West Concord, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,720
1186 sqft
Just a stone's throw from French Meadow and Concord Academy. Luxury apartments with in-unit laundry, patio or balcony and garbage disposal. Community includes a putting green, a pool and a game room.
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
1 Unit Available
47 Harrington Avenue
47 Harrington Avenue, West Concord, MA
2 Bedrooms
$3,650
1550 sqft
GREAT APT ALTERNATIVE for RENT with 2 LARGE BR's and 2 FULL BATHS, has been LOVINGLY RENOVATED, on the bus line, ALL UTILITIES ARE INCLUDED! Live the good life, close to the train station for working in Boston or shopping in Concord Center.
Results within 1 mile of West Concord
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
1 Unit Available
9 Oak Ridge Dr
9 Oakridge Drive, Maynard, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1930 sqft
Available June 1st, don't miss this fantastic opportunity to live in desirable Oak Ridge Condominiums! This spacious home boasts 4 full levels of living space and an open-concept main floor.
Results within 5 miles of West Concord
Last updated June 11 at 11:53am
17 Units Available
Avalon Acton
1000 Avalon Drive, Lexington, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,345
1259 sqft
Modern layouts with track lighting, in-unit washer and dryer, and fully-equipped kitchen with Energy Star appliances. Well-equipped fitness center and heated outdoor pool. Garage parking available.
Results within 10 miles of West Concord
Last updated June 12 at 06:45am
13 Units Available
The Villas at Old Concord
4 Riverhurst Rd, Pinehurst, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,324
1230 sqft
Lovely outdoor setting near Ralph Hill Conservation Area and Vietnam Veterans Park. Quick access to the I-95 beltway and the Greater Boston area. Custom interior finishes and updated kitchens.
Last updated June 12 at 06:28am
23 Units Available
The Kinloch
104 Turnpike Road, Lowell, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,189
1099 sqft
Welcome to The Kinloch, a residential community featuring one and two bedroom apartments in Chelmsford, MA.
Last updated June 12 at 06:03am
17 Units Available
Hanover Westford Valley
1 Tech Drive, Middlesex County, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,484
1239 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Hanover Westford Valley in Middlesex County. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Downtown Marlborough
10 Units Available
Orchards Apartments
3 Avalon Dr, Marlborough, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,144
1317 sqft
Floor plans with one and two bedrooms come equipped with dishwashers, gourmet kitchens and breakfast bars. Community located near Solomon Pond Mall with convenient highway or public transportation access to Worcester.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
North Lexington
14 Units Available
Katahdin Woods
1 Katahdin Dr, Lexington, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,625
930 sqft
Located on Katahdin Drive, these units sit on 12 acres of woodland and offer one- to three-bedroom plans. Amenities include central air, carpets, ceiling fans, mini blinds on all windows and private entrances.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
6 Units Available
Littlebrook Apartments
100 Tower St, Hudson, MA
2 Bedrooms
$1,825
875 sqft
Country living close to I-495 and other major routes. Enjoy clubhouse and playground as well as on-site laundry, pool and tennis court. Pet-friendly with patio/balcony and walk-in closets.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
10 Units Available
Pondside at Littleton
147 King St, Littleton Common, MA
2 Bedrooms
$1,960
929 sqft
1-3 bedroom apartments in a village-style complex with clubhouse, basketball, tennis courts and gym. Comfortable apartments have patios, walk-in closets, air-conditioning, good storage space and well-equipped kitchens.
Last updated June 11 at 02:03pm
43 Units Available
Bayberry Hill Estates Apartments
50 Dinsmore Ave, Framingham, MA
2 Bedrooms
$1,749
1067 sqft
Wood plank flooring, private balcony or patio, and fully equipped kitchens with black appliances and contemporary cabinets. Ample storage space. Swimming pool and fitness center on site.
Last updated June 11 at 02:03pm
28 Units Available
Georgetown Apartment Homes
5 Georgetown Dr #1, Framingham, MA
2 Bedrooms
$1,830
1025 sqft
Pet-friendly and smoke-free community with on-site fitness center, swimming pool and lounge with BBQ. Fully equipped kitchens, plank faux-wood flooring, and private patio or balcony available.
Last updated June 11 at 11:53am
West End
34 Units Available
Avalon Bear Hill
1449 Main St, Waltham, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,922
1383 sqft
Thoughtfully designed homes with bay windows, garden bathtubs and private patios. Community features include a resort-style swimming pool and business center. Easy access to I-95. Near Prospect Hill Park.
Last updated June 11 at 11:53am
Golden Triangle
16 Units Available
Avalon Natick
3 Chrysler Rd, Waltham, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,499
1076 sqft
This high-rise community offers everything from studios to penthouse apartments and beautiful views of Lake Cochituate and Cochituate Park. Community features media room, gym, trash valet and clubhouse. Cable included in rent.
Last updated June 11 at 11:53am
12 Units Available
Avalon Sudbury
200 Bay Drive, Framingham, MA
2 Bedrooms
$3,485
1513 sqft
Apartment homes with modern kitchens, stainless steel appliances, tile backsplash and quartz stone countertops. Amenities include a fitness center, swimming pool with sundeck, and landscaped courtyards. Close to I-95, I-90 and I-495.
Last updated June 11 at 11:53am
Saxonville
8 Units Available
Avalon Framingham
40 River Path, Framingham, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,690
1293 sqft
Situated close to the best shopping, dining and entertainment of Framingham, and just minutes from I-90. Apartments have in-unit laundry, patio/balcony and granite counters. Luxury community features pool, fire pit and courtyard.
Last updated June 11 at 11:53am
5 Units Available
Avalon at Bedford Center
200 Avalon Dr, Waltham, MA
2 Bedrooms
$3,965
1317 sqft
Close to Boston with easy access to Minute Man National Historic Park and Burlington Mall. Huge floor plans, big closets, gourmet kitchens and W/D. 24-hour fitness center, outdoor heated swimming pool and common areas.
Last updated June 12 at 10:23am
8 Units Available
The Point at Hudson
1000 Matrix Way, Hudson, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,067
1120 sqft
Exceptional living in a residential area. Modern, sleek interiors. Homes feature high ceilings, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Smoke-free community. Outdoor living space. On-site management.
Last updated June 10 at 01:54am
15 Units Available
Paddock Estates
1 Paddock Ln, Boxborough, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,713
1177 sqft
Luxury 1-3 bedroom apartments situated at the intersection of I-495 and Massachusetts State Route 111. Residents' amenities include a clubhouse, swimming pool and fitness center. Community boasts on-site nature trails and equestrian views.
Last updated June 12 at 10:22am
Lexington Town Center
3 Units Available
Battle Green
42 Worthen Road, Lexington, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
1019 sqft
Battle Green Apartments is a 48-unit Class 'A' apartment community, a mere thirteen miles northwest of downtown Boston, in close proximity to Route 128/I-95 and Route 2A in the highly sought-after community of Lexington, MA.
Last updated June 12 at 06:17am
55 Units Available
Hanover Westford Hills
1 Westford Hills Road, Windham County, CT
2 Bedrooms
$2,566
1250 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Hanover Westford Hills in Windham County. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
West Framingham
43 Units Available
Water View Village
1296 Worcester Rd, Framingham, MA
2 Bedrooms
$1,970
1217 sqft
Excellent location, just minutes from Boston's Logan International Airport. Community features resort-style pool, sundeck, and more. Units have central AC, fully-equipped kitchens, and private terrace or balcony.
Last updated June 12 at 08:15am
1 Unit Available
200 Avalon Dr.
200 Avalon Drive, Middlesex County, MA
2 Bedrooms
$4,080
1230 sqft
Terms: One year lease
