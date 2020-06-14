Apartment List
25 Apartments for rent in Sharon, MA with garage

Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
7 Units Available
Avalon Sharon
2500 Avalon Dr, Sharon, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,270
903 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,792
1322 sqft
Exquisite apartments with walk-in closets, ice makers and hardwood floors. Enjoy a clubhouse, gym and media room on-site. Right near I-95. Close to Spring Valley Country Club. Just 20 miles from Boston.

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
1 Unit Available
2 Pole Plain Rd
2 Pole Plain Road, Sharon, MA
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1852 sqft
Beautiful newly updated multi-level home with 3 spacious bedrooms 2.5 baths with a one car attached garage in Sharon Heights. Hardwood floors throughout main level, freshly painted interior, open floor plan, eat in kitchen with breakfast bar.
Results within 5 miles of Sharon
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 09:40pm
$
14 Units Available
The Sylvan Foxborough
10 Fisher St, Foxborough, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,997
736 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,440
1168 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,859
1446 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with open-concept gourmet kitchens, granite/quartz counters, large islands, custom cabinetry, high ceilings, walk-in closets, in-unit laundry. Enjoy pool, playground, fitness club, catering kitchen. Easy access to I-95 and I-495.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
$
14 Units Available
Waterfall Hills at Canton
55 Waterfall Dr, Canton, MA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,175
1076 sqft
CHR IS NOW LEASING. MANY NEW POLICIES ARE IN PLACE TO ENSURE YOUR HEALTH AND SAFETY WHEN YOU VISIT ONE OF OUR COMMUNITIES.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
Norwood Centre
9 Units Available
Avalon Norwood
155 Lenox St, Norwood, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,360
865 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,485
1462 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,275
1547 sqft
Avalon Norwood is a pet friendly and smoke free community offering one, two and three bedroom apartments and townhomes for lease, conveniently located steps from the Norwood Central Commuter Rail.

1 of 15

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
25 Halliden St
25 Halliden Street, Stoughton, MA
1 Bedroom
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
1560 sqft
Spacious 4 BD 1 Bath Single Family Home in Downtown Stoughton - You cannot miss with this 4 Bedroom 1 Bath single family home that is partially furnished.

1 of 1

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
50 Irving Dr
50 Irving Drive, Norfolk County, MA
3 Bedrooms
$2,450
1200 sqft
50 Irving Dr Walpole MA 02081 - Property Id: 211433 Beautiful sun-drenched home for rent boasting over 1200 square feet of living space in immaculate condition. Featuring 3 bedrooms and 2 baths with gleaming hardwood floors.

1 of 22

Last updated April 10 at 02:17am
1 Unit Available
43 Cherokee Road
43 Cherokee Road, Canton, MA
4 Bedrooms
$5,950
4750 sqft
Luxury living in one of Canton's most desirable neighborhoods. Enter to a center staircase in the 2-story foyer with an open balcony that overlooks an oversized family room. Gourmet kitchen with large eating area opens to a relaxing solarium.

1 of 11

Last updated March 12 at 01:03am
1 Unit Available
15 Elm St
15 Elm Street, Foxborough, MA
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1365 sqft
Wonderful opportunity to rent a single family home in the heart of Foxboro. This lovely 3BD 1.5 BA Cape features a spacious living room that flows into a family room. The dining room is perfect for gatherings of family and friends.
Results within 10 miles of Sharon
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 07:16am
31 Units Available
Cottonwood One Upland
8 Upland Woods Circle, Norwood, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,025
978 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,540
1285 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,955
1426 sqft
Luxurious community with pool, amphitheater and dog park. Residences feature window blinds, hardwood floors, and washer and dryer. Located close to Legacy Place and University Station.
Verified

1 of 65

Last updated June 14 at 06:07am
15 Units Available
West Village
792 West St, Mansfield Center, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,972
921 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,128
1160 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,707
1340 sqft
Residents can get out and enjoy cabanas, an athletic center and even charge their electric vehicle at this community. Inside features include custom cabinetry, designer appliances and walk-in closets. Mansfield Crossing shopping center is nearby.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated June 14 at 06:07am
$
38 Units Available
Alexan Wrentham
50 Ledgeview Way, Norfolk County, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,965
864 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,320
1221 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,905
1482 sqft
Alexan Wrentham is a brand new apartment community with everything you could ask for without ever having to leave.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
9 Units Available
Bell Stoughton
400 Technology Center Dr, Stoughton, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,852
878 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,235
1174 sqft
Charming community near I-95, the MBTA commuter Rail Station and Route 24. Upscale apartments featuring granite countertops and hardwood floors. Available furnished. On-site playground, pool, garage and putting green. Pet friendly.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
18 Units Available
Gables University Station
85 University Ave, Quincy, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,085
817 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,815
1297 sqft
Luxury units offer stainless steel appliances, granite counters and walk-in closets. Community amenities include pool, clubhouse, courtyard and bike storage. Located just minutes from I-95, which makes commuting easy and convenient.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
14 Units Available
Avalon Easton
60 Robert Dr, Brockton, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,970
828 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,220
1334 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,935
1541 sqft
Furnished units with spacious walk-in closets, granite counters and stainless steel appliances in the kitchen. Pet-friendly community with swimming pool, clubhouse and 24-hour fitness center. Close to Route 123.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
North Randolph
6 Units Available
Prynne Hills
9 Bay Drive, Randolph, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,923
910 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,377
1275 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Perfectly positioned in wooded landscape near South Shore Plaza. All apartments feature gourmet kitchens with energy-efficient appliances and private patios or balconies with wooded views. On-site amenities include a swimming pool and landscaped picnic areas.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
10 Units Available
East Main Apartments
274 E Main St, Norton Center, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,994
984 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,357
1277 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,926
1422 sqft
Townhome apartments with direct entries and porches. Interior features include high ceilings, tile backsplashes, USB outlets and large walk-in closets. At the intersection of I-495 and I-95.
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Upper Washington - Spring Street
20 Units Available
Oak Row
1235 Vfw Parkway, Boston, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,750
812 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,150
1109 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,800
1280 sqft
Beyond 9 to 5. Surrounded by schools, shops, restaurants and parks - you're in the heart of everything.

1 of 39

Last updated June 14 at 08:17am
Downtown Dedham
1 Unit Available
19 Demetra Terr
19 Demetra Terrace, Dedham, MA
3 Bedrooms
$3,350
1860 sqft
Available June 15-Aug 1 for a lease ending 8/31/2021 with option to renew. Beautiful Townhouse living in the heart of Dedham. Close to main routes ( 93,95,128 VFW Parkwy) and Commuter Rail. Close to Legacy Place, Whole Foods, Dedham Mall.

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 08:17am
Brush Hill
1 Unit Available
Elevation at Crown Colony
7 Crown Street, Milton, MA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
1123 sqft
Less than 1 mile from the Quincy/Adams MBTA station, so grab a seat on the Redline for a quick ride into Boston. Prefer to drive? We are located at the interchange of 93, Rt.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Stony Brook - Cleary Square
1 Unit Available
154 West street
154 West Street, Boston, MA
4 Bedrooms
$3,500
2481 sqft
Spacious Townhouse in desired area of Hyde Park - Property Id: 294030 Bright and spacious unit townhouse with almost 2500 sf of living area! First floor is an open floor plan which consists of living room, dining area, family room leading to deck

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
1 Unit Available
120 University Ave
120 University Avenue, Norfolk County, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,700
962 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Newly Built TOP FLOOR Condo for rent with GARAGE PARKING! 1 Bedroom unit with extra bonus room that can be used as a guest room, dining room, office, or second family room.

1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
1 Unit Available
33 Tucker Rd
33 Tucker Road, Norfolk County, MA
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
1728 sqft
FOR LEASE - Bright, clean 4 bedroom Cape conveniently located just 0.6 miles from the Norfolk Train Station, or take ~42 min drive to Boston, your choice! Features an enclosed porch, hardwood floors, washer/dryer in basement.

1 of 40

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
Upper Washington - Spring Street
1 Unit Available
45 Spring Street
45 Spring Street, Boston, MA
3 Bedrooms
$4,079
1571 sqft
Ground up new construction unparalleled luxury apartments in West Roxbury, only minutes to the commuter rail! Hardwood floors throughout, stainless steel appliances, granite counter-tops, biggest bedrooms you will find in the area.
City Guide for Sharon, MA

Hundreds of years ago, the entire town of Sharon was a summer resort where people would come and enjoy the clean air and the Massapoag Lake.

Why live here? Sharon is truly "A nice place to live because it's naturally beautiful." Living up to its motto, Sharon is an endless source of entertainment opportunities and the most important place to enjoy them is Lake Massapoag -- which is well known for an array of concerts, fireworks, swimming and fishing. Nestled between Boston and Providence, Sharon is a medium-sized town with a population of 17,408 of proud inhabitants occupying 24.2 square miles of land. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Sharon, MA

Sharon apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

