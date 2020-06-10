All apartments in Springfield
Last updated June 15 2020 at 2:32 PM

451 Armory St.

451 Armory Street · (617) 888-6265
Location

451 Armory Street, Springfield, MA 01104
Liberty Heights

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$4,799

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1246 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
concierge
dog park
elevator
24hr gym
game room
green community
parking
bike storage
internet access
In Bostons Emrald Necklace Easy Commute to Longwood Medical Area, 13 Minute Train Ride to Back Bay or South Station, By Hyde Park, Brookline, Fenway, Orange Line Green Street, Boston, Roslindale, Kenmore, LMA, Brookline Villiage, Roxbury Crossing, Harvard Medical Area,Tufts Medical Center, Boston Medical Center(BMC), A Few stops to Roxbury Crossing. Boston, Back Bay, Leather District, South End, Beacon Hill, North End, Financial District, Seaport District, Fenway, Kenmore, Audubon Circle, Symphony, West End, Sowa, Mission Hill, Bay Village,Downtown,, Waterfront,Chinatown, Prudential, Copley, Commons, Garden, Park, MBTA Line, Orange, Red, Green, Silver, BU Dental, Dana Farber, Children's Hospital, New England Medical Center (NEMC), Brigham Women's, General, MGH, Beth Israel Hospital, BIDMC, Harvard, Northeastern, NEU, Wentworth Institute Technology, MIT, Mass College of Art, Pharmacy, MCPHS, Berklee Music, Optometry, Architectural, Conservatory, Emerson, School of Law, MFA, Museum Fine Arts, Fisher, Simmons, Emmanuel, Suffolk, Boston University, BU, Tufts, Wheelock College, Lechemere, Brighton & Allston

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 451 Armory St. have any available units?
451 Armory St. has a unit available for $4,799 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 451 Armory St. have?
Some of 451 Armory St.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 451 Armory St. currently offering any rent specials?
451 Armory St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 451 Armory St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 451 Armory St. is pet friendly.
Does 451 Armory St. offer parking?
Yes, 451 Armory St. does offer parking.
Does 451 Armory St. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 451 Armory St. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 451 Armory St. have a pool?
No, 451 Armory St. does not have a pool.
Does 451 Armory St. have accessible units?
No, 451 Armory St. does not have accessible units.
Does 451 Armory St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 451 Armory St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 451 Armory St. have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 451 Armory St. has units with air conditioning.
