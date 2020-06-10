451 Armory St.

Amenities
In Bostons Emrald Necklace Easy Commute to Longwood Medical Area, 13 Minute Train Ride to Back Bay or South Station, By Hyde Park, Brookline, Fenway, Orange Line Green Street, Boston, Roslindale, Kenmore, LMA, Brookline Villiage, Roxbury Crossing, Harvard Medical Area,Tufts Medical Center, Boston Medical Center(BMC), A Few stops to Roxbury Crossing. Boston, Back Bay, Leather District, South End, Beacon Hill, North End, Financial District, Seaport District, Fenway, Kenmore, Audubon Circle, Symphony, West End, Sowa, Mission Hill, Bay Village,Downtown,, Waterfront,Chinatown, Prudential, Copley, Commons, Garden, Park, MBTA Line, Orange, Red, Green, Silver, BU Dental, Dana Farber, Children's Hospital, New England Medical Center (NEMC), Brigham Women's, General, MGH, Beth Israel Hospital, BIDMC, Harvard, Northeastern, NEU, Wentworth Institute Technology, MIT, Mass College of Art, Pharmacy, MCPHS, Berklee Music, Optometry, Architectural, Conservatory, Emerson, School of Law, MFA, Museum Fine Arts, Fisher, Simmons, Emmanuel, Suffolk, Boston University, BU, Tufts, Wheelock College, Lechemere, Brighton & Allston
Terms: One year lease