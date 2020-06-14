/
1 bedroom apartments
29 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in West Concord, MA
Last updated June 14 at 08:15pm
14 Units Available
The Prescott at Concord
1 Nathan Pratt Dr, West Concord, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,888
813 sqft
Just a stone's throw from French Meadow and Concord Academy. Luxury apartments with in-unit laundry, patio or balcony and garbage disposal. Community includes a putting green, a pool and a game room.
Results within 5 miles of West Concord
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
13 Units Available
Dover Heights
117 Central Street, Maynard, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,650
650 sqft
Welcome to Dover Heights apartments in Action, MA. Situated on 26 beautiful wooded acres, yet right around the corner from retail, entertainment, medical, recreation areas, schools and transportation.
Last updated June 14 at 12:00pm
18 Units Available
Avalon Acton
1000 Avalon Drive, Lexington, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,845
798 sqft
Modern layouts with track lighting, in-unit washer and dryer, and fully-equipped kitchen with Energy Star appliances. Well-equipped fitness center and heated outdoor pool. Garage parking available.
1 of 17
Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
209 Great Road, Apt C7
209 Great Road, Middlesex County, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,600
656 sqft
Top Floor Condo Now Available - Move right into this beautiful, tastefully updated top-floor condo with a view of the woods and flowering trees at the highly sought-after Pine Hill Condominiums, a small, beautifully landscaped, well-maintained
Results within 10 miles of West Concord
Last updated June 14 at 07:00pm
55 Units Available
Hanover Westford Hills
1 Westford Hills Road, Windham County, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,847
730 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Hanover Westford Hills in Windham County. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 14 at 06:26pm
17 Units Available
Hanover Westford Valley
1 Tech Drive, Middlesex County, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,089
788 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Hanover Westford Valley in Middlesex County. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
North Lexington
14 Units Available
Katahdin Woods
1 Katahdin Dr, Lexington, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,330
750 sqft
Located on Katahdin Drive, these units sit on 12 acres of woodland and offer one- to three-bedroom plans. Amenities include central air, carpets, ceiling fans, mini blinds on all windows and private entrances.
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
Piety Corner
46 Units Available
Windsor Village at Waltham
976 Lexington St, Waltham, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,060
911 sqft
Just nine miles outside of the Downtown Boston area. Spacious apartments with up to three bedrooms. All feature designer finishes and private entrances. On-site amenities include a fitness center, private resident lounge, and sundecks.
Last updated June 14 at 02:29pm
46 Units Available
Bayberry Hill Estates Apartments
50 Dinsmore Ave, Framingham, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,625
750 sqft
Wood plank flooring, private balcony or patio, and fully equipped kitchens with black appliances and contemporary cabinets. Ample storage space. Swimming pool and fitness center on site.
Last updated June 14 at 02:29pm
32 Units Available
Georgetown Apartment Homes
5 Georgetown Dr #1, Framingham, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,602
800 sqft
Pet-friendly and smoke-free community with on-site fitness center, swimming pool and lounge with BBQ. Fully equipped kitchens, plank faux-wood flooring, and private patio or balcony available.
Last updated June 14 at 02:29pm
25 Units Available
Royal Crest Marlboro Apartment Homes
19 Royal Crest Dr, Marlborough, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,461
700 sqft
Tudor-style apartments with brand-new appliances, extra storage space and in-unit laundry. Enjoy sand volleyball, swimming and tennis on site. Pet friendly. Close to Marlborough Country Club and the Solomon Pond Mall.
Last updated June 14 at 12:00pm
Golden Triangle
18 Units Available
Avalon Natick
3 Chrysler Rd, Waltham, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,010
726 sqft
This high-rise community offers everything from studios to penthouse apartments and beautiful views of Lake Cochituate and Cochituate Park. Community features media room, gym, trash valet and clubhouse. Cable included in rent.
Last updated June 14 at 12:00pm
West End
35 Units Available
Avalon Bear Hill
1449 Main St, Waltham, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,514
962 sqft
Thoughtfully designed homes with bay windows, garden bathtubs and private patios. Community features include a resort-style swimming pool and business center. Easy access to I-95. Near Prospect Hill Park.
Last updated June 14 at 12:00pm
10 Units Available
Avalon Sudbury
200 Bay Drive, Framingham, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,350
1037 sqft
Apartment homes with modern kitchens, stainless steel appliances, tile backsplash and quartz stone countertops. Amenities include a fitness center, swimming pool with sundeck, and landscaped courtyards. Close to I-95, I-90 and I-495.
Last updated June 14 at 10:37am
21 Units Available
Middlesex Crossing
158 Concord Rd, Pinehurst, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,605
562 sqft
Full kitchens, ceramic-tile baths and huge walk-in closets. Community has a bbq/grill area, pool and on-site laundry. Prime location in Middlesex County with easy access to I-495, I-95, I-93 and U.S Route 3.
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
14 Units Available
The Villas at Old Concord
4 Riverhurst Rd, Pinehurst, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,606
874 sqft
Lovely outdoor setting near Ralph Hill Conservation Area and Vietnam Veterans Park. Quick access to the I-95 beltway and the Greater Boston area. Custom interior finishes and updated kitchens.
Last updated June 14 at 06:46pm
23 Units Available
The Kinloch
104 Turnpike Road, Lowell, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,800
809 sqft
Welcome to The Kinloch, a residential community featuring one and two bedroom apartments in Chelmsford, MA.
Last updated June 14 at 12:00pm
8 Units Available
Avalon at Bedford Center
200 Avalon Dr, Waltham, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,665
951 sqft
Close to Boston with easy access to Minute Man National Historic Park and Burlington Mall. Huge floor plans, big closets, gourmet kitchens and W/D. 24-hour fitness center, outdoor heated swimming pool and common areas.
Last updated June 14 at 08:15pm
8 Units Available
The Point at Hudson
1000 Matrix Way, Hudson, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,880
874 sqft
Exceptional living in a residential area. Modern, sleek interiors. Homes feature high ceilings, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Smoke-free community. Outdoor living space. On-site management.
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Downtown Marlborough
8 Units Available
Orchards Apartments
3 Avalon Dr, Marlborough, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,194
1166 sqft
Floor plans with one and two bedrooms come equipped with dishwashers, gourmet kitchens and breakfast bars. Community located near Solomon Pond Mall with convenient highway or public transportation access to Worcester.
Last updated June 12 at 12:58pm
14 Units Available
Paddock Estates
1 Paddock Ln, Boxborough, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,843
871 sqft
Luxury 1-3 bedroom apartments situated at the intersection of I-495 and Massachusetts State Route 111. Residents' amenities include a clubhouse, swimming pool and fitness center. Community boasts on-site nature trails and equestrian views.
Last updated June 14 at 12:00pm
Saxonville
6 Units Available
Avalon Framingham
40 River Path, Framingham, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,365
939 sqft
Situated close to the best shopping, dining and entertainment of Framingham, and just minutes from I-90. Apartments have in-unit laundry, patio/balcony and granite counters. Luxury community features pool, fire pit and courtyard.
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
West Framingham
42 Units Available
Water View Village
1296 Worcester Rd, Framingham, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,720
775 sqft
Excellent location, just minutes from Boston's Logan International Airport. Community features resort-style pool, sundeck, and more. Units have central AC, fully-equipped kitchens, and private terrace or balcony.
Last updated June 14 at 08:15pm
Lexington Town Center
2 Units Available
Battle Green
42 Worthen Road, Lexington, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,200
723 sqft
Battle Green Apartments is a 48-unit Class 'A' apartment community, a mere thirteen miles northwest of downtown Boston, in close proximity to Route 128/I-95 and Route 2A in the highly sought-after community of Lexington, MA.
