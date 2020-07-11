/
apartments with washer dryer
Last updated July 11 2020
53 Apartments for rent in Southfield, MA with washer-dryer
6 Units Available
Webster Village
295 Webster Street, Southfield, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,035
840 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,390
1255 sqft
Welcome to Webster Village in Hanover, MA! Our pet-friendly one and two-bedroom apartment homes are a place where modern convenience and stylish sophistication meet to create a comfortable living experience.
30 Units Available
South Weymouth
The Mastlight
10 Patriot Parkway, Weymouth Town, MA
Studio
$1,779
522 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,050
659 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,420
1207 sqft
Contemporary residential community surrounded by acres of greenery yet convenient to all of Greater Boston. Units with multiple floor plans and expansive views of Union Point.
4 Units Available
South Weymouth
The Commons at Southfield Highlands
200 Trotter Rd, Weymouth Town, MA
Studio
$1,572
522 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,312
1147 sqft
Large eco-friendly apartments in the Southfield Highlands neighborhood of Weymouth Town, shouting distance from the ocean. Units have custom closet organizers, extra storage and private washers and dryers. Cafe, club room and game room.
16 Units Available
Halstead Abington
12 Forsyth Dr, Abington, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,045
1244 sqft
Luxury apartments with sophisticated amenities, including indoor pool, fitness center, stainless steel appliances and black granite countertops. Designer flooring options include carpet, ceramic tile and hardwood.
7 Units Available
Weymouth Landing
The Ledges
1 Avalon Dr, Weymouth Town, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,036
901 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,450
1305 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxurious apartments in a leafy complex, just off Massachusetts Route 3. BBQ grill area, reading room and recycling center all located on the site. Units boast air conditioning and dishwashers.
11 Units Available
South Braintree
Liberty Park
1 Matthew Ln, Braintree Town, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,740
797 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,395
1178 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,095
1245 sqft
This recently renovated property is close to Boston and Cape Cod. Private shuttle goes to Braintree T Station. There's a 24-hour gym, pool and dog park on-site. Units feature fireplace and balcony or patio.
1 Unit Available
South Weymouth
Weymouth Commons/Commons East
80 Donald Street, Weymouth Town, MA
Studio
$1,525
451 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Contact Erik to schedule your tour today. This Studio 1 bathroom apartment is available now. This price is for a 15-month lease only. 12-month lease is more expensive. Heat and hot water included.
1 Unit Available
South Weymouth
120 Burkhall St Unit 211
120 Burkhall Street, Weymouth Town, MA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
NO BROKER FEE! NO UNDERGRADS! UTILITIES: $100 - $150/MONTH CAT FEE: $35/MONTH DOG FEE: $50/MONTH CREDIT: 650 OR HIGHER (NO EXCEPTIONS) Apartment Features Spacious floorplans with lots of natural light Vinyl plank flooring in living and dining
1 Unit Available
East Weymouth
54 Station St
54 Station Street, Weymouth Town, MA
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
750 sqft
Clean, Updated 2 bedroom 2nd floor apartment, available immediately for rent. Great location for commuters - 5 minute walk to Greenbush Commuter Rail Station. Short drive to many area amenities - schools, parks, restaurants, shopping, beaches.
1 Unit Available
East Weymouth
966 Washington Street
966 Washington Street, Weymouth Town, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
1536 sqft
Beautifully maintained townhome conveniently located down the road from the Derby Street Shops, commuter rail, and adjacent to Whitman's pond. Minutes to the highway for an easy commute into Boston or Cape Cod.
1 Unit Available
Weymouth Landing
53 Williams St
53 Williams Street, Braintree Town, MA
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
1100 sqft
Enjoy the best of both worlds...
44 Units Available
The Cove Hingham
350 Beal Street, Hingham, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,425
797 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,350
1199 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,320
1601 sqft
Enjoy a coastal lifestyle in Hingham, in the heart of the coveted South Shore. You’ll be just steps from The Hingham Shipyard’s wide array of shopping, dining and entertainment, and the scenic riverfront 484 acre Bare Cove Park.
15 Units Available
North Randolph
Rosemont Square Apartments
2 Chestnut W, Randolph, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,875
692 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,109
1057 sqft
Luxury community has units with W/D hookup, patio/balcony and dishwasher. Residents can also enjoy communal pool, BBQ grill, gym. The community is situated just 15 miles south of Boston and steps from shopping and dining.
21 Units Available
South Quincy
Lincoln Heights
175 Centre St, Quincy, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,790
746 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,170
1044 sqft
Located right off I-93 and within just minutes of downtown Quincy. These luxury apartments include ceramic floors, granite countertops, in-unit washer-dryer and walk-in closets. Residents have full access to clubhouse, gym and pool.
33 Units Available
South Quincy
Elevation - Apartments at Crown Colony
7 Crown Drive, Quincy, MA
Studio
$1,810
551 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,100
802 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,495
1123 sqft
Located near a 175-acre park with a saltwater pool, tennis court and ice skating pond. Includes yoga center with classes, pool table and walking trails. Apartments feature modern kitchens and updated appliances.
15 Units Available
Blue Hills Reservation
Quarry Hills
333 Ricciuti Dr, Quincy, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,180
871 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,999
1249 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,486
1514 sqft
1-3 bedroom apartments located within 7,000-acre park area. Featuring granite counters, walk-in closets and patios. Complex has gym, pool and business center. Highway access on I-93 nearby.
13 Units Available
South Quincy
Rosecliff
790 Willard St, Quincy, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,071
848 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,395
1156 sqft
Deluxe 1-2 bedroom units include walk-in closets and private balcony or patio. Clubhouse, pool, gym and game room all on site. Minutes from downtown Boston, Blue Hills Reservation, shopping and dining.
10 Units Available
Quincy Center
West of Chestnut
21 Chestnut St, Quincy, MA
Studio
$1,924
580 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,073
693 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,765
1037 sqft
Pet-friendly apartments near Quincy Center has easy access to Route 3A, Burgin Pkwy and McGrath Hwy. Amenities include a gym, dog park, bike storage and courtyard. Apartments feature walk-in closets, hardwood floors and private laundry.
9 Units Available
South Quincy
Highlands at Faxon Woods
2001 Falls Blvd, Quincy, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,790
841 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,245
1045 sqft
Enjoy life's simple pleasures at The Highlands at Faxon Woods. Our premier apartment community offers unlimited amenities and superior service in a world class atmosphere.
16 Units Available
South Quincy
Alister Quincy
500 Falls Blvd, Quincy, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,886
868 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,522
1160 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,171
1240 sqft
Modern apartments with granite counters, in-unit laundry and hardwood floors. Bocce court, pool and conference room on premises. Management accepts e-payments to make paying your rent even simpler!
18 Units Available
Quincy Center
The Amelia
10 Faxon Ave, Quincy, MA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,272
791 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,608
1112 sqft
1-2 bedroom apartments within walking distance from Red Line and Quincy High School. Upscale features include fireplace and kitchens with granite and stainless steel. Community features concierge, clubhouse and dog park.
17 Units Available
South Quincy
Deco
625 Thomas E. Burgin Parkway, Quincy, MA
Studio
$1,793
617 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,098
823 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,504
1189 sqft
Pet-friendly apartments in Quincy is convenient for Boston commuters with easy access to I-93, Route 3 and Red T-Line. Apartments feature walk-in closets, dishwashers and patios. Smoke-free community includes swimming pool, gym and putting green.
28 Units Available
Quincy Center
Avalon Quincy
229 Quarry St, Quincy, MA
Studio
$1,800
523 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,140
825 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,590
1144 sqft
Smoke-free, fully furnished studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments. Fireplace, in-unit laundry and giant walk-in closets. Gym, pool and yoga on-site. Dogs and cats welcome. Accessible to people with disabilities.
9 Units Available
Avalon Residences at the Hingham Shipyard
319 Lincoln Street, Hingham, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,395
831 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,180
1218 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Offering a selection of comfortable floor plans, these units are equipped with modern kitchens, stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops, wood-look flooring, upgraded appliances and finishes, and an on-site fitness center.
