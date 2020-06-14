Apartment List
308 Apartments for rent in Saugus, MA with gym

Oakland Vale
15 Units Available
The Residences at Stevens Pond
1 Founders Way, Saugus, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,810
1016 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,175
1336 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Conveniently situated just minutes from US-1, I-95 and I-93 for easy commuting. Luxury units feature laundry, garbage disposal and dishwasher. Pet-friendly community has pool, playground, gym, parking, fire pit and more.
Oakland Vale
18 Units Available
Avalon Saugus
861 Broadway, Saugus, MA
Studio
$1,795
603 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,925
935 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,475
1213 sqft
Avalon Saugus features spacious studio, one and two bedroom apartments conveniently located off Route 1 in Saugus. Modern interiors feature stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops, and washers and dryers in all homes.
Results within 1 mile of Saugus
Montrose
20 Units Available
Everly
14 Audubon Rd, Wakefield, MA
Studio
$2,030
632 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,180
831 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,328
1150 sqft
Offering 1- to 3-bedroom apartments, this development includes amenities like granite counters, in-unit laundry, stainless steel, walk-in closets, patios or balconies, microwaves and extra storage. The community is pet-friendly
$
West Revere
100 Units Available
Alterra (Revere)
11 Overlook Ridge Drive, Revere, MA
Studio
$1,546
490 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,719
781 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,091
1146 sqft
Alterra at Overlook Ridge in Revere, Massachusetts offers the comfort and ease of apartment living with all of the thoughtful finishing touches that make this a glorious place to call home.
$
West Revere
106 Units Available
The Chase at Overlook Ridge (Malden)
4 Stone Lane, Malden, MA
Studio
$1,651
562 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,767
791 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,310
1155 sqft
Living well means moving forward. Not just keeping up, but staying ahead. Step into The Chase at Overlook Ridge apartments in Malden, Massachusetts and step up to modern apartment living on the North Shore of Boston.
$
West Revere
89 Units Available
The Emery at Overlook Ridge
21 Quarry Lane, Malden, MA
Studio
$1,935
548 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,955
781 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,515
1075 sqft
Now Leasing! The Emery at Overlook Ridge brings together modern apartment features and on-point amenities in a tucked-away setting that is only 15 minutes from downtown Boston.
3 Units Available
Lynnfield Commons
375 Broadway, Lynnfield, MA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,366
1162 sqft
Prime location just 15 minutes north of Downtown Boston. Open, spacious floor plans and charming New England architecture with updated finishes. Community is pet-friendly and has outdoor pool and sun deck.
13 Units Available
MarketStreet Apartments
150 King Rail Dr, Lynnfield, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,538
947 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,375
1232 sqft
Pet-friendly apartments in Lynnfield within proximity of premier shopping and dining establishments. This smoke-free community includes underground parking for tenants, pool, fitness center and 24-hour maintenance. Apartments feature large balconies, granite countertops and fireplaces.

West Revere
1 Unit Available
19 Overlook Ridge Terrace
19 Overlook Ridge Terrace, Revere, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,780
800 sqft
[Style] 1B1B (Patio included) No Shared Room Needed [Date] April - July 22.

Oak Island
1 Unit Available
350 Revere Beach Blvd 6R
350 Revere Beach Blvd, Revere, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,850
450 sqft
No Fee, All Amenities! Revere Beach Pano Views! - Property Id: 285165 NO BROKER FEE - BRAND NEW - POOL / GYM AMENITIES INCLUDED! Incredible opportunity - 0.

Oak Island
1 Unit Available
510 Revere Beach Blvd
510 Revere Beach Boulevard, Revere, MA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1024 sqft
The RENT INCLUDES CENTRAL HEAT/ AC/ HOT WATER!!! - The RENT INCLUDES CENTRAL HEAT/ AC/ HOT WATER!!! *****LIBERAL SIGN ON TERMS...*....Ocean Front Living at its Best.

Crescent Beach
1 Unit Available
674 Ocean Ave 405
674 Ocean Avenue, Revere, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,175
598 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Revere Beach 1 bed steps to beach and T ~NO FEE~ - Property Id: 216751 Live steps to the beach and a few minutes walk to Blue Line T! Hard surface vinyl flooring in the living room and kitchen, which comes with quartz counters and stainless steel

West Revere
1 Unit Available
1 Stone Lane
1 Stone Lane, Malden, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,346
1035 sqft
Welcome to The Chase at Overlook Ridge! Convenient access to Route 1 and public transportation! Bright & Spacious unit available June 1st! Contemporary Kitchen with Espresso Cabinetry & Pendant Lighting, Stainless-Steel & Energy-Efficient Kitchen
Results within 5 miles of Saugus
Crescent Beach
12 Units Available
Ocean 650
650 Ocean Ave, Revere, MA
Studio
$1,737
509 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,027
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,191
1073 sqft
Shoreside living with 3.5 miles of beachfront. Just 10 minutes from Logan Airport, these apartments offer amenities including ocean views, bike storage, a fitness center, and more.
Wellington
17 Units Available
Rivers Edge
100 Rivers Edge Dr, Medford, MA
Studio
$2,105
620 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,223
860 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,680
1161 sqft
Minutes from the Malden River and the Fellsway. Updated interiors with fireplaces, granite countertops, hardwood floors and lots of storage. On-site pool, coffee bar, business center, gym and game room.
Thompson Square - Bunker Hill
14 Units Available
Harborview at the Navy Yard
250 1st Ave, Boston, MA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,499
807 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,322
1367 sqft
Waterfront apartments, studio to three-bedroom, close to Tobin Memorial Bridge. Great options for commuters, as residents have access to a discounted water taxi, shuttle to Government Center, and MBTA just steps away.
Broadway
8 Units Available
One Webster Apartments
1 Webster Ave, Chelsea, MA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,850
654 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,359
926 sqft
Provides easy access to commuting routes, such as I-93 and Route 1. One- and two-bedroom apartments with oversized windows, gourmet-style kitchens and carpeted bedrooms. Laundry, resort-style swimming pool and 24-hour fitness center located on-site.
Oak Grove - Pine Banks
13 Units Available
The Washingtons
102 Washington St, Melrose, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,085
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,590
1179 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This community's numerous amenities include a trash valet, gym, fire pit and garage parking. Units feature walk-in closets and stainless steel appliances. Oakdale Park and the Melrose Family YMCS are both nearby.
Wellington
14 Units Available
Wellington Place
34 Brainard Ave, Medford, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,365
794 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,725
1055 sqft
Homes feature granite counters and extra storage. Community includes a clubhouse and pool. Jog along the nearby Mystic River. Close to I-93, Route 2, I-9, and the Orange Line, making your commute a breeze.
Wellington
26 Units Available
Modera Medford
5 Cabot Rd, Medford, MA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,320
881 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,805
1199 sqft
Minutes to Route 16, I-93 and Wellington Station. Modern apartments situated along the Malden riverfront. Community boasts a wildlife observation deck, a rooftop deck with city views and direct access to walking trails.
$
West Revere
187 Units Available
500 Ocean Ave
500 Ocean Ave, Revere, MA
Studio
$2,050
501 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,210
702 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,935
1047 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! The unmatched beauty of the beach and the eclectic energy of Boston come together at 500 Ocean.
Crescent Beach
12 Units Available
One Beachmont
205 Revere Beach Parkway, Revere, MA
Studio
$1,796
482 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,897
688 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,610
1058 sqft
Whether commuting to work, taking a stroll on the beach, or heading out for a night out with friends, at One Beachmont, you're going places.
$
Maplewood
13 Units Available
Gateway at Malden Center
14 Summer St, Malden, MA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,045
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,850
1172 sqft
Less than 8 miles from downtown Boston and close to I-93, Middlesex Fells Reservation, shopping, dining and more. This pet-friendly complex offers granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, clubhouse, indoor pool, gym, sauna and hot tub.
$
Lower Mystic Basin
56 Units Available
The Pioneer
1760 Revere Beach Parkway, Everett, MA
Studio
$2,130
514 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,224
823 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,906
1099 sqft
Every adventurer needs a home base to rest, relax, and refuel-welcome to yours. Spacious open-concept homes invite small gatherings, while private balconies* offer a quiet place to soak in the Boston skyline.
City Guide for Saugus, MA

Ideally known as home to the historic Saugus metal works, the first of its kind in America, this modern community ruptures with enthusiasm, stylishness, modern architecture designs and exquisiteness.

From the best friendly shopping centers to the grandest rental properties, Saugus is a medium sized costal town in Massachusetts that has the ideal places for you to hang out, live, and take a night. Once you get to Saugus, you will discover the breezy nature of the region through soothing water fountains and the tall wet land vegetation that provides outstanding habitat for nesting animal’s birds and fish. It is a community consisting of 11 square kilometers approximately and is geographically divided by the famous route 1a mile strip of highway which is home to a variety of popular retail stores and restaurants.

Having trouble with Craigslist Saugus? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with gym in Saugus, MA

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Saugus renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.

Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.

Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.

If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.

Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!

Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.

